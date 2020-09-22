Dries de Bondt wins men's Belgian road race title
By Laura Weislo
Keisse, Serry round out podium
Elite men: Anzegem - Anzegem
Dries De Bondt kept the Belgian road race title within the Alpecin-Fenix team, inheriting the black, yellow and red jersey from teammate Tim Merlier with a solo move from a large breakaway.
De Bondt attacked over the top of the penultimate climb with 10km to go and never looked back, opening 20 seconds over the 18-rider chasing group that could never agree to cooperate in chasing him down.
Deceuninck-Quickstep's Iljo Keisse and Pieter Serry led the group home to complete the podium.
Robbe Ghys (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Franklin Six (Bingoal WB) and Jordy Bouts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex were the first attackers and quickly gained a large margin, holding 3:30 ahead of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, but the steep, cobbled climb shattered their lead and broke the peloton in two, leaving them with less than a minute not long after the climb.
Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-Quickstep) bridged across to the trio but served more as an anchor and the race was back together after only 61km.
Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) sparked a large attack as the race entered the seven local laps with 131.6km to go, drawing out 20 riders.
Dries De Bondt and Otto Vergaerde (Alpecin-Fenix), Tosh Van der Sande and Jelle Wallays (Lotto Soudal), Iljo Keisse and Pieter Serry (Deceuninck-Quickstep), Nathan Van Hooydonck (CCC Team), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Jan Bakelants, Alfdan De Decker and Xandro Meurisse (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Lindsay De Vylder and Aaron Van Poucke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dimitri Peyskens and Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal WB), Gianni Marchand and Michaël Van Staeyen (Tarteletto-Isorex), Eli Iserbyt and Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), and Mathias De Witte (Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole).
De Bondt tried to fracture the lead group with 13km to go before the climb of the Schernaai but couldn't make a dent. However, when Serry tried an attack over the top and crashed in a turn De Bondt seized the chance and launched a solo move. Bakelants led a furious chase on the Tiegemberg but De Bondt still had a dozen seconds in hand on the descent.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|5
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|7
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|8
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Bingoal WB
|9
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|10
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
