Lotte Kopecky takes Belgian road title
By Cyclingnews
24-year-old adds to August time trial victory, beating Jolien D'Hoore
Elite women: Anzegem - Anzegem
|Pos.
|Rider (Nation) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotto Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:24:18
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|0:00:06
|4
|Elise Van der Sande (Bel)
|0:00:10
|5
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Kim de Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
|7
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|9
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK
|10
|Alicia Frank (Bel)
