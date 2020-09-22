Trending

Lotte Kopecky takes Belgian road title

24-year-old adds to August time trial victory, beating Jolien D'Hoore

Elite women: Anzegem - Anzegem

Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal) celebrates victory in Anzegem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
Pos.Rider (Nation) TeamResult
1Lotto Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:24:18
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
3Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing0:00:06
4Elise Van der Sande (Bel)0:00:10
5Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Kim de Baat (Bel) Ciclotel
7Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
9Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants-LSK
10Alicia Frank (Bel)

