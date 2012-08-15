Trending

Vandewalle claims Belgian time trial title

Gilbert unable to defend

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished fifth in the prologue.

(Image credit: AFP)

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) became the new Belgian time trial champion after slaying his competitors on the 41.4km course. Second placed finisher Ben Hermans (Radioshack-Nissan) was a distant 48 seconds behind, with defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) more than a minute back in third.

Pacing was key in the test and Vandewalle, who was behind at the first time check, kept his pace steady on the second lap to move into a slim lead over Gilbert. It was on the final lap of the course that Vandewalle pulled out his commanding margin of victory.

"It's a great day for me," Vandewalle said. "I was looking forward to this race. I trained a lot in the last week to be competitive here, and in the upcoming races. Yesterday I did a recon of the parcour, and I had a feeling it could be a good track for me. There were a lot of uphill sections where you had to use the small gear, and keep a good rhythm. So today, I did it.

"The goal was to take a place on the podium. It was even better then I expected! It's my first victory of the season, after a first part of the year with a lot of problems due to a virus. Since July at the Tour of Austria, things changed. I was second in the TT there.

"So far I haven't felt like the TT Belgian Champion," Vandewalle continued. "Here there were a lot of good riders, I think I will realize what I did only in the next days. Now I will leave immediately for La Vuelta. I feel good and I really hope to do a good race there and show also my new Belgian TT Champion jersey!"

Full Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)0:56:07
2Ben Hermans (Radioshack-Nissan)0:00:48
3Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)0:01:09
4Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)0:01:50
5Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team)0:01:56
6Maxime Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan)0:02:18
7Kevin De Jonghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:02:53
8Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne)0:02:56
9Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:02:59
10Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)0:03:23
11Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol Team)0:03:34
12Arthur Vanoverberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:03:47
13Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol U23)0:03:52
14Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:04:15
15Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)0:04:38
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)0:04:49
17Quentin Bertholet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:05:33
18Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet)0:06:06
19Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:06:34
20Sebastien Rosseler (Garmin-Sharp)0:06:36
21Tom Dernies (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:06:46
22Laurent Evrard (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:07:17
23Christian Patron (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:09:52
24Kevin Thome (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)0:11:51

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liesbet De Vocht (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)0:44:51
2Sofie De Vuyst (Lotto Belisol Ladies)0:00:20
3Ann-Sophie Duyck (Lotto Belisol Ladies)0:00:40
4Stephanie De Croock (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)0:00:48
5Annelies Van Doorslaer (Kleo Ladies Team)0:01:25
6Annelies Dom (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.)0:01:51
7Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012)0:02:00
8Evelyn Arys (Kleo Ladies Team)0:02:05
9Alexandra Tondeur (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne)0:02:10
10Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012)0:02:11
11Inge Roggeman (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)0:02:17
12Els Belmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012)0:03:14
13Steffi Lodewyks (Wielervereniging Zeeuwsvlaanderen)0:03:29
14Tessa De Moyer (Rsc De Zuidwesthoek)0:03:46
15Steffy Van Den Haute (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)0:04:04

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aimé De Gendt (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team)0:40:10
2Dries Van Gestel (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:00:15
3Tiesj Benoot (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team)0:00:55
4Laurent Pieters (Cube-Fintro-Spie Ct)0:00:56
5Ruben Pols (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw)0:01:01
6Jan Logier (Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke)
7Seppe Verschuere (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:01:16
8Kevin Deltombe (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team)0:01:17
9Kevin Rasschaert (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw)0:01:27
10Benjamin Declercq (C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk)0:01:31
11Mathias Van Gompel (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:01:34
12Jelle Rutsaert (Tieltse Rennersclub)0:01:42
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.)0:01:44
14Michael Goolaerts (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:01:47
15Biermans (Jenthe Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:02:35
16Jan-Bart Opsomer (Jonge Renners Roeselare)0:02:38
17Dries Verstrepen (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:02:44
18Piet Allegaert (Jonge Renners Roeselare)0:02:53
20Jesse Geerts (Zannata Cycling Team)0:03:17
21Glenn Rotty (Wielerteam Waasland Vzw)0:03:21
22Johan Hemroulle (Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo)0:03:25
23Remy Mertz (Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny)
24Gerben Persoon (Lotto Olympia Tienen)0:03:38
25Tom Dezwarte (Rudyco Cycling Team)0:03:40
26Jasper Dult (Thompson)0:03:48
27Koen Aerden (Sport en Moedig Genk)0:04:17
28Killian Michiels (C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk)0:04:31
29Julien Piette (Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo)0:04:34
30Jorgen Tas (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw)0:04:56
31Dieter Verwilst (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team)0:05:45
32Seppe Van Den Broek (Lotto Olympia Tienen)0:06:34

Junior Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotte Kopecky (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012)0:18:16
2Dana Lodewyks (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.)0:00:03
3Kaat Van Der Meulen (Keukens Redant Cycling Team)0:00:11
4Valerie Demey (Koninklijke Brugse Velosport Vzw)0:00:53
5Evy Roelen (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen)0:01:33
6Jolly Mahieu (Prov. Afd. West-Vlaanderen Wbv)0:01:36
8Naika Deneef (Vzw Lotto-Ladiescycling)0:01:48
9Sara Verhaest (Vzw Lotto-Ladiescycling)0:01:56
10Nathalie Verschelden (Vzw Lotto-Ladiescycling)0:02:01
11Ganaelle Reynaert (Wk Noord West Brabant)0:02:55
12Celine Vanelverdinghe (Kvc De Zeemeeuw Oostende)0:02:56
13Ludovica Welsch (Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo)0:03:48

 

