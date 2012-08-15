Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished fifth in the prologue. (Image credit: AFP)

Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) became the new Belgian time trial champion after slaying his competitors on the 41.4km course. Second placed finisher Ben Hermans (Radioshack-Nissan) was a distant 48 seconds behind, with defending champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) more than a minute back in third.

Pacing was key in the test and Vandewalle, who was behind at the first time check, kept his pace steady on the second lap to move into a slim lead over Gilbert. It was on the final lap of the course that Vandewalle pulled out his commanding margin of victory.

"It's a great day for me," Vandewalle said. "I was looking forward to this race. I trained a lot in the last week to be competitive here, and in the upcoming races. Yesterday I did a recon of the parcour, and I had a feeling it could be a good track for me. There were a lot of uphill sections where you had to use the small gear, and keep a good rhythm. So today, I did it.

"The goal was to take a place on the podium. It was even better then I expected! It's my first victory of the season, after a first part of the year with a lot of problems due to a virus. Since July at the Tour of Austria, things changed. I was second in the TT there.

"So far I haven't felt like the TT Belgian Champion," Vandewalle continued. "Here there were a lot of good riders, I think I will realize what I did only in the next days. Now I will leave immediately for La Vuelta. I feel good and I really hope to do a good race there and show also my new Belgian TT Champion jersey!"

Full Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) 0:56:07 2 Ben Hermans (Radioshack-Nissan) 0:00:48 3 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) 0:01:09 4 Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:50 5 Gaetan Bille (Lotto Belisol Team) 0:01:56 6 Maxime Monfort (Radioshack-Nissan) 0:02:18 7 Kevin De Jonghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) 0:02:53 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) 0:02:56 9 Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) 0:02:59 10 Julien Vermote (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) 0:03:23 11 Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol Team) 0:03:34 12 Arthur Vanoverberghe (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) 0:03:47 13 Tim Wellens (Lotto Belisol U23) 0:03:52 14 Pieter Jacobs (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) 0:04:15 15 Dominique Cornu (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) 0:04:38 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) 0:04:49 17 Quentin Bertholet (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:05:33 18 Jonathan Breyne (Landbouwkrediet) 0:06:06 19 Jonathan Dufrasne (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:06:34 20 Sebastien Rosseler (Garmin-Sharp) 0:06:36 21 Tom Dernies (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:06:46 22 Laurent Evrard (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:07:17 23 Christian Patron (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:09:52 24 Kevin Thome (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) 0:11:51

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liesbet De Vocht (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) 0:44:51 2 Sofie De Vuyst (Lotto Belisol Ladies) 0:00:20 3 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Lotto Belisol Ladies) 0:00:40 4 Stephanie De Croock (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen) 0:00:48 5 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Kleo Ladies Team) 0:01:25 6 Annelies Dom (Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.) 0:01:51 7 Anisha Vekemans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012) 0:02:00 8 Evelyn Arys (Kleo Ladies Team) 0:02:05 9 Alexandra Tondeur (Asptt Dijon - Bourgogne) 0:02:10 10 Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012) 0:02:11 11 Inge Roggeman (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) 0:02:17 12 Els Belmans (Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012) 0:03:14 13 Steffi Lodewyks (Wielervereniging Zeeuwsvlaanderen) 0:03:29 14 Tessa De Moyer (Rsc De Zuidwesthoek) 0:03:46 15 Steffy Van Den Haute (Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen) 0:04:04

Junior Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aimé De Gendt (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team) 0:40:10 2 Dries Van Gestel (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:00:15 3 Tiesj Benoot (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team) 0:00:55 4 Laurent Pieters (Cube-Fintro-Spie Ct) 0:00:56 5 Ruben Pols (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw) 0:01:01 6 Jan Logier (Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke) 7 Seppe Verschuere (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:01:16 8 Kevin Deltombe (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team) 0:01:17 9 Kevin Rasschaert (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw) 0:01:27 10 Benjamin Declercq (C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk) 0:01:31 11 Mathias Van Gompel (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:01:34 12 Jelle Rutsaert (Tieltse Rennersclub) 0:01:42 13 Nathan Van Hooydonck (W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.) 0:01:44 14 Michael Goolaerts (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:01:47 15 Biermans (Jenthe Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:02:35 16 Jan-Bart Opsomer (Jonge Renners Roeselare) 0:02:38 17 Dries Verstrepen (Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.) 0:02:44 18 Piet Allegaert (Jonge Renners Roeselare) 0:02:53 20 Jesse Geerts (Zannata Cycling Team) 0:03:17 21 Glenn Rotty (Wielerteam Waasland Vzw) 0:03:21 22 Johan Hemroulle (Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo) 0:03:25 23 Remy Mertz (Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny) 24 Gerben Persoon (Lotto Olympia Tienen) 0:03:38 25 Tom Dezwarte (Rudyco Cycling Team) 0:03:40 26 Jasper Dult (Thompson) 0:03:48 27 Koen Aerden (Sport en Moedig Genk) 0:04:17 28 Killian Michiels (C.T.- Dj.Matic-Kortrijk) 0:04:31 29 Julien Piette (Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo) 0:04:34 30 Jorgen Tas (Wielerclub Onder Ons - Parike Vzw) 0:04:56 31 Dieter Verwilst (Avia - Fuji - Youth - Team) 0:05:45 32 Seppe Van Den Broek (Lotto Olympia Tienen) 0:06:34