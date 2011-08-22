Calleeuw fastest of the break
Belgian wins amateur national championship
Elite Men (no contract): Geel -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|3:36:35
|2
|Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|3
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|4
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:00:09
|6
|Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|7
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|8
|Christophe Verhaegen (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
|9
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|10
|Thierry Declercq (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|11
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|12
|Thomas Ongena (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|13
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|14
|Jérôme Giaux (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|15
|Jurgen De Winne (Bel) Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Wetteren CT
|16
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|17
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|18
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|19
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
|20
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|21
|Dieter Vandriessche (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|22
|Steven De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|23
|Ronald Winters (Bel) V.Z.W. Beverbeek Classic
|24
|Nielsen Raedt (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|25
|Stijn Nauwynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|26
|Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|27
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|28
|Vincent De Vreese (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|29
|Pedro Schietgat (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|30
|Jan Bluekens (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|31
|Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:00:21
|33
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:25
|34
|Frederik Decaesteker (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|35
|Steven Doms (Bel) Kon. W.C. De Rupelspurters Boom
|0:03:05
|36
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|37
|Kristof Dhollander (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|0:03:08
|38
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny
|0:03:16
|39
|Nico Verhoeven (Bel) Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Wetteren CT
|0:04:02
|40
|Bram D`Hondt (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|41
|Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|42
|Maarten Himpens (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
|43
|Julien Hastir (Bel) Royal Velo-Club Ottignies
|44
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|45
|Bram Mertens (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|46
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:04:05
|47
|Kevin Fouquet (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|0:04:09
|48
|Kenny Tamsin (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|49
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|50
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|51
|Kevin Maene (Bel) Cycling Team Lutho
|52
|Stijn Minne (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
|53
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|0:05:52
|54
|Robby De Roos (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
|0:05:55
|55
|Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|0:05:59
|56
|Bruno Bruwiere (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
|57
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|58
|Benjamin De Geyter (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|59
|Alexander Lietaert (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/LA
|0:06:14
|60
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:06:17
|61
|Lorenzo Louagie (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale ZLWC St.Truiden
|62
|Gertjan Boeykens (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|63
|Xavier Vanhille (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|64
|Lennert Jacobs (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
|65
|Tom De Feyter (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
|66
|Nicolas Baiolet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|67
|Tom Linten (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
|68
|Bert Nietvelt (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
|69
|Nico Indekeu (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
|70
|Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|71
|Birger Leys (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
|72
|Wim Mostaert (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
