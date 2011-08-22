Trending

Calleeuw fastest of the break

Belgian wins amateur national championship

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster3:36:35
2Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
3Kevin Neirynck (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
4Kurt Geysen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:00:05
5Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:00:09
6Bjorn Coomans (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
7Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
8Christophe Verhaegen (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
9Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
10Thierry Declercq (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
11Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
12Thomas Ongena (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
13Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
14Jérôme Giaux (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
15Jurgen De Winne (Bel) Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Wetteren CT
16Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
17Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
18Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
19Julien Stassen (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
20Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
21Dieter Vandriessche (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
22Steven De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
23Ronald Winters (Bel) V.Z.W. Beverbeek Classic
24Nielsen Raedt (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
25Stijn Nauwynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
26Gil Suray (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
27Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
28Vincent De Vreese (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
29Pedro Schietgat (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
30Jan Bluekens (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
31Jonathan De Witte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:00:21
33Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:25
34Frederik Decaesteker (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team0:00:29
35Steven Doms (Bel) Kon. W.C. De Rupelspurters Boom0:03:05
36Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
37Kristof Dhollander (Bel) PWC Aliplast0:03:08
38Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny0:03:16
39Nico Verhoeven (Bel) Wetterse Dakwerken-Autoglas Wetteren CT0:04:02
40Bram D`Hondt (Bel) PWC Aliplast
41Christian Patron (Bel) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
42Maarten Himpens (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
43Julien Hastir (Bel) Royal Velo-Club Ottignies
44Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
45Bram Mertens (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
46Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:04:05
47Kevin Fouquet (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel0:04:09
48Kenny Tamsin (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
49Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:04:13
50Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
51Kevin Maene (Bel) Cycling Team Lutho
52Stijn Minne (Bel) Wielerteam Decock-Sportivo Moorsele
53Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line0:05:52
54Robby De Roos (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent0:05:55
55Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT0:05:59
56Bruno Bruwiere (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
57Jarno Van Guyse (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:06:03
58Benjamin De Geyter (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team0:06:08
59Alexander Lietaert (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/LA0:06:14
60Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:06:17
61Lorenzo Louagie (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale ZLWC St.Truiden
62Gertjan Boeykens (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
63Xavier Vanhille (Bel) Wc De Molenspurters Meulebeke
64Lennert Jacobs (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace Ct
65Tom De Feyter (Bel) Wielerclub Steeds Vooraan V.Z.W.
66Nicolas Baiolet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
67Tom Linten (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
68Bert Nietvelt (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
69Nico Indekeu (Bel) De Toekomstvrienden Baal
70Bjorn Meersmans (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
71Birger Leys (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
72Wim Mostaert (Bel) VL Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team

