Declercq tops espoirs field to take national title
Helven and Lietaer complete podium
U/23 Road Race: Geel -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|3:59:30
|2
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|3
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|4
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|5
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|6
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:00:03
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|9
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|10
|Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|11
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|12
|Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|13
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|14
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|15
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|17
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|18
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|19
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|20
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|21
|Stijn Breye (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|22
|Andres Saelens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|23
|Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|24
|Giovanni De Merlier (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|25
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|26
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|27
|Maarten Vlasselaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|28
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|29
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|30
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|32
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|33
|Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|34
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|35
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|36
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|37
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|38
|Kevin Suarez (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
|39
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|40
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|41
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|42
|Brecht Vanthournout (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/La
|43
|Sander Goddaert (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team
|0:03:25
|44
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|45
|Ruben De Marez (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/La
|0:03:28
|46
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
|47
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|48
|Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|49
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|50
|Hophra Gerard (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
|51
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|52
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|53
|Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|54
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|55
|Matthew De Winter (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|0:03:36
|56
|Jasper Baert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|57
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|58
|Michaël Derille (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|0:03:37
|59
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|60
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen Vzw
|0:03:39
|61
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
|62
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|63
|Kevin Lava (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent
|0:03:44
|64
|Toshi Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:03:46
|65
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|66
|Dries Vannevel (Bel) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem
|67
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|68
|Kevin Callebaut (Bel) PWC Aliplast
|0:03:56
|69
|Michael Savo (Bel) Vc Haut Pays
|0:04:01
|70
|Maarten Kesteleyn (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|71
|Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|72
|Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny
|73
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:04:04
|74
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|75
|Joris Descamps (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|76
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
|77
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|78
|Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|79
|Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|80
|Pieter De Paepe (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|81
|Kevin Dewaele (Bel) Flemish Cycling Projects
|82
|Jelmer Jacobs (Bel) Vzw De Ware Wielerliefhebbers
|83
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|84
|Tommy Baeyens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|85
|Thomas Op´Teynde (Bel) CT Tomacc
|86
|Jeffrey Van Thielen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|87
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|88
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|89
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|90
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|91
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|92
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|93
|Jelle Goderis (Bel) Cycling Team Lutho
|94
|Nick Daems (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|95
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team
|96
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|97
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|98
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|99
|Sven Van Luyck (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
|100
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Team Worldofbike.Gr
|101
|Niels Schittecatte (Bel) Cycling Team M. Pinte
|102
|Wouter Daniels (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|103
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|104
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|105
|Simon Lapeire (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|106
|Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|107
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|108
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|109
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|110
|Jens Vandenbussche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
|0:04:58
