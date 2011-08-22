Trending

Declercq tops espoirs field to take national title

Helven and Lietaer complete podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas3:59:30
2Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
3Eliot Lietaer (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
4Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
5Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
6Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:00:03
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
9Tom Devriendt (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
10Christophe Prémont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
11Edward Theuns (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
12Jorne Carolus (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
13Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
14Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
15Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
17Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
18Dieter Bouvry (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
19Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
20Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
21Stijn Breye (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
22Andres Saelens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
23Michiel Janssen (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
24Giovanni De Merlier (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
25Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
26Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
27Maarten Vlasselaer (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
30Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
32Tom Dernies (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
33Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:00:10
34Louis Verhelst (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:00:22
35Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:00:37
36Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:01:01
37Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team0:03:17
38Kevin Suarez (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
39Sean De Bie (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
40Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
41Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:03:19
42Brecht Vanthournout (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/La
43Sander Goddaert (Bel) Van Der Vurst Cycling Team0:03:25
44Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
45Ruben De Marez (Bel) Douchy-Thalassa Cycling Team Oostende/La0:03:28
46Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
47Kenzie Boutté (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
48Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
49Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
50Hophra Gerard (Bel) Ucs Crabbe Performance Voo
51Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
52Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
53Jeroen Socquet (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
54Tim De Troyer (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
55Matthew De Winter (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster0:03:36
56Jasper Baert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
57Julien Deschesne (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
58Michaël Derille (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT0:03:37
59Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
60Pieter Cordeel (Bel) Bianchi-Lotto-Nieuwe Hoop Tielen Vzw0:03:39
61Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Lotto-Predictor-Vc Ardennes
62Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
63Kevin Lava (Bel) Wielersportver. Artevelde Vzw Gent0:03:44
64Toshi Van Der Sande (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:03:46
65Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
66Dries Vannevel (Bel) Illi-Bikes Cycling Team Vzw Hemiksem
67Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
68Kevin Callebaut (Bel) PWC Aliplast0:03:56
69Michael Savo (Bel) Vc Haut Pays0:04:01
70Maarten Kesteleyn (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
71Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
72Serge Dewortelaer (Bel) Team Verandas Willems Cc Chevigny
73Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:04:04
74Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
75Joris Descamps (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
76Andrew Ydens (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
77Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
78Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
79Yoakim Van Den Abbeele (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
80Pieter De Paepe (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
81Kevin Dewaele (Bel) Flemish Cycling Projects
82Jelmer Jacobs (Bel) Vzw De Ware Wielerliefhebbers
83Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
84Tommy Baeyens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
85Thomas Op´Teynde (Bel) CT Tomacc
86Jeffrey Van Thielen (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
87Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
88Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
89Gerry Druyts (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
90Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
91Thomas Chamon (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
92Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
93Jelle Goderis (Bel) Cycling Team Lutho
94Nick Daems (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
95Ian Vansumere (Bel) Scott Usa Cycling Team
96Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
97Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
98Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
99Sven Van Luyck (Bel) Asfra Racing Team
100Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Team Worldofbike.Gr
101Niels Schittecatte (Bel) Cycling Team M. Pinte
102Wouter Daniels (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
103Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
104Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
105Simon Lapeire (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
106Jeroen Desmet (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team
107Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
108Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
109Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:04:18
110Jens Vandenbussche (Bel) EFC - Quick.Step Cycling Team0:04:58

