Nys wins Belgian cyclo-cross championship
Reigning world champion adds 9th national title to palmares
Elite Men: -
Sven Nys dominated the Belgian national cyclo-cross championships to take his ninth national title.
Halfway into the race Nys distanced his rivals in the sandpit and opened a 20-second gap. Rob Peeters took the silver medal ahead of Bart Wellens who had to settle for bronze. Defending champion Klaas Vantornout abandoned the race, as did Niels Albert.
"I had a really good day, like I have been having for three weeks now. I felt on the first passage of the sandpit that I was good. I wanted to start the sandpit fresh every lap and succeeded. My ninth title is not the same as the first title but I am really proud. That I can do this at my age is a miracle. To be able to give the supporters and sponsors this at my age is great," he told Sporza television.
The course in Waregem was a varied one with sand imported from Koksijde, mud and several obstacles. Fourteen professional riders started the race with Joeri Adams as early race leader. World champion Sven Nys distanced the field in the sandpit and kept his lead in the second half of the race.
Peeters and Wellens fought for silver. The two riders stayed together for most of the race but Peeters managed to ride away from Wellens in the last lap. Defending champion Klaas Vantornout abandoned halfway into the race. Niels Albert made some mistakes and fell and would abandon the race.
“It didn’t go as i expected," Albert told Sporza. "It wasn’t running smoothly and it was just not in the cards today. I made mistakes, crashed a few times. I didn’t have the day to become national champion. I felt good during the warm-up but during the race it didn’t turn out as I hoped. I have no explanation."
|1
|Sven Nys (Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team)
|1:05:09
|2
|Rob Peeters (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|3
|Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:00:40
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:00:53
|5
|Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|0:00:56
|6
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Sunweb–Napoleon Games)
|0:01:06
|7
|Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|8
|Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|0:01:30
|9
|Bart Aernouts (AA Drink Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|10
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joeri Adams (Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace)
|DNF
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan-AA Drink Cycling Team)
