Nys to race until the spring of 2016
World cyclo-cross champion switches to Trek bikes
Sven Nys has confirmed he will race until the spring of 2016, during a press conference where announced that he will ride for the new Crelan AA Drinks team from January 1 and use Trek bikes and Bontrager components. Nys was recently voted the best cyclo-cross rider in the annual Cyclingnews reader poll.
Crelan has been a long-term backer of Nys and will be joined by the Netherlands-based soft drink maker and the US-bike brands. The team is built around the veteran world champion and also includes Nys' friend and training partner Sven Vanthourenhout. The team has created a special supporters' club to help promote cyclo-cross, especially with young riders, via special events.
Nys and Vanthourenhout will make their debut on their new Trek bikes at the GP Sven Nys in his home town of Baal on January 1. Nys will also create a special Sven Nys Cycling Centre in Balenberg to help promote cyclo-cross and develop future talents.
"It's nice to start with a new team for the final part of my racing career," 37 year-old Nys said during the announcement, two days after winning his last race on a Colnago bike in the Superprestige race in Diegem, Belgium.
"Everything is in place: good sponsors, superb equipment and an ideal back-up squad, which will allow us to concentrate on quickly welcoming new members. It's all going to motivate me to even more so that I give my best on the bike right to the last day of my career."
"The partnership with Trek and the work we put into the bikes is another dimension for me in cyclo-cross. I am really happy to be part of the family of Trek and to do something special with them."
