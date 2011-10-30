Trending

Thiemann outsprints Van Gilder at Beacon 'Cross

Gavin takes third place

Nicole Thiemann (Team CF) won her first UCI race on Saturday with a hard-fought sprint victory over Laura Van Gilder (C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom). Thiemann played cat and mouse with Van Gilder for the entire Beacon race, besting her by millimeters in a photo-finish sprint.

Thiemann's Team CF teammate Kristin Gavin fought to bridge a close gap, but couldn't match the punishing pace set by Thiemann and Van Gilder and finished third, 29 seconds back.

Beacon's unmarked finish line, however, created confusion for sprinters. "Laura Van Gilder and I traded places on and off throughout the race and she took a spill at the top of the amphitheatre on the last lap," said Thiemann. "When we hit the pavement, she went and then I went. I realized I was gaining on her but couldn't find the finish line, so sprinted until I was well past where the line had to be. I didn't know if I'd pulled it off until she told me I'd won - I won by an inch or so!"

Full Results
1Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:46:08
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
3Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis0:00:29
4Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:01:27
5Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:03:07
6Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing0:03:18
7Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek0:03:48
8Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:03:51
9Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team0:03:52
10Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling0:04:04
11Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross0:04:49
12Jessica Kutz (USA) Penn State Racing0:05:01
13Kristine Church (USA) Human Zoom0:05:29
14Michelle Bishop (USA) Cannondale Cadence Women's Racing0:05:45
15Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:03
16Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:06:38
17Molly Hurford (USA) Team Rockstar Games-Signature Cycles0:08:05
18Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:08:33
19Erin Mascelli (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems0:09:36
20Bailey Semian (USA) Team Specialized - Rising Stars p/b Bicycling Magazine0:10:30
DNFArley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
DNFKatrina Dowidchuk (USA) Team TBB-Deep Blue
DNFKathrin Schumacher (Can) Guys Racing Club
DNSCarolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
DNSAnnajean Dallaire (USA) Alderfer Bergen

