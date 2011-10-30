Wind and rain created difficult conditions for racers and turned a usually fast, dry course into a sloppy, peanut butter and puddle trail of pain. During the elite men's race, a massive dark cloud moved in from the north as gusts of 40+ mph wind pummeled racers and spectators, destroyed umbrellas, and lifted a few tents into the air.

Canada's Craig Richey (Renner Custom CX Team-Raleigh) pulled away from the men's Beacon 'Cross field on lap four and soloed to victory.

Switzerland's Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) fought hard to finish second, 45 seconds off the pace, while Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) rounded out the top three 36 seconds after Winterberg.

"Sandy, muddy, windy and rainy-- my eyes are feeling like sandpaper, so painful!" remarked Winterberg about the tough conditions.