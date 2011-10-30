Trending

Richey races to victory at Beacon 'Cross

Winterberg finishes second ahead of Livermon

Wind and rain created difficult conditions for racers and turned a usually fast, dry course into a sloppy, peanut butter and puddle trail of pain. During the elite men's race, a massive dark cloud moved in from the north as gusts of 40+ mph wind pummeled racers and spectators, destroyed umbrellas, and lifted a few tents into the air.

Canada's Craig Richey (Renner Custom CX Team-Raleigh) pulled away from the men's Beacon 'Cross field on lap four and soloed to victory.

Switzerland's Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) fought hard to finish second, 45 seconds off the pace, while Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) rounded out the top three 36 seconds after Winterberg.

"Sandy, muddy, windy and rainy-- my eyes are feeling like sandpaper, so painful!" remarked Winterberg about the tough conditions.

Full Results
1Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh1:05:58
2Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:00:45
3Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:21
4Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:01:49
5Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:01:57
6Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:02:05
7Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:09
8Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team0:02:11
9Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C100:02:40
10Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:52
11Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller0:03:14
12Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs0:03:17
13Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross0:03:28
14Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:04:34
15Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:04:45
16Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart0:05:50
17Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:57
18Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
19David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart0:06:13
20Adam Farabaugh (USA) Team Deschuytter-Kwsc Westkerke0:06:32
21Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada0:06:55
22John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:07:21
23Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine0:07:48
24Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom0:07:53
25Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team0:08:12
26Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
27Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles
28Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
29Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
30Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
31Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
32Cole Oberman (USA)
33Montana Norvell (USA)
34Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
DNFJerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
DNFAnthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
DNFJohn Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA Equitable-CRCA
DNFCraig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
DNFMatthew Means (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNFStephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSZoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
DNSRyan Leach (USA)
DNSMatt Spohn (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
DNSThomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
DNSGavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA-Foundation
DNSKyle Peppo (USA)

