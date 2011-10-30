Richey races to victory at Beacon 'Cross
Winterberg finishes second ahead of Livermon
Elite Men: Bridgeton -
Wind and rain created difficult conditions for racers and turned a usually fast, dry course into a sloppy, peanut butter and puddle trail of pain. During the elite men's race, a massive dark cloud moved in from the north as gusts of 40+ mph wind pummeled racers and spectators, destroyed umbrellas, and lifted a few tents into the air.
Canada's Craig Richey (Renner Custom CX Team-Raleigh) pulled away from the men's Beacon 'Cross field on lap four and soloed to victory.
Switzerland's Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) fought hard to finish second, 45 seconds off the pace, while Travis Livermon (SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley) rounded out the top three 36 seconds after Winterberg.
"Sandy, muddy, windy and rainy-- my eyes are feeling like sandpaper, so painful!" remarked Winterberg about the tough conditions.
|1
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|1:05:58
|2
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:00:45
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:21
|4
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:01:49
|5
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:01:57
|6
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:02:05
|7
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:09
|8
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|9
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|0:02:40
|10
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:02:52
|11
|Ben Frederick (USA) Team Traveller
|0:03:14
|12
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs
|0:03:17
|13
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|0:03:28
|14
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:04:34
|15
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:04:45
|16
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:50
|17
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:57
|18
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|19
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:06:13
|20
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Team Deschuytter-Kwsc Westkerke
|0:06:32
|21
|Peter Glassford (Can) Trek Canada
|0:06:55
|22
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:07:21
|23
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|0:07:48
|24
|Steven Ordons (USA) Human Zoom
|0:07:53
|25
|Austin Roach (USA) MetLife Cycling Team
|0:08:12
|26
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|27
|Fred Brown (USA) Mtbnj.Com-Halters Cycles
|28
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|29
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|30
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|31
|Zach Semian (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|32
|Cole Oberman (USA)
|33
|Montana Norvell (USA)
|34
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|DNF
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|DNF
|John Minturn (USA) Stan's NoTubes-AXA Equitable-CRCA
|DNF
|Craig Lebair (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|DNF
|Matthew Means (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNF
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|DNS
|Ryan Leach (USA)
|DNS
|Matt Spohn (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|DNS
|Thomas Mackay (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|DNS
|Gavriel Epstein (Can) CRCA-Foundation
|DNS
|Kyle Peppo (USA)
