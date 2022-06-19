Mauro Schmid wins overall title at Baloise Tour of Belgium
By Jackie Tyson published
Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 5 to give QuickStep-AlphaVinyl double podium success on final day
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl celebrated a double victory on the final day of racing at the Baloise Belgium Tour as Fabio Jakobsen won stage 5 from the group sprint in Beringen and Mauro Schmid grabbed the overall victory.
There was controversy surrounding the final GC outcome, however, as second-placed Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), riding on same time as Schmid, appeared to get blocked in, and bumped, by QuickStep’s Yves Lampaert in the decisive third Golden Kilometre sprint with under 6km to go in the race. The points went to Schmid instead and gave him the cushion he needed to prevent Wellens from overtaking him for the overall win.
“Yeah, this cost me the victory at the Tour of Belgium. I’m disappointed, but I think we can say we did everything to try to win this,” Wellens said at the finish.
It was the first general classification title for 22-year-old Schmid. Wellens was second overall and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was third.
At the front of the race, Jakobsen’s acceleration on the outside in the closing 100 metres vaulted him past Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), who finished second, and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) took third.
Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton under the final kilometre kite, but their sprinter Sam Bennett was off the podium in fourth.
The opening third of the race from Gingelom was quiet with attacks not beginning in earnest until 60 kilometres were covered. Seven riders amassed at the front group - Timo De Jong (VolkerWessels Cycling Team), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) Jenthe Biermans (Israel-Premier Tech), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels-KTM), Martin Urianstad (Uno-X), Marco Tizza (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Ryan Christensen (Bolton Equities Black Spoke).
After the intermediate sprint in Montenaken with 81km to go, Theuns attacked at the front to shake up proceedings but no one seemed interested and the peloton soon made the catch.
The first finishing circuit began with 67km remaining and Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) was the first rider to scamper from the pack to ignite several more attacks. Five riders managed to escape with 50km to go - Urianstad for a second time along with teammate Jonas Abrahamsen and joined by Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Angelo Van Den Bosschen (Geofco-Doltcini Materiel Velo.com) and Kobe Vanoverschelde (Tarteletto-Isorex).
The quintet held together for until the closing 6km the breakaway of five, as the sprinters’ teams began to attack for the Golden Kilometre sections, positioned before 5.2km from the line.
It was then supposed to be mano-a-mano for the top points at the Golden Kilometre between the two GC leaders, but Wellens did not get clear sailing to match up against Schmid in the end.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mauro Schmid wins overall title at Baloise Tour of BelgiumFabio Jakobsen wins stage 5 to give QuickStep-AlphaVinyl double podium success on final day
-
Tour de Suisse: Geraint Thomas wins overall titleRemco Evenepoel claims final time trial in Vaduz
-
Michael Woods wins 2022 Route d'OccitanieBonifazio grabs win in bunch sprint on final stage
-
Tadej Pogacar seals Tour of Slovenia with victory on final stageTour de France winner beats Mohoric in sprint