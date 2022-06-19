Mauro Schmid wins overall title at Baloise Tour of Belgium

Image 1 of 8 Fabio Jakobsen (left) wins stage 5 while teammate Mauro Schmid (right) takes overall title on final day (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 5 ahead of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), on left in second, (left) and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) on right in third (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Sprint finish in Beringen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Peloton on the final lap in Beringen (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Breakaway led by Martin Bugge Urianstad and Jonas Abrahamsen of Uno-X Pro Cycling Team (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 The breakaway of five riders stayed away until 6km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8 Stage 5 winner Fabio Jakobsen of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 8

QuickStep-AlphaVinyl celebrated a double victory on the final day of racing at the Baloise Belgium Tour as Fabio Jakobsen won stage 5 from the group sprint in Beringen and Mauro Schmid grabbed the overall victory.

There was controversy surrounding the final GC outcome, however, as second-placed Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), riding on same time as Schmid, appeared to get blocked in, and bumped, by QuickStep’s Yves Lampaert in the decisive third Golden Kilometre sprint with under 6km to go in the race. The points went to Schmid instead and gave him the cushion he needed to prevent Wellens from overtaking him for the overall win.

“Yeah, this cost me the victory at the Tour of Belgium. I’m disappointed, but I think we can say we did everything to try to win this,” Wellens said at the finish.

It was the first general classification title for 22-year-old Schmid. Wellens was second overall and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was third.

At the front of the race, Jakobsen’s acceleration on the outside in the closing 100 metres vaulted him past Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix), who finished second, and Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) took third.

Bora-Hansgrohe led the peloton under the final kilometre kite, but their sprinter Sam Bennett was off the podium in fourth.

The opening third of the race from Gingelom was quiet with attacks not beginning in earnest until 60 kilometres were covered. Seven riders amassed at the front group - Timo De Jong (VolkerWessels Cycling Team), Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) Jenthe Biermans (Israel-Premier Tech), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels-KTM), Martin Urianstad (Uno-X), Marco Tizza (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) and Ryan Christensen (Bolton Equities Black Spoke).

After the intermediate sprint in Montenaken with 81km to go, Theuns attacked at the front to shake up proceedings but no one seemed interested and the peloton soon made the catch.

The first finishing circuit began with 67km remaining and Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex) was the first rider to scamper from the pack to ignite several more attacks. Five riders managed to escape with 50km to go - Urianstad for a second time along with teammate Jonas Abrahamsen and joined by Ludovic Robeet (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB), Angelo Van Den Bosschen (Geofco-Doltcini Materiel Velo.com) and Kobe Vanoverschelde (Tarteletto-Isorex).

The quintet held together for until the closing 6km the breakaway of five, as the sprinters’ teams began to attack for the Golden Kilometre sections, positioned before 5.2km from the line.

It was then supposed to be mano-a-mano for the top points at the Golden Kilometre between the two GC leaders, but Wellens did not get clear sailing to match up against Schmid in the end.