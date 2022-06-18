Baloise Belgium Tour: Hermans wins stage 4
Mauro Schmid takes GC lead with one day to race
Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) surged from the leading group of six riders in Durbuy and won stage 4 of the Baloise Belgium Tour. Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) finished second and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) took third.
As part of the select group that put time into the peloton early in the race, Wellens rode most of the stage as the new virtual GC leader, but at the conclusion it was Schmid who took the top position. Previous race leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) finished more than two minutes back.
From the breakaway, Lorenzo Rota ((Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) claimed fourth, while Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) faded on the final 1.2km climb to the finish to go fifth.
The local circuits includes four passes up the Mur de Durbuy, the final ascent on the double-digit gradients bringing riders to the electric finish. De Bondt accelerated several times across the final 8km, then fell off the back in the final kilometre. Hermans emerged as the strongest and rode uncontested across the line.
After the opening 22km, De Bondt was part of a five-rider group that attacked from the peloton, joined by Tobias Lund Andresen (Team DSM), Tom Van Asbroeck (Israel-Premier Tech), Quentin Jauregui (B&B Hotels - KTM) and Marco Tizza (Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB).
Following the opening long loop, multiple attacks began from two chase groups, as a small split had formed from the peloton. Hermans was one of the first to accelerate with less than 90km to go.
Another 20 kilometres of hills were covered before a group of chasers would catch the initial breakaway and the number swelled to 11, Hermans tagging on with Rota, Campenaerts, Schmid, Wellens and Rasmus Tiller (Uno-X Pro Cycling). Among the riders now in full chase mode were Pedersen as well as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix).
Andresen was dropped with 55km to go with Jauregui and Van Asbroeck fading, then Tizza and Tiller next to drop back 21km later. Campenaerts stayed in the mix until the final 5km, finishing sixth, 2:20 back with Mark Donovan (Team DSM).
