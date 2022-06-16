Baloise Belgium Tour: Philipsen wins uphill sprint on stage 2

Image 1 of 5 Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix sprints to win on stage 2 (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5 The peloton hits the short uphill finish of stage 2 in Knokke-Heist (Image credit: Gregory Van Gansen/PNSprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 5 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Gregory Van Gansen/PNSprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 5 Stage 2 winner Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) tries to cool down after finish (Image credit: Gregory Van Gansen/PNSprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 5 Stage 1 winner Mads Pedersen in the blue race leader's jersey at the start of stage 2 in Beveren (Image credit: Gregory Van Gansen/PNSprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 5

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won the sprint finish along the Knokke-Heist seafront, using his speed and kick to edge clear on the unusual ramp finish.

Philipsen came up late but then squeezed past Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to hit the front along the barriers as the gradient hurt. Jakobsen eased up to avoid any danger, allowing Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to complete the top three.

Thanks to his sprinting skills, stage 1 winner Pedersen kept the race leader’s blue jersey.

