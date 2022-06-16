Baloise Belgium Tour: Philipsen wins uphill sprint on stage 2
By Stephen Farrand published
Van Poppel and Pedersen complete podium
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won the sprint finish along the Knokke-Heist seafront, using his speed and kick to edge clear on the unusual ramp finish.
Philipsen came up late but then squeezed past Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to hit the front along the barriers as the gradient hurt. Jakobsen eased up to avoid any danger, allowing Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to complete the top three.
Thanks to his sprinting skills, stage 1 winner Pedersen kept the race leader’s blue jersey.
More to come.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
