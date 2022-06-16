Baloise Belgium Tour: Philipsen wins uphill sprint on stage 2

By published

Van Poppel and Pedersen complete podium

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won the sprint finish along the Knokke-Heist seafront, using his speed and kick to edge clear on the unusual ramp finish.

Philipsen came up late but then squeezed past Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to hit the front along the barriers as the gradient hurt. Jakobsen eased up to avoid any danger, allowing Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to complete the top three. 

Thanks to his sprinting skills, stage 1 winner Pedersen kept the race leader’s blue jersey.

More to come.

Results powered by First Cycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.

Latest on Cyclingnews