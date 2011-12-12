Image 1 of 30 Under 17 women's winner Tegan Molloy (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 30 First year elite rider Troy Brosnan was the fastest man down the mountain (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 3 of 30 Jo Fox, veteran women's winner (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 4 of 30 Expert racer Nathan Bell (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 5 of 30 Expert racer Sebastien Deubel (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 6 of 30 A veteran male racer out on course (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 7 of 30 Mathieu Taris in the veteran men's category (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 8 of 30 U19 men's podium: Thomas Crimmins, Joey Vejvoda, Connor Fearson (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 9 of 30 U19 women's podium: Ella Scanlan Bloor, Danielle Beecroft, (absent - Gemma Greentree) (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 10 of 30 Third placed elite man Jared Graves (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 11 of 30 Fourth placed elite man Ben Cory (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 12 of 30 Rhys Atkinson on his way to fifth in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 13 of 30 Elite male racer Tim Eaton (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 14 of 30 Daniel Lavis in the elite men's race (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 15 of 30 Michelle Crisp races to third in the elite women's category (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 16 of 30 U17 racer Michael Potter (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 17 of 30 U19 racer Wade Budden (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 18 of 30 U19 racer Liam Fallum (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 19 of 30 Ella Scanlan finished second among the U19 women (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 20 of 30 U17 men's winner Andrew Crimmins (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 21 of 30 U17 racer Joel Willis (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 22 of 30 U17 racer Ben Dengate (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 23 of 30 Claire Whiteman on her way to second in the elite women's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 24 of 30 Veteran women's winner Daniel Taliana (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 25 of 30 Joey Vejvoda on his way to winning the U19 men's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 26 of 30 Troy Brosnan stood atop the elite men's podium ahead of Sam Hill and Jared Graves. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 27 of 30 Sam Hill descending in Thredbo (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 28 of 30 Tracy Hannah is back to her winning ways. (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 29 of 30 Elite women's podium: Claire Whiteman, Tracy Hannah, Michelle Crisp (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 30 of 30 Danielle Beecroft put in a winning U19 women's time (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Troy Brosnan, the two-time junior downhill world champion has sent a message to the field in his first race in the elite men's category by winning the Real Insurance Gravity Cup in Thredbo over Sam Hill and Jared Graves. Brosnan's time (5:31.54) was the fastest by over two seconds, showing he has carried forward the amazing form he displayed at the September UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Significant rain overnight and a few showers throughout race day weren't an issue. The Thredbo track was riding at its fastest delivering excellent racing.

"It was pretty much the perfect weekend. I've been in off-season mode a little bit, but I've done some training coming in to this race," said Brosnan.

Brosnan was happy that good friend and teammate Sam Hill was also on the podium, and happy with his race run at Thredbo. "The run was pinned the whole way down, the track was really fast so I gave it everything, I came in a bit hot to some corners but just ripped around and held on," said Brosnan.

Hill, a three-time downhill world champion, has pleased the Australian mountain biking community by saying that he intends to compete in the whole Real Insurance Australian MTB Season. Whilst still recovering and building speed from injuries in 2011, he started the season in impressive fashion (5:33.87) with a second place.

"It was a good run, I tried to ride smooth and keep speed up everywhere," said Hill. He addressed the uniqueness of the Thredbo track, "It's a hard track to ride on, it wears you out. The track is about as long as you get anywhere in the world, so it's definitely a bit of a challenge."

Graves, the fastest rider in seeding from Saturday came in third (5:34.63). "Overall I'm pretty happy with my run, and especially to be there right with Troy and Sam, a good day," said Graves. The former four cross world champion and World Cup Series winner, intends to transition to what has been his second sport. "I've had a good four years in four cross, and now I'm looking to see what I can do in downhill."

Tracey Hannah, the 2006 junior world champion, set the pace on seeding day for the elite women and did not disappoint on race day. She finished with a blistering time (6:15.73) that gave her the win in her first major race upon returning to the sport after a four-year break. "It was a really clean, epic run, despite my wheel being thrown out at one point and my front foot coming off, I was going hard the whole way," said Hannah.

Hannah will return to international racing in 2012. "I'll be focusing next year on the World Cups that give me more experience for world championships, I'll be aiming to get back up to international speed".

Second place in elite women went to Claire Whiteman and third place to Michelle Crisp.

Joey Vejvoda, a local rider from Thredbo won the U19 men (5:44.66) by less than a second from hometown friend and rival Thomas Crimmins (5:45.34). Vejvoda is talented in both four cross and downhill and spent 2011 in the downhill national team. This time has reaped rewards. "Going overseas and racing world champs was a really good experience for me, it really improved my skills," said Vejvoda.

Danielle Beecroft stepped up to the U19 category and maintained her winning form with a confident win (6:54.70) in Thredbo. Beecroft is looking forward to the challenge of international racing that the U19 category offers. "I'm aiming for a podium or even a win at the 2012 World Championship" said a focused Beecroft.

Andrew Crimmins, the reigning U15 National Champion stepped up to the U17s and managed a great time (5:57.75) despite having a small crash during his race run. In the U17 women's field, local rider and junior to watch Tegan Molloy set an amazing time (6:42.56) that would have placed her second in the elite women's field.

The next round of the Real Insurance Australian MTB Season unites the Gravity Cup and the All Mountain Cup, and will be held at Mt Buller on January 20-22.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy / Specialized) 0:05:31.54 2 Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized) 0:00:02.33 3 Jared Graves 0:00:03.09 4 Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Belconnen ) 0:00:07.22 5 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:00:10.61 6 Graeme Mudd (GO PRO, Orange.) 0:00:11.28 7 Ben Power (ForTheRiders Santa Cruz Bikes) 0:00:12.69 8 Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries) 0:00:12.76 9 Brendan Moon 0:00:15.25 10 Cody Eichorn 0:00:15.61 11 Phillip Piazza (Fox, Tekin Suspension, Schwalbe) 0:00:16.91 12 Cillian Kennedy (Specialized bicycle components) 0:00:17.83 13 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing) 0:00:18.11 14 Lindsay Klein 0:00:18.58 15 Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes, Spearmans Cycles) 0:00:19.07 16 Mark Conliffe 0:00:19.82 17 Alex Swann 0:00:19.86 18 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au) 0:00:21.08 19 Jesse Beare (Commencal) 0:00:21.30 20 Doug Dunn 0:00:21.42 21 Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zeroed Team) 0:00:21.87 22 Regan Arthur 0:00:22.23 23 Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles/Trek Bikes) 0:00:22.42 24 Bruce Moir 0:00:22.46 25 Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) 0:00:23.02 26 Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing, Zerode, Sram) 0:00:23.76 27 Angus Maddern 0:00:24.44 28 Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries) 0:00:24.57 29 Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes) 0:00:24.76 30 Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes, Bos, Deity, Ogio) 0:00:25.91 31 Lewis Winton 0:00:26.03 32 Steven Gebert 0:00:26.08 33 Ben Goff 0:00:26.86 34 Adam Smithson 0:00:28.16 35 Damien Diskin (Blackman bicycles) 0:00:28.20 36 Hugh Mansfield 0:00:30.03 37 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies) 0:00:30.78 38 Liam Paiaro (Santacruz, Fortheriders.Com) 0:00:31.74 39 Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet) 0:00:33.82 40 Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic) 0:00:35.77 41 Luke Ball 0:00:36.97 42 Nicholas Shields 0:00:39.15 43 Isaac Denny (Fortheriders.Com) 0:00:39.85 44 Nathan Newell (Golding Projects, Factory Craftwork) 0:00:41.22 45 Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes) 0:00:41.28 46 Ngari Jenkins 0:00:42.20 47 Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx PT Cast Training) 0:00:42.21 48 Fabian Bill 0:00:42.50 49 Ben Crundwell 0:00:44.21 50 Kyle Coutts 0:00:44.68 51 Todd Madsen 0:00:44.85 52 Benjamin Leslie 0:00:46.25 53 Nick Norton 0:00:46.72 54 Geoff Grennan 0:00:49.22 55 Cameron Bradbury 0:00:51.62 56 Josh Bishop 0:00:52.34 56 Michael Dargan 58 Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx) 0:00:52.36 59 Kye Hore 0:00:54.26 60 Nathan Murphy (GU Energy All4Bikes MTBPicsOnline) 0:00:54.65 61 Darren Hobby 0:00:54.83 62 Dean White 0:00:55.65 63 Bradley Earl (BRE Pro Service) 0:00:58.98 64 Oscar Ottesen 0:00:59.43 65 Mathew Rowland 0:01:09.61 66 Zenon Murtagh 0:01:11.49 67 Zach Hoskin 0:01:12.44 68 Ben Morrison 0:02:43.83 69 Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing) 0:04:36.04 70 James Mercer 71 Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Actio) DNF Louis Pijpers DNS Michael Manning DNS Daniel Macmunn DNS Sam Brownlie

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracey Hannah 0:06:15.73 2 Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic) 0:00:40.51 3 Michelle Crisp 0:00:43.32 4 Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team, Sram, Rock ) 0:01:09.73 5 Trudy Nicholas (Jet Black Products, Six Six one, Pivo) 0:01:12.25 6 Philippa Rostan 0:01:39.60 DNS Genevieve McKew

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Vejvoda 0:05:44.66 2 Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram, RockSho) 0:00:00.68 3 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head, Adid) 0:00:04.47 4 Jack Moir (Giant Bikes Kempsey Bikeshop KWT) 0:00:09.03 5 Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha) 0:00:10.39 6 Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes) 0:00:10.59 7 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:10.92 8 David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components ) 0:00:13.34 9 Luke Ellison 0:00:13.68 10 Trent Piribauer (Pinnar design, Santa Cruz) 0:00:18.93 11 Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic ODI) 0:00:19.21 12 Brent Capel (ulverstone bikes) 0:00:19.88 13 Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes, Edge Cycles LKI) 0:00:19.96 14 Cameron Ryan (2624 bikes Kila Industries) 0:00:20.00 15 Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale) 0:00:21.82 16 Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles, Loosekid Industries) 0:00:22.01 17 Lyndon Nugent (spy optics assisted by bellys bikes) 0:00:22.14 18 Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles) 0:00:22.45 19 Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes, DH Direct, Imperial) 0:00:26.09 20 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles SMX Optics Santacruz) 0:00:26.88 21 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ]) 0:00:28.18 22 Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles) 0:00:30.14 23 Mitchell Scott 0:00:30.80 24 Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:00:32.23 25 Jacob Walker 0:00:33.87 26 Gary McIvor 0:00:34.98 27 James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles) 0:00:36.09 28 Mitchell Kristiansen 0:00:36.57 29 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:00:37.87 30 Oliver Zwar 0:00:38.82 31 Josh Mitchell (Total Rush, Wheel Demon) 0:00:40.57 32 Hayden Poptie (taylor cycles, nema international) 0:00:41.23 33 Liam Fallum 0:00:43.46 34 Remy Adderton 0:00:43.72 35 Daniel Mikic 0:00:43.78 36 Mackenzie Baker (downhill distributions the booner) 0:00:44.03 37 Bradley Trembath 0:00:46.65 38 Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles) 0:00:48.71 39 Loughlin Murphy 0:00:51.60 40 Tyler Blamey (Argonauts Tree & Timber Service) 0:00:51.90 41 Harrison Reibelt 0:00:53.37 42 Liam Daley 0:00:53.71 43 McKinlay West-Moore 0:00:55.12 44 Charles Martindale 0:00:55.14 45 Nicholas Johnson 0:01:06.79 46 Michael Hanrahan (Mickdawg Racing Geoff Harris ) 0:01:08.86 47 Luke Simpson 0:01:11.11 48 Aaron Hunt 0:01:11.97 49 Austen Hawkins 0:01:14.80 50 Alexander McKinlay 0:01:18.63 51 Adam Dickson 0:01:34.29 52 Patrick Neville 0:03:07.11 53 Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga) 0:06:30.34 54 Sam Rohdmann 0:12:11.46 55 Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Actio) 56 Alex Freeman 57 Geoff Harris