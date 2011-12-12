Trending

Brosnan wins in Thredbo to claim his first race as an elite

Hannah victorious in her first major race back in action

Image 1 of 30

Under 17 women's winner Tegan Molloy

Under 17 women's winner Tegan Molloy
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 2 of 30

First year elite rider Troy Brosnan was the fastest man down the mountain (Image credit: Russell Baker)

First year elite rider Troy Brosnan was the fastest man down the mountain
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 3 of 30

Jo Fox, veteran women's winner

Jo Fox, veteran women's winner
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 4 of 30

Expert racer Nathan Bell

Expert racer Nathan Bell
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 5 of 30

Expert racer Sebastien Deubel

Expert racer Sebastien Deubel
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 6 of 30

A veteran male racer out on course

A veteran male racer out on course
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 7 of 30

Mathieu Taris in the veteran men's category

Mathieu Taris in the veteran men's category
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 8 of 30

U19 men's podium: Thomas Crimmins, Joey Vejvoda, Connor Fearson (Image credit: Russell Baker)

U19 men's podium: Thomas Crimmins, Joey Vejvoda, Connor Fearson
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 9 of 30

U19 women's podium: Ella Scanlan Bloor, Danielle Beecroft, (absent - Gemma Greentree) (Image credit: Russell Baker)

U19 women's podium: Ella Scanlan Bloor, Danielle Beecroft, (absent - Gemma Greentree)
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 10 of 30

Third placed elite man Jared Graves

Third placed elite man Jared Graves
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 11 of 30

Fourth placed elite man Ben Cory

Fourth placed elite man Ben Cory
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 12 of 30

Rhys Atkinson on his way to fifth in the elite men's race

Rhys Atkinson on his way to fifth in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 13 of 30

Elite male racer Tim Eaton

Elite male racer Tim Eaton
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 14 of 30

Daniel Lavis in the elite men's race

Daniel Lavis in the elite men's race
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 15 of 30

Michelle Crisp races to third in the elite women's category

Michelle Crisp races to third in the elite women's category
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 16 of 30

U17 racer Michael Potter

U17 racer Michael Potter
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 17 of 30

U19 racer Wade Budden

U19 racer Wade Budden
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 18 of 30

U19 racer Liam Fallum

U19 racer Liam Fallum
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 19 of 30

Ella Scanlan finished second among the U19 women

Ella Scanlan finished second among the U19 women
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 20 of 30

U17 men's winner Andrew Crimmins

U17 men's winner Andrew Crimmins
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 21 of 30

U17 racer Joel Willis

U17 racer Joel Willis
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 22 of 30

U17 racer Ben Dengate

U17 racer Ben Dengate
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 23 of 30

Claire Whiteman on her way to second in the elite women's race. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Claire Whiteman on her way to second in the elite women's race.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 24 of 30

Veteran women's winner Daniel Taliana

Veteran women's winner Daniel Taliana
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 25 of 30

Joey Vejvoda on his way to winning the U19 men's race.

Joey Vejvoda on his way to winning the U19 men's race.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 26 of 30

Troy Brosnan stood atop the elite men's podium ahead of Sam Hill and Jared Graves. (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Troy Brosnan stood atop the elite men's podium ahead of Sam Hill and Jared Graves.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 27 of 30

Sam Hill descending in Thredbo

Sam Hill descending in Thredbo
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 28 of 30

Tracy Hannah is back to her winning ways.

Tracy Hannah is back to her winning ways.
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 29 of 30

Elite women's podium: Claire Whiteman, Tracy Hannah, Michelle Crisp (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Elite women's podium: Claire Whiteman, Tracy Hannah, Michelle Crisp
(Image credit: Russell Baker)
Image 30 of 30

Danielle Beecroft put in a winning U19 women's time

Danielle Beecroft put in a winning U19 women's time
(Image credit: Russell Baker)

Troy Brosnan, the two-time junior downhill world champion has sent a message to the field in his first race in the elite men's category by winning the Real Insurance Gravity Cup in Thredbo over Sam Hill and Jared Graves. Brosnan's time (5:31.54) was the fastest by over two seconds, showing he has carried forward the amazing form he displayed at the September UCI Mountain Bike World Championships.

Significant rain overnight and a few showers throughout race day weren't an issue. The Thredbo track was riding at its fastest delivering excellent racing.

"It was pretty much the perfect weekend. I've been in off-season mode a little bit, but I've done some training coming in to this race," said Brosnan.

Brosnan was happy that good friend and teammate Sam Hill was also on the podium, and happy with his race run at Thredbo. "The run was pinned the whole way down, the track was really fast so I gave it everything, I came in a bit hot to some corners but just ripped around and held on," said Brosnan.

Hill, a three-time downhill world champion, has pleased the Australian mountain biking community by saying that he intends to compete in the whole Real Insurance Australian MTB Season. Whilst still recovering and building speed from injuries in 2011, he started the season in impressive fashion (5:33.87) with a second place.

"It was a good run, I tried to ride smooth and keep speed up everywhere," said Hill. He addressed the uniqueness of the Thredbo track, "It's a hard track to ride on, it wears you out. The track is about as long as you get anywhere in the world, so it's definitely a bit of a challenge."

Graves, the fastest rider in seeding from Saturday came in third (5:34.63). "Overall I'm pretty happy with my run, and especially to be there right with Troy and Sam, a good day," said Graves. The former four cross world champion and World Cup Series winner, intends to transition to what has been his second sport. "I've had a good four years in four cross, and now I'm looking to see what I can do in downhill."

Tracey Hannah, the 2006 junior world champion, set the pace on seeding day for the elite women and did not disappoint on race day. She finished with a blistering time (6:15.73) that gave her the win in her first major race upon returning to the sport after a four-year break. "It was a really clean, epic run, despite my wheel being thrown out at one point and my front foot coming off, I was going hard the whole way," said Hannah.

Hannah will return to international racing in 2012. "I'll be focusing next year on the World Cups that give me more experience for world championships, I'll be aiming to get back up to international speed".

Second place in elite women went to Claire Whiteman and third place to Michelle Crisp.

Joey Vejvoda, a local rider from Thredbo won the U19 men (5:44.66) by less than a second from hometown friend and rival Thomas Crimmins (5:45.34). Vejvoda is talented in both four cross and downhill and spent 2011 in the downhill national team. This time has reaped rewards. "Going overseas and racing world champs was a really good experience for me, it really improved my skills," said Vejvoda.

Danielle Beecroft stepped up to the U19 category and maintained her winning form with a confident win (6:54.70) in Thredbo. Beecroft is looking forward to the challenge of international racing that the U19 category offers. "I'm aiming for a podium or even a win at the 2012 World Championship" said a focused Beecroft.

Andrew Crimmins, the reigning U15 National Champion stepped up to the U17s and managed a great time (5:57.75) despite having a small crash during his race run. In the U17 women's field, local rider and junior to watch Tegan Molloy set an amazing time (6:42.56) that would have placed her second in the elite women's field.

The next round of the Real Insurance Australian MTB Season unites the Gravity Cup and the All Mountain Cup, and will be held at Mt Buller on January 20-22.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy / Specialized)0:05:31.54
2Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized)0:00:02.33
3Jared Graves0:00:03.09
4Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles, Onya Bike Belconnen )0:00:07.22
5Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)0:00:10.61
6Graeme Mudd (GO PRO, Orange.)0:00:11.28
7Ben Power (ForTheRiders Santa Cruz Bikes)0:00:12.69
8Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries)0:00:12.76
9Brendan Moon0:00:15.25
10Cody Eichorn0:00:15.61
11Phillip Piazza (Fox, Tekin Suspension, Schwalbe)0:00:16.91
12Cillian Kennedy (Specialized bicycle components)0:00:17.83
13Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride, Track X Clothing)0:00:18.11
14Lindsay Klein0:00:18.58
15Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes, Spearmans Cycles)0:00:19.07
16Mark Conliffe0:00:19.82
17Alex Swann0:00:19.86
18Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles, ambion.com.au)0:00:21.08
19Jesse Beare (Commencal)0:00:21.30
20Doug Dunn0:00:21.42
21Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zeroed Team)0:00:21.87
22Regan Arthur0:00:22.23
23Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles/Trek Bikes)0:00:22.42
24Bruce Moir0:00:22.46
25Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension)0:00:23.02
26Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing, Zerode, Sram)0:00:23.76
27Angus Maddern0:00:24.44
28Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries)0:00:24.57
29Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:24.76
30Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes, Bos, Deity, Ogio)0:00:25.91
31Lewis Winton0:00:26.03
32Steven Gebert0:00:26.08
33Ben Goff0:00:26.86
34Adam Smithson0:00:28.16
35Damien Diskin (Blackman bicycles)0:00:28.20
36Hugh Mansfield0:00:30.03
37Aaron Oates (Cyclingo, 4Shaw Agencies)0:00:30.78
38Liam Paiaro (Santacruz, Fortheriders.Com)0:00:31.74
39Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet)0:00:33.82
40Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic)0:00:35.77
41Luke Ball0:00:36.97
42Nicholas Shields0:00:39.15
43Isaac Denny (Fortheriders.Com)0:00:39.85
44Nathan Newell (Golding Projects, Factory Craftwork)0:00:41.22
45Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles, Trek Bikes)0:00:41.28
46Ngari Jenkins0:00:42.20
47Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx PT Cast Training)0:00:42.21
48Fabian Bill0:00:42.50
49Ben Crundwell0:00:44.21
50Kyle Coutts0:00:44.68
51Todd Madsen0:00:44.85
52Benjamin Leslie0:00:46.25
53Nick Norton0:00:46.72
54Geoff Grennan0:00:49.22
55Cameron Bradbury0:00:51.62
56Josh Bishop0:00:52.34
56Michael Dargan
58Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx)0:00:52.36
59Kye Hore0:00:54.26
60Nathan Murphy (GU Energy All4Bikes MTBPicsOnline)0:00:54.65
61Darren Hobby0:00:54.83
62Dean White0:00:55.65
63Bradley Earl (BRE Pro Service)0:00:58.98
64Oscar Ottesen0:00:59.43
65Mathew Rowland0:01:09.61
66Zenon Murtagh0:01:11.49
67Zach Hoskin0:01:12.44
68Ben Morrison0:02:43.83
69Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing)0:04:36.04
70James Mercer
71Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Actio)
DNFLouis Pijpers
DNSMichael Manning
DNSDaniel Macmunn
DNSSam Brownlie

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracey Hannah0:06:15.73
2Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen and Civic)0:00:40.51
3Michelle Crisp0:00:43.32
4Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team, Sram, Rock )0:01:09.73
5Trudy Nicholas (Jet Black Products, Six Six one, Pivo)0:01:12.25
6Philippa Rostan0:01:39.60
DNSGenevieve McKew

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Vejvoda0:05:44.66
2Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride, Intense, Sram, RockSho)0:00:00.68
3Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team, Fox Head, Adid)0:00:04.47
4Jack Moir (Giant Bikes Kempsey Bikeshop KWT)0:00:09.03
5Henry Blake (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha)0:00:10.39
6Brent Smith (TWE Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes)0:00:10.59
7Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)0:00:10.92
8David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components )0:00:13.34
9Luke Ellison0:00:13.68
10Trent Piribauer (Pinnar design, Santa Cruz)0:00:18.93
11Angus McCarthy (OnyaBike Belconnen and Civic ODI)0:00:19.21
12Brent Capel (ulverstone bikes)0:00:19.88
13Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes, Edge Cycles LKI)0:00:19.96
14Cameron Ryan (2624 bikes Kila Industries)0:00:20.00
15Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale)0:00:21.82
16Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles, Loosekid Industries)0:00:22.01
17Lyndon Nugent (spy optics assisted by bellys bikes)0:00:22.14
18Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles)0:00:22.45
19Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes, DH Direct, Imperial)0:00:26.09
20Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles SMX Optics Santacruz)0:00:26.88
21Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])0:00:28.18
22Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles)0:00:30.14
23Mitchell Scott0:00:30.80
24Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:00:32.23
25Jacob Walker0:00:33.87
26Gary McIvor0:00:34.98
27James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles)0:00:36.09
28Mitchell Kristiansen0:00:36.57
29Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)0:00:37.87
30Oliver Zwar0:00:38.82
31Josh Mitchell (Total Rush, Wheel Demon)0:00:40.57
32Hayden Poptie (taylor cycles, nema international)0:00:41.23
33Liam Fallum0:00:43.46
34Remy Adderton0:00:43.72
35Daniel Mikic0:00:43.78
36Mackenzie Baker (downhill distributions the booner)0:00:44.03
37Bradley Trembath0:00:46.65
38Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach SuperCycles)0:00:48.71
39Loughlin Murphy0:00:51.60
40Tyler Blamey (Argonauts Tree & Timber Service)0:00:51.90
41Harrison Reibelt0:00:53.37
42Liam Daley0:00:53.71
43McKinlay West-Moore0:00:55.12
44Charles Martindale0:00:55.14
45Nicholas Johnson0:01:06.79
46Michael Hanrahan (Mickdawg Racing Geoff Harris )0:01:08.86
47Luke Simpson0:01:11.11
48Aaron Hunt0:01:11.97
49Austen Hawkins0:01:14.80
50Alexander McKinlay0:01:18.63
51Adam Dickson0:01:34.29
52Patrick Neville0:03:07.11
53Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga)0:06:30.34
54Sam Rohdmann0:12:11.46
55Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles SMX Optics Epic Actio)
56Alex Freeman
57Geoff Harris

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Beecroft (Craftworks Bikes, Ficeda Moto)0:06:54.70
2Ella Scanlan-Bloor0:01:26.33
3Gemma Greentree0:03:37.71

