Graves tops men's downhill qualifying

Hannah fastest for elite women

Image 1 of 8

Jared Graves set the fastest time in the elite men's qualifying.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 2 of 8

Sam Hill finished fourth in elite men's qualifying.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 3 of 8

Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team-SRAM

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 4 of 8

Troy Brosnan en route to a second place finish in the elite men's downhill qualifier.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 5 of 8

Troy Brosnan clocked the second-fastest time in the elite men's qualifying.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 6 of 8

Tracey Hannah returned to competition and dominated the elite women's qualifying.

(Image credit: Russ Baker)
Image 7 of 8

Tracey Hannah gets airborne during her qualifying run.

(Image credit: Vicki Hughes)
Image 8 of 8

Jared Graves catches some air during his qualifying run.

(Image credit: Vicki Hughes)

The big names in the elite men's downhill qualifier did not disappoint the large crowd on hand for the Thredbo round of the Australian Mountain Bike National Series. Jared Graves, the 2011 four cross World Cup Series winner, completed the fastest run of the day (5:37.74). Downhill, while Graves' second sport, is something he trains hard for after the international Four-Cross season.

"I wanted to give it a good go, do some pedalling and get to know what it's going to be like on a full run tomorrow," said Graves. "I've been really enjoying the last 10 weeks of training for the downhill season and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead".

Reigning junior downhill world Champion Troy Brosnan came down the hill early setting what was at the time the fastest time of the day (5:39.06), and finished up second only to Graves. Reflecting on his amazing year of international racing, Brosnan said that it was "a pretty good year to get a World Cup podium and to win the junior world C\championship again."

Triple downhill world champion Sam Hill had a solid run (5:48.42). Rolling through an easy finish to sit in fourth place Hill will be expected to go significantly quicker tomorrow. "It's good to be back and I'm excited about riding the Australian MTB Series this year," said Hill

The women's qualifier was highlighted by the return of Tracey Hannah to racing. Hannah, the 2006 junior downhill world champion, came down the hill in a time (6:14.81) that left her over half a minute clear of the elite women's field. "I had a really good run today, I've missed the speed and the fun, I just love riding," said Hannah.

Hannah has a clear goal in mind with her return after a four-year pause in her racing career. "World champion, that's the main goal, whether this coming year or the next, that's going to be what I'm training and racing for."

Reigning Oceania Champion Holly Baarspul had a flat early in her run but will be back fresh for racing tomorrow.

In the U19 men's qualifier, 2011 National Downhill Team representative Joey Vejvoda was the fastest (5:45.08) by over two seconds, and Danielle Beecroft led the U19 women's field (6:40.63).

Elite men
1Jared Graves0:05:37.74
2Troy Brosnan0:05:39.06
3Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles-Onya Bike Belconnen)0:05:40.28
4Sam Hill0:05:48.42
5Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride-Track X Clothing)0:05:49.33
6Doug Dunn0:05:52.63
7Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)0:05:52.79
8Graeme Mudd (Go Pro-Orange)0:05:52.95
9Lindsay Klein0:05:53.71
10Ben Power (Fortheriders Santa Cruz Bikes)0:05:53.72
11Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing-Zerode)0:05:54.38
12Brendan Moon0:05:55.56
13Todd Madsen0:05:56.00
14Cillian Kennedy (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:05:56.51
15Phillip Piazza (Fox-Tekin Suspension)0:05:57.50
16Alex Swann0:05:57.59
17Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles-Ambion.Com.Au)0:05:58.28
18Jesse Beare (Berratas Bike Hub Norco)0:05:58.64
19Regan Arthur0:05:58.98
20Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes-Bos)0:05:59.92
21Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team)0:06:00.01
22Liam Paiaro (Santacruz-Fortheriders.com)0:06:00.82
23Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes-Spearmans Cycles)0:06:01.96
24Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries)0:06:02.08
25Cody Eichorn0:06:02.60
26Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries)0:06:02.62
27Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes)0:06:04.28
28Mark Conliffe0:06:04.67
29Angus Maddern0:06:04.78
30Lewis Winton0:06:05.21
31Aaron Oates (Cyclingo-4Shaw Agencies)0:06:05.24
32Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension)0:06:05.42
33Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing)0:06:06.20
34Bruce Moir0:06:07.37
35Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx Pt Cast Training)0:06:07.91
36Steven Gebert0:06:08.06
37Damien Diskin (Blackman Bicycles)0:06:08.66
38Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes)0:06:09.09
39Luke Ball0:06:09.12
40Fabian Bill0:06:09.23
41Hugh Mansfield0:06:10.63
42Adam Smithson0:06:11.22
43Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet)0:06:11.28
44Isaac Denny (Fortheriders.com)0:06:12.76
45Ben Goff0:06:13.32
46Geoff Grennan0:06:13.89
47Ben Morrison0:06:16.70
48Kyle Coutts0:06:18.55
49Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic)0:06:18.83
50Nick Norton0:06:19.60
51Nathan Murphy (Gu Energy-All4Bikes)0:06:20.09
52Nicholas Shields0:06:20.15
53Dean White0:06:23.02
54Bradley Earl (Bre Pro Service)0:06:24.71
55Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx)0:06:26.00
56Darren Hobby0:06:28.42
57Kye Hore0:06:29.18
58Ben Crundwell0:06:29.20
59Benjamin Leslie0:06:29.41
60Nathan Newell (Golding Projects-Factory Craftwork)0:06:30.10
61Ngari Jenkins0:06:30.61
62Cameron Bradbury0:06:31.62
63Michael Dargan0:06:33.00
64Josh Bishop0:06:33.07
65James Mercer0:06:35.03
66Oscar Ottesen0:06:35.55
67Zach Hoskin0:06:39.73
68Mathew Rowland0:06:46.12
69Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles-Smx Optics)0:06:51.62
70Zenon Murtagh0:07:11.86
71Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes)0:07:47.61
DNFLouis Pijpers
DNSMichael Manning
DNSDaniel Macmunn
DNSSam Brownlie

Elite women
1Tracey Hannah0:06:14.81
2Michelle Crisp0:06:53.69
3Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen)0:07:10.77
4Trudy Nicholas (Jet Black Products-Six Six One)0:07:31.31
5Philippa Rostan0:07:44.87
6Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team-Sram)0:09:36.72
DNSGenevieve McKew

Under 19 men
1Joey Vejvoda0:05:45.08
2David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components)0:05:47.65
3Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride-Intense)0:05:49.16
4Brent Smith (Twe Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes)0:05:51.38
5Trent Piribauer0:05:52.13
6Jack Moir (Giant Bikes-Kempsey Bikeshop)0:05:52.63
7Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga)0:05:56.84
8Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)0:05:56.93
9Luke Ellison0:05:57.35
10Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles-Loosekid Industries)0:05:57.52
11Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles-Wollongong Giant)0:05:59.98
12Angus McCarthy (Onyabike Belconnen)0:06:00.10
13Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale-www.adam)0:06:00.86
14Lyndon Nugent (Spy Optics Assisted By Bellys Bikes)0:06:04.84
15Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Smx Optics Santacruz)0:06:06.58
16Cameron Ryan (2624 Bikes Kila Industries)0:06:07.52
17Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bikes)0:06:09.01
18James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles)0:06:10.51
19Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes-DH Direct)0:06:12.34
20Mitchell Scott0:06:14.41
21Wade Budden (Drift Bikes)0:06:14.60
22Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ])0:06:15.03
23Hayden Poptie (Taylor Cycles-Nema International)0:06:15.19
24Daniel Mikic0:06:15.45
25Mitchell Kristiansen0:06:16.47
26Oliver Zwar0:06:17.62
27Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles)0:06:18.42
28Luke Simpson0:06:19.01
29Gary McIvor0:06:22.41
30Tyler Blamey (Argonauts Tree & Timber Service)0:06:26.91
31Liam Fallum0:06:27.14
32McKinlay West-Moore0:06:27.57
33Bradley Trembath0:06:27.65
34Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach Supercycles)0:06:28.45
35Jacob Walker0:06:29.86
36Loughlin Murphy0:06:29.94
37Charles Martindale0:06:30.07
38Mackenzie Baker (Downhill Distributions)0:06:30.56
39Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Smx Optics)0:06:31.55
40Alex Freeman0:06:32.40
41Remy Adderton0:06:36.49
42Harrison Reibelt0:06:37.99
43Sam Rohdmann0:06:40.14
44Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles)0:06:41.32
45Josh Mitchell (Total Rush-Wheel Demon)0:06:44.96
46Nicholas Johnson0:06:46.60
47Austen Hawkins0:06:51.92
48Geoff Harris0:06:53.65
49Aaron Hunt0:06:53.67
50Michael Hanrahan (Mickdawg Racing Geoff Harris)0:06:57.60
51Adam Dickson0:07:02.71
52Alexander McKinlay0:07:09.08
53Patrick Neville0:08:34.93
54Henry Blake (Cwr Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha)0:09:29.74
55Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team-Fox Head)0:10:15.71
DNFLachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes-Edge Cycles)
DNFLiam Daley

Under 19 women
1Danielle Beecroft (Craftworks Bikes -Ficeda Moto)0:06:40.63
2Ella Scanlan-Bloor0:08:22.81
3Gemma Greentree0:10:33.63

Under 15 men
1Remy Morton0:06:17.58
2Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors-Commencal)0:06:35.71
3Alex Dickson0:07:24.03
4Jack McInnes0:07:34.57
5Joshua Matthes0:08:15.87
6Jack Richardson0:08:43.48
7Riley Horsman0:08:58.24

Under 17 men
1Andrew Crimmins (Sacred Ride-Intense)0:05:49.14
2Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham)0:06:02.32
3Joel Willis (Insane Cycles-Santa Cruz)0:06:08.54
4Connor O'Dwyer0:06:15.22
5Hamish Cowan0:06:17.71
6Aiden Varley0:06:20.37
7David Maggs0:06:21.58
8Fergus Cowan0:06:23.83
9Benjamin Dengate0:06:26.02
10Darcy Reynolds0:06:36.61
11Ryan O'Linn0:06:48.26
12Alec Reid0:06:53.13
13Jackson Streeter0:06:55.08
14Tim Black0:06:55.88
15Josh Pollock0:07:00.67
16Thomas Millard0:07:02.31
17Koe Bowmaker0:07:05.35
18Nicholas Greentree0:07:17.02
19William Clarke0:07:17.83
20Saxon Horn0:07:31.49
21Michael Potter0:08:04.81
22Tom Green0:09:10.79
DNFCallum Morrison (Gt Bicycles-Daktari Sport)
DNSLiam Parker
DNSDylan Brown

Under 17 women
1Tegan Molloy (South East Mtn Biking-Kona)0:06:46.15

Expert men
1Kurt Moore0:06:06.51
2Chris Martin0:06:11.08
3Fred McClelland0:06:24.95
4Ian Jones0:06:31.27
5Sebastien Deubel (Deubel Bycicles)0:06:34.13
6Nathan Bell0:06:48.47
7Tommy Cohen (2Keen)0:06:54.51
8Tim Threadgate0:06:57.37
9Adrian Main (Trouble Makers - Tupperware)0:07:04.36
10Jared Garlick0:07:04.58
11Tom Morrison (Daktari Sport And Cycle Worx)0:07:08.77
12Simon Warren0:07:24.61
13Pedr Lapp0:07:41.96
14Bromley Richards0:08:39.45
15Aaron Batchelor0:08:47.04
DNSMikhail Chai (Bike Addiction)
DNSMartin Seymour

Veteran men
1Daniel Taliana0:06:05.94
2Daniel Chermak0:06:16.01
3Nicholas Bailly0:06:17.83
4David Sharp0:06:25.07
5Rick Kehoe0:06:27.34
6Tim Schiller0:06:34.44
7Mathieu Taris0:06:38.72
8Nick King (Mc*Racing-S & J Cycles)0:06:42.46
9Michael Rodokal0:06:51.69
10David Grupe (Jetblack Products)0:06:56.71
11Calvin McKinley0:06:58.55
12Hugh McLeay0:07:02.91
13Matt O'Connor0:07:15.31
14Shane Duce0:09:22.96
DNFTerry Bennett

Veteran women
1Joanne Fox0:07:22.87
2Kellie Meehan0:09:23.73

Master women
1Coleen Boyes0:08:09.45

Master men
1Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx Avanti Plus)0:06:37.00
2Darren Willis (Insane Cycles)0:06:41.75
3Stephen Andreasen0:06:42.55
4Jason Archer0:06:44.78
5John Petersen0:06:45.66
6Neil Davis (The Bike Superstore-Mitchell)0:07:13.51
7Kym Boxall0:07:20.57
DNSJustin Barnes
DNSMichael Chance

Super-Master men
1Dean McIvor0:07:43.67
2Roger Campbell (Palm Beach Supercycles)0:07:55.80
3Duncan Morrison (Daktari Sport-Cycle Worx)0:10:42.11

Sport men
1Michael Debono0:07:16.77
2Christian Meredith0:07:31.89
3Matthew Huth0:07:53.64
4Peter Denyer0:07:56.35
5Tim Holberton0:07:59.75
6Cale Anderson0:09:07.99
7Scott Harvey (Woolys Wheels Sydney Central Coa)0:10:15.86
DNSMathew Dixon
DNSSaxon Jay Tolson

Sport women
1Mandy Davis0:08:02.19
2Lucy Brandon0:09:13.95

