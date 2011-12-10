Image 1 of 8 Jared Graves set the fastest time in the elite men's qualifying. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 2 of 8 Sam Hill finished fourth in elite men's qualifying. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 3 of 8 Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team-SRAM (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 4 of 8 Troy Brosnan en route to a second place finish in the elite men's downhill qualifier. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 5 of 8 Troy Brosnan clocked the second-fastest time in the elite men's qualifying. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 6 of 8 Tracey Hannah returned to competition and dominated the elite women's qualifying. (Image credit: Russ Baker) Image 7 of 8 Tracey Hannah gets airborne during her qualifying run. (Image credit: Vicki Hughes) Image 8 of 8 Jared Graves catches some air during his qualifying run. (Image credit: Vicki Hughes)

The big names in the elite men's downhill qualifier did not disappoint the large crowd on hand for the Thredbo round of the Australian Mountain Bike National Series. Jared Graves, the 2011 four cross World Cup Series winner, completed the fastest run of the day (5:37.74). Downhill, while Graves' second sport, is something he trains hard for after the international Four-Cross season.

"I wanted to give it a good go, do some pedalling and get to know what it's going to be like on a full run tomorrow," said Graves. "I've been really enjoying the last 10 weeks of training for the downhill season and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead".

Reigning junior downhill world Champion Troy Brosnan came down the hill early setting what was at the time the fastest time of the day (5:39.06), and finished up second only to Graves. Reflecting on his amazing year of international racing, Brosnan said that it was "a pretty good year to get a World Cup podium and to win the junior world C\championship again."

Triple downhill world champion Sam Hill had a solid run (5:48.42). Rolling through an easy finish to sit in fourth place Hill will be expected to go significantly quicker tomorrow. "It's good to be back and I'm excited about riding the Australian MTB Series this year," said Hill

The women's qualifier was highlighted by the return of Tracey Hannah to racing. Hannah, the 2006 junior downhill world champion, came down the hill in a time (6:14.81) that left her over half a minute clear of the elite women's field. "I had a really good run today, I've missed the speed and the fun, I just love riding," said Hannah.

Hannah has a clear goal in mind with her return after a four-year pause in her racing career. "World champion, that's the main goal, whether this coming year or the next, that's going to be what I'm training and racing for."

Reigning Oceania Champion Holly Baarspul had a flat early in her run but will be back fresh for racing tomorrow.

In the U19 men's qualifier, 2011 National Downhill Team representative Joey Vejvoda was the fastest (5:45.08) by over two seconds, and Danielle Beecroft led the U19 women's field (6:40.63).

Elite men 1 Jared Graves 0:05:37.74 2 Troy Brosnan 0:05:39.06 3 Ben Cory (Giant Bicycles-Onya Bike Belconnen) 0:05:40.28 4 Sam Hill 0:05:48.42 5 Kaine Cannan (Bike Ride-Track X Clothing) 0:05:49.33 6 Doug Dunn 0:05:52.63 7 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:05:52.79 8 Graeme Mudd (Go Pro-Orange) 0:05:52.95 9 Lindsay Klein 0:05:53.71 10 Ben Power (Fortheriders Santa Cruz Bikes) 0:05:53.72 11 Timothy Eaton (Clint White Racing-Zerode) 0:05:54.38 12 Brendan Moon 0:05:55.56 13 Todd Madsen 0:05:56.00 14 Cillian Kennedy (Specialized Bicycle Components) 0:05:56.51 15 Phillip Piazza (Fox-Tekin Suspension) 0:05:57.50 16 Alex Swann 0:05:57.59 17 Charlton Durie (Phantom Cycles-Ambion.Com.Au) 0:05:58.28 18 Jesse Beare (Berratas Bike Hub Norco) 0:05:58.64 19 Regan Arthur 0:05:58.98 20 Kent Hamilton (Morewood Bikes-Bos) 0:05:59.92 21 Marcus Fairbanks (CWR Boxxer Zerode Team) 0:06:00.01 22 Liam Paiaro (Santacruz-Fortheriders.com) 0:06:00.82 23 Daniel Lavis (Giant Bikes-Spearmans Cycles) 0:06:01.96 24 Jacob Hunter (Tripp Industries) 0:06:02.08 25 Cody Eichorn 0:06:02.60 26 Rick Boyer (Team Lusty Industries) 0:06:02.62 27 Chris Barlin (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes) 0:06:04.28 28 Mark Conliffe 0:06:04.67 29 Angus Maddern 0:06:04.78 30 Lewis Winton 0:06:05.21 31 Aaron Oates (Cyclingo-4Shaw Agencies) 0:06:05.24 32 Karl Peel (Tekin Suspension) 0:06:05.42 33 Ricky Clarke (Trailmix-Procon Racing) 0:06:06.20 34 Bruce Moir 0:06:07.37 35 Jarrad Connolly (Erina Bike Worx Pt Cast Training) 0:06:07.91 36 Steven Gebert 0:06:08.06 37 Damien Diskin (Blackman Bicycles) 0:06:08.66 38 Lachlan McKillop (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes) 0:06:09.09 39 Luke Ball 0:06:09.12 40 Fabian Bill 0:06:09.23 41 Hugh Mansfield 0:06:10.63 42 Adam Smithson 0:06:11.22 43 Mathew Dodd (Adidaseyewear/Nsdynamics/Jet) 0:06:11.28 44 Isaac Denny (Fortheriders.com) 0:06:12.76 45 Ben Goff 0:06:13.32 46 Geoff Grennan 0:06:13.89 47 Ben Morrison 0:06:16.70 48 Kyle Coutts 0:06:18.55 49 Ryan Connell (Cycle Logic) 0:06:18.83 50 Nick Norton 0:06:19.60 51 Nathan Murphy (Gu Energy-All4Bikes) 0:06:20.09 52 Nicholas Shields 0:06:20.15 53 Dean White 0:06:23.02 54 Bradley Earl (Bre Pro Service) 0:06:24.71 55 Kieran Jenkins (Cycle Worx) 0:06:26.00 56 Darren Hobby 0:06:28.42 57 Kye Hore 0:06:29.18 58 Ben Crundwell 0:06:29.20 59 Benjamin Leslie 0:06:29.41 60 Nathan Newell (Golding Projects-Factory Craftwork) 0:06:30.10 61 Ngari Jenkins 0:06:30.61 62 Cameron Bradbury 0:06:31.62 63 Michael Dargan 0:06:33.00 64 Josh Bishop 0:06:33.07 65 James Mercer 0:06:35.03 66 Oscar Ottesen 0:06:35.55 67 Zach Hoskin 0:06:39.73 68 Mathew Rowland 0:06:46.12 69 Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles-Smx Optics) 0:06:51.62 70 Zenon Murtagh 0:07:11.86 71 Daniel Paine (Renegade Cycles-Trek Bikes) 0:07:47.61 DNF Louis Pijpers DNS Michael Manning DNS Daniel Macmunn DNS Sam Brownlie

Elite women 1 Tracey Hannah 0:06:14.81 2 Michelle Crisp 0:06:53.69 3 Claire Whiteman (Onya Bike Belconnen) 0:07:10.77 4 Trudy Nicholas (Jet Black Products-Six Six One) 0:07:31.31 5 Philippa Rostan 0:07:44.87 6 Holly Baarspul (Kona Factory Team-Sram) 0:09:36.72 DNS Genevieve McKew

Under 19 men 1 Joey Vejvoda 0:05:45.08 2 David McMillan (Specialized Bicycle Components) 0:05:47.65 3 Thomas Crimmins (Sacred Ride-Intense) 0:05:49.16 4 Brent Smith (Twe Wheelsets / Knolly Bikes) 0:05:51.38 5 Trent Piribauer 0:05:52.13 6 Jack Moir (Giant Bikes-Kempsey Bikeshop) 0:05:52.63 7 Dean Lucas (Bike Edge Wodonga) 0:05:56.84 8 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 0:05:56.93 9 Luke Ellison 0:05:57.35 10 Peter Knott (Crank'd Cycles-Loosekid Industries) 0:05:57.52 11 Liam Towers (Spearman Cycles-Wollongong Giant) 0:05:59.98 12 Angus McCarthy (Onyabike Belconnen) 0:06:00.10 13 Nicolas Bohle (The Bike Shed Mortdale-www.adam) 0:06:00.86 14 Lyndon Nugent (Spy Optics Assisted By Bellys Bikes) 0:06:04.84 15 Daniel Bender (Insane Cycles Smx Optics Santacruz) 0:06:06.58 16 Cameron Ryan (2624 Bikes Kila Industries) 0:06:07.52 17 Brent Capel (Ulverstone Bikes) 0:06:09.01 18 James Murphy (Mullumbimby Motorcycles) 0:06:10.51 19 Max Hughes (Bilt Bikes-DH Direct) 0:06:12.34 20 Mitchell Scott 0:06:14.41 21 Wade Budden (Drift Bikes) 0:06:14.60 22 Elijah Marinov (Bike Edge [ Wodonga ]) 0:06:15.03 23 Hayden Poptie (Taylor Cycles-Nema International) 0:06:15.19 24 Daniel Mikic 0:06:15.45 25 Mitchell Kristiansen 0:06:16.47 26 Oliver Zwar 0:06:17.62 27 Angus Jackson (Bike Barn Scott Goggles) 0:06:18.42 28 Luke Simpson 0:06:19.01 29 Gary McIvor 0:06:22.41 30 Tyler Blamey (Argonauts Tree & Timber Service) 0:06:26.91 31 Liam Fallum 0:06:27.14 32 McKinlay West-Moore 0:06:27.57 33 Bradley Trembath 0:06:27.65 34 Daniel Campbell (Palm Beach Supercycles) 0:06:28.45 35 Jacob Walker 0:06:29.86 36 Loughlin Murphy 0:06:29.94 37 Charles Martindale 0:06:30.07 38 Mackenzie Baker (Downhill Distributions) 0:06:30.56 39 Jake Adams (Zumbi Cycles Smx Optics) 0:06:31.55 40 Alex Freeman 0:06:32.40 41 Remy Adderton 0:06:36.49 42 Harrison Reibelt 0:06:37.99 43 Sam Rohdmann 0:06:40.14 44 Jai Motherwell (Yarra Valley Cycles) 0:06:41.32 45 Josh Mitchell (Total Rush-Wheel Demon) 0:06:44.96 46 Nicholas Johnson 0:06:46.60 47 Austen Hawkins 0:06:51.92 48 Geoff Harris 0:06:53.65 49 Aaron Hunt 0:06:53.67 50 Michael Hanrahan (Mickdawg Racing Geoff Harris) 0:06:57.60 51 Adam Dickson 0:07:02.71 52 Alexander McKinlay 0:07:09.08 53 Patrick Neville 0:08:34.93 54 Henry Blake (Cwr Boxxer Zerode Team Mitcha) 0:09:29.74 55 Connor Fearon (Kona Factory Team-Fox Head) 0:10:15.71 DNF Lachlan McLaren (Banshee Bikes-Edge Cycles) DNF Liam Daley

Under 19 women 1 Danielle Beecroft (Craftworks Bikes -Ficeda Moto) 0:06:40.63 2 Ella Scanlan-Bloor 0:08:22.81 3 Gemma Greentree 0:10:33.63

Under 15 men 1 Remy Morton 0:06:17.58 2 Jackson Frew (Lennock Motors-Commencal) 0:06:35.71 3 Alex Dickson 0:07:24.03 4 Jack McInnes 0:07:34.57 5 Joshua Matthes 0:08:15.87 6 Jack Richardson 0:08:43.48 7 Riley Horsman 0:08:58.24

Under 17 men 1 Andrew Crimmins (Sacred Ride-Intense) 0:05:49.14 2 Matthew McCorkell (Cycle City - Lyneham) 0:06:02.32 3 Joel Willis (Insane Cycles-Santa Cruz) 0:06:08.54 4 Connor O'Dwyer 0:06:15.22 5 Hamish Cowan 0:06:17.71 6 Aiden Varley 0:06:20.37 7 David Maggs 0:06:21.58 8 Fergus Cowan 0:06:23.83 9 Benjamin Dengate 0:06:26.02 10 Darcy Reynolds 0:06:36.61 11 Ryan O'Linn 0:06:48.26 12 Alec Reid 0:06:53.13 13 Jackson Streeter 0:06:55.08 14 Tim Black 0:06:55.88 15 Josh Pollock 0:07:00.67 16 Thomas Millard 0:07:02.31 17 Koe Bowmaker 0:07:05.35 18 Nicholas Greentree 0:07:17.02 19 William Clarke 0:07:17.83 20 Saxon Horn 0:07:31.49 21 Michael Potter 0:08:04.81 22 Tom Green 0:09:10.79 DNF Callum Morrison (Gt Bicycles-Daktari Sport) DNS Liam Parker DNS Dylan Brown

Under 17 women 1 Tegan Molloy (South East Mtn Biking-Kona) 0:06:46.15

Expert men 1 Kurt Moore 0:06:06.51 2 Chris Martin 0:06:11.08 3 Fred McClelland 0:06:24.95 4 Ian Jones 0:06:31.27 5 Sebastien Deubel (Deubel Bycicles) 0:06:34.13 6 Nathan Bell 0:06:48.47 7 Tommy Cohen (2Keen) 0:06:54.51 8 Tim Threadgate 0:06:57.37 9 Adrian Main (Trouble Makers - Tupperware) 0:07:04.36 10 Jared Garlick 0:07:04.58 11 Tom Morrison (Daktari Sport And Cycle Worx) 0:07:08.77 12 Simon Warren 0:07:24.61 13 Pedr Lapp 0:07:41.96 14 Bromley Richards 0:08:39.45 15 Aaron Batchelor 0:08:47.04 DNS Mikhail Chai (Bike Addiction) DNS Martin Seymour

Veteran men 1 Daniel Taliana 0:06:05.94 2 Daniel Chermak 0:06:16.01 3 Nicholas Bailly 0:06:17.83 4 David Sharp 0:06:25.07 5 Rick Kehoe 0:06:27.34 6 Tim Schiller 0:06:34.44 7 Mathieu Taris 0:06:38.72 8 Nick King (Mc*Racing-S & J Cycles) 0:06:42.46 9 Michael Rodokal 0:06:51.69 10 David Grupe (Jetblack Products) 0:06:56.71 11 Calvin McKinley 0:06:58.55 12 Hugh McLeay 0:07:02.91 13 Matt O'Connor 0:07:15.31 14 Shane Duce 0:09:22.96 DNF Terry Bennett

Veteran women 1 Joanne Fox 0:07:22.87 2 Kellie Meehan 0:09:23.73

Master women 1 Coleen Boyes 0:08:09.45

Master men 1 Andy Murnane (Cycle Worx Avanti Plus) 0:06:37.00 2 Darren Willis (Insane Cycles) 0:06:41.75 3 Stephen Andreasen 0:06:42.55 4 Jason Archer 0:06:44.78 5 John Petersen 0:06:45.66 6 Neil Davis (The Bike Superstore-Mitchell) 0:07:13.51 7 Kym Boxall 0:07:20.57 DNS Justin Barnes DNS Michael Chance

Super-Master men 1 Dean McIvor 0:07:43.67 2 Roger Campbell (Palm Beach Supercycles) 0:07:55.80 3 Duncan Morrison (Daktari Sport-Cycle Worx) 0:10:42.11

Sport men 1 Michael Debono 0:07:16.77 2 Christian Meredith 0:07:31.89 3 Matthew Huth 0:07:53.64 4 Peter Denyer 0:07:56.35 5 Tim Holberton 0:07:59.75 6 Cale Anderson 0:09:07.99 7 Scott Harvey (Woolys Wheels Sydney Central Coa) 0:10:15.86 DNS Mathew Dixon DNS Saxon Jay Tolson