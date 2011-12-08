Australian National Series downhill racing gets underway in Thredbo
Current and former world champs ready for first Gravity Cup
The first downhill round of the 2011-2012 Australian Mountain Bike National Series, known as the Gravity Cup, will happen in Thredbo on December 10-11.
The course will be simliar to previous events held in Thredbo. About 3.5km long, it includes 95 percent singletrack and 5 percent fireroad, and it drops from 1937m to 1380m in altitude.
Junior downhill world champion Troy Brosnan will be moving up into the elite ranks and competing against the likes of his teammate and former elite world champion Sam Hill. Among the women, Tracy Hannah will be making her return to downhill racing after a hiatus.
Thredbo has hosted seven national events to date, plus plus numerous state rounds and 13 Interschool mountain bike championships.
The South East Mountain Bike Co has successfully run three Australian MTB Interschools Championships, the 2009 Oceania MTB Championships, three NSW State Series Downhill rounds and Round 3 of the 2009 - 2010 National series.
Racers will do seeding on Saturday and finals on Sunday.
