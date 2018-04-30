Trending

Schneider wins Athens Twilight

Allar, Owen round out USA Crits podium

Tina Pic (Colavita-Bialetti) at the start of Athens Twilight 2018

(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)
Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) wins Athens Twilight 2018

(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)
Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling) wins Athens Twilight, round one of Cyclingnews' Bell Lap criterium series

(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)
US criterium champion Erica Allar (Rally) racing Athens Twilight 2018

(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)1:02:29
2Erica Allar (Piedmont College)0:00:00
3Harriet Owen (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:00:00
4Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:00
5Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)0:00:00
6Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
7Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)0:00:01
8Laura Jorgensen0:00:01
9Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)0:00:02
10Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:02
11Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)0:00:03
12Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pro Cycling)0:00:03
13Olivia Ray (Welland Racing)0:00:03
14Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing)0:00:03
15Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:03
16Larissa Castelari (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
17Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:03
18Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)0:00:03
19Stephanie Nave (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)0:00:03
20Kimberly Lucie (La Sweat)0:00:04
21Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:04
22Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)0:00:05
23Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)0:00:05
24Jessica Mundy (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:00:05
25Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)0:00:05
26Jessie Hodges (Iscorp Pro Cycling)0:00:05
27Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)0:00:05
28Sarah Coney (La Sweat)0:00:06
29Debbie Milne (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:06
30Megan Heath (Rally Cycling Devo)0:00:06
31Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:00:06
32Cinthia Lehner (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)0:00:06
33Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)0:00:06
34Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)0:00:07
35Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b Tlc)0:00:07
36Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:00:08
37Cynthia Frazier (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)0:00:08
38Abby Youngwerth (Twenty20)0:00:08
39Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:10
40Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)0:00:10
41Flora Yan (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:10
42Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)0:00:10
43Hannah Shell (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:11
44Deborah Paine (Feed Hungry Kids Project)0:00:11
45Sara Rains (Feed Hungry Kids Project)0:00:11
46Tabitha Sherwood0:00:11
47Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing)0:00:11
48Melanie Beale (La Sweat)0:00:12
49Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)0:00:12
50Stephanie Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)0:00:12
51Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)0:00:14
52Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox)0:00:14
53Sommers Creed (L5Flyers Cycling Team)0:00:14
54Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)0:00:14
55Allison Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project)0:00:15
56Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)0:00:15
57Elizabeth Harden (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:16
58Brenna Wrye- Simpson (La Sweat)0:00:16
59Merrill Thierman (American Dornier Racing)0:00:17
60Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)0:00:18
61Joyce Spruyt (Rise Racing)0:00:18
62Ashley Weaver (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:18
63Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)0:00:19
64Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)0:00:20
65Emma Langley (Dornier Racing)0:00:20
66Judah Sencenbaugh (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)0:00:31
DNFBriana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
DNFJenette Williams (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
DNFAllison McCurry (Team Louisville Jun)
DNFElizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
DNFDebbie Prouty (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAmelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
DNFNina Wollaston (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
DNFLeslie Timm (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo)
DNFTori Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
DNFNicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFMadeline Pearce (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo)
DNFLauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
DNFDakota Topp (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
DNFMaggie Barton (Sweet Spot Cycling)
DNFAva Sykes (Lux/Sideshow Women’S Cycling Team)
DNFAlexandra Hammouri
DNFMaria Danker (Hicks Orthodontics Women'S Racing)
DNFMeredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
DNFHillary Lowry (Team Ncch Elite p/b Mgcc)
DNFLuci Olewinski
DNFPaige Kostanecki (Nsmi Racing)
DNFLoren Morgan
DNFEmily Strange (Cth Performance Project)
DNFElizabeth May (Frazier Cycling)
DNFIsabella Nguy (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
DNFSimone Berger

