Schneider wins Athens Twilight
Allar, Owen round out USA Crits podium
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|1:02:29
|2
|Erica Allar (Piedmont College)
|0:00:00
|3
|Harriet Owen (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:00:00
|4
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:00
|5
|Caroline Baur (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:00
|6
|Christina Gokey Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|7
|Yussely Mendivil Soto (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|8
|Laura Jorgensen
|0:00:01
|9
|Tina Pic (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|10
|Jennifer Caicedo (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:02
|11
|Rachel Langdon (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
|0:00:03
|12
|Josie Talbot (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:03
|13
|Olivia Ray (Welland Racing)
|0:00:03
|14
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing)
|0:00:03
|15
|Lily Williams (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:03
|16
|Larissa Castelari (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|17
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:03
|18
|Carolyn Defoore (Wolfpack p/b Hyperthreads)
|0:00:03
|19
|Stephanie Nave (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)
|0:00:03
|20
|Kimberly Lucie (La Sweat)
|0:00:04
|21
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:04
|22
|Natalia Franco Villegas (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|23
|Julie Kuliecza (Hagens Berman | Supermint)
|0:00:05
|24
|Jessica Mundy (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:00:05
|25
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|0:00:05
|26
|Jessie Hodges (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|0:00:05
|27
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|0:00:05
|28
|Sarah Coney (La Sweat)
|0:00:06
|29
|Debbie Milne (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:06
|30
|Megan Heath (Rally Cycling Devo)
|0:00:06
|31
|Kristen Arnold (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:00:06
|32
|Cinthia Lehner (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)
|0:00:06
|33
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|0:00:06
|34
|Faith Montreuil (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
|0:00:07
|35
|Erica Zaveta (Garneau-Easton p/b Tlc)
|0:00:07
|36
|Daphne Karagianis (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:00:08
|37
|Cynthia Frazier (The Meteor // Intelligentsia)
|0:00:08
|38
|Abby Youngwerth (Twenty20)
|0:00:08
|39
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:10
|40
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:10
|41
|Flora Yan (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:10
|42
|Teresa O Sullivan (Dornier Racing)
|0:00:10
|43
|Hannah Shell (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:11
|44
|Deborah Paine (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|0:00:11
|45
|Sara Rains (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|0:00:11
|46
|Tabitha Sherwood
|0:00:11
|47
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (Nsmi Racing)
|0:00:11
|48
|Melanie Beale (La Sweat)
|0:00:12
|49
|Devaney Collier (Cyclery Racing)
|0:00:12
|50
|Stephanie Smith (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|51
|Miriam Brouwer (Cyclery Racing)
|0:00:14
|52
|Ayesha McGowan (A Quick Brown Fox)
|0:00:14
|53
|Sommers Creed (L5Flyers Cycling Team)
|0:00:14
|54
|Dori Buckethal (Nsmi Racing)
|0:00:14
|55
|Allison Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project)
|0:00:15
|56
|Ashley Barson (Rise Racing)
|0:00:15
|57
|Elizabeth Harden (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:16
|58
|Brenna Wrye- Simpson (La Sweat)
|0:00:16
|59
|Merrill Thierman (American Dornier Racing)
|0:00:17
|60
|Krystal Burnham (Orthocarolina Winston Women'S Cycling Team)
|0:00:18
|61
|Joyce Spruyt (Rise Racing)
|0:00:18
|62
|Ashley Weaver (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:18
|63
|Kimberly Pettit (Papa John;S Racing p/b Trek)
|0:00:19
|64
|Emily Flynn (Cyclery Racing)
|0:00:20
|65
|Emma Langley (Dornier Racing)
|0:00:20
|66
|Judah Sencenbaugh (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|0:00:31
|DNF
|Briana Clark (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Jenette Williams (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Allison McCurry (Team Louisville Jun)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Kieffer (Gray Goat Mobile/Bullseye Total Media)
|DNF
|Debbie Prouty (Colavita/Bialetti Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Amelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
|DNF
|Nina Wollaston (Iscorp Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Leslie Timm (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo)
|DNF
|Tori Kanizer (Cth Performance Project)
|DNF
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Madeline Pearce (Qcw Cycling p/b Breakaway - Jl Velo)
|DNF
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|DNF
|Dakota Topp (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|DNF
|Maggie Barton (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|DNF
|Ava Sykes (Lux/Sideshow Women’S Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alexandra Hammouri
|DNF
|Maria Danker (Hicks Orthodontics Women'S Racing)
|DNF
|Meredith Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|DNF
|Hillary Lowry (Team Ncch Elite p/b Mgcc)
|DNF
|Luci Olewinski
|DNF
|Paige Kostanecki (Nsmi Racing)
|DNF
|Loren Morgan
|DNF
|Emily Strange (Cth Performance Project)
|DNF
|Elizabeth May (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Isabella Nguy (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Simone Berger
