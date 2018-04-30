Murphy leads Holowesko-Citadel 1-2 in Athens Twilight
Gomez, Travieso podium from winning breakaway
Elite Men: -
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|1:31:14
|2
|Bryan Gomez (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|0:00:01
|3
|Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|4
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:11
|5
|Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:01
|6
|Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)
|0:00:01
|7
|Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)
|0:00:01
|8
|Cooper Willsey -74
|0:00:04
|9
|Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
|0:00:04
|10
|Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)
|0:00:04
|11
|Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|0:00:04
|12
|Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:04
|13
|Peter Olejniczak (Butcherbox Cycling)
|0:00:05
|14
|Cesar Alberto Marte Arias (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:05
|15
|Brendan Rhim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|0:00:05
|16
|David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:07
|17
|Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:07
|18
|Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|0:00:07
|19
|Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:07
|20
|Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)
|0:00:09
|21
|Ben Renkema (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|0:00:10
|22
|Team Sky
|0:00:10
|23
|Ed Veal (Realdeal Racing)
|0:00:10
|24
|Chad Conley
|0:00:10
|25
|Ian Baun (Freddie Fu)
|0:00:10
|26
|Steve Cullen (Fasturdays)
|0:00:11
|27
|Merritt Gaelen (Realdeal Racing)
|0:00:11
|28
|Justin Pfaff (Velobrew-Av Homes)
|0:00:12
|29
|Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:13
|30
|Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:14
|31
|Scott Michaels (Interactive Metronome)
|0:00:14
|32
|Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:14
|33
|Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:14
|34
|Emile Abraham (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Pe)
|0:00:14
|35
|Travis Livermon (Enfusion / Endurance Collective)
|0:00:14
|36
|Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:16
|37
|Chris Uberti (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|0:00:17
|38
|Samuel Munday (Devo Tnn)
|0:00:17
|39
|Osias Lozano (Hilton Head Cycling/Robsonforensics)
|0:00:18
|40
|Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:18
|41
|Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)
|0:00:18
|42
|Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)
|0:00:18
|43
|Brian Firle (Roots Racing p/b Bould)
|0:00:19
|44
|Dylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)
|0:00:20
|45
|Caleb Aoake (Devo Tnn)
|0:00:20
|46
|Adam Myerson (Levine Law Group P/G Huseby)
|0:00:20
|47
|Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)
|0:00:20
|48
|A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)
|0:00:20
|49
|Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:00:22
|50
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:22
|51
|Team Sky
|0:00:22
|52
|Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)
|0:00:22
|53
|Sait Arana (Districttaco Racing)
|0:00:22
|54
|Hank Beaver (Specialized-Bmw)
|0:00:22
|55
|Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)
|0:00:23
|56
|Michael Lambert (Alacomp-Brick Race Team)
|0:00:24
|57
|Andy Scarano (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|0:00:24
|59
|Dennis Thibodeau (Low Country Racing)
|0:00:26
|60
|Jesse Koostria (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|0:00:31
|61
|Sergio Omar Fredes (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:34
|62
|Charlie Hough (Palmetto State M)
|0:00:34
|62
|Raynauth Jeffrey (Crca/Foundation)
|0:00:34
|63
|Alex McLaughlin (Texas Roadhouse)
|0:00:38
|64
|Justin Meade (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
|0:00:38
|65
|Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|66
|Richard O'Briant (John Cena)
|0:00:55
|67
|Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)
|0:00:58
|68
|Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko | Citadel | Arapahoe)
|0:01:03
|69
|Michael Grant (Cheerbacks Of Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:01:03
|70
|Jacob Hill (Darc)
|71
|Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Roka)
|72
|Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
|73
|Brian Teipen (Team Whitetail Bicycles And Coffee)
|74
|Andrew Baker (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|75
|Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Elite Cycling Team)
|76
|David Vargas (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|77
|Hamish Beadle (Devo Tnn)
|78
|Bryan Lewis (Bslow Racing p/b Cutaway)
|79
|Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)
|80
|Lakota Phippen (Devo Tnn)
|81
|Michael Pincus (Team Ccr Roofing)
|82
|Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
|83
|Justin McQuerry (Giant Lakeside - Audi Mckinney p/b Roka)
|84
|Davis Adams (Birmingham Velo/Infinity Cycling)
|85
|Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
|86
|Fischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|87
|Jack White (601 Racing)
|88
|Charles Daniel (Interactive Metronome)
|89
|Bob Goedbloed (Devo Tnn)
|90
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|91
|Colin Cavaliere (Carolina Crit Squad)
|92
|Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|93
|Sebastian Salinas Soto (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
|94
|Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)
|95
|Zachary Morris (Bare Racing)
|96
|Ryan Aitcheson (Levine Law Group P/G Huseby)
|97
|Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
|98
|Eric Hueston (Realdeal Racing)
|99
|Jackson Griffin (Gulf South Bicycle Racing Club)
|100
|Lucas Livermon (Crank Arm Brewing)
|101
|Darel Christopher (East Point Track Club)
|102
|Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
|103
|John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
|104
|Eric Serantoni (Carolina Crit Squad)
|105
|Whit Somerall
|106
|Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
|107
|Cody Lacosta (Morris Velo)
|108
|Nick Bruskewitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
|109
|Alexander Gil
|110
|Andrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)
|111
|Tyler Cole (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
|112
|John Butler (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|113
|John Ryan (Matrix/Rbm)
|114
|Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
|115
|Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|116
|Simon Jones (Texas Roadhouse)
|117
|Trey Hedgecock (Above + Beyond Cancer)
|118
|Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
|119
|William Jessup
|120
|Gen Kogure (Velosports Racing Asheville)
|121
|Tomer Shahar (Realdeal Racing)
|122
|Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
|123
|Nathaniel Worcester (Interactive Metronome)
|124
|Team Sky
|125
|Joshua Carter (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
|126
|Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
|127
|Aaron Wade (Voodoo Racing)
|128
|Steven Ramirez (Butcherbox)
|129
|Nathan Harris (Nick Lopez Tailoring)
|130
|Taylor Davis (Team Ride On Bikes)
|131
|Bayley Simpson (Team Race Clean)
|132
|John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
|133
|Brooks Deese
|134
|Jake Andrews (Ride On Bikes)
|135
|Taylor Kruse (Team Hungry)
|136
|Carlos Norena (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
|137
|Dustin Greer (Moab Racing)
|138
|Ted Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
|139
|Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Pro Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy