Trending

Murphy leads Holowesko-Citadel 1-2 in Athens Twilight

Gomez, Travieso podium from winning breakaway

Image 1 of 3

John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) wins Athens Twilight 2018

John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) wins Athens Twilight 2018
(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)
Image 2 of 3

John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) wins Athens Twilight 2018, his teammate Bryan Gomez was second

John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe) wins Athens Twilight 2018, his teammate Bryan Gomez was second
(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)
Image 3 of 3

Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe lead-out train at Athens Twilight 2018

Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe lead-out train at Athens Twilight 2018
(Image credit: Bear Cieri, USA CRITS)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)1:31:14
2Bryan Gomez (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)0:00:01
3Frank Travieso (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:01
4Kevin Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:00:11
5Daniel Holloway (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:01
6Lachlan Holliday (Piedmont College)0:00:01
7Shane Kline (Smartstop Self Storage)0:00:01
8Cooper Willsey -740:00:04
9Akil Campbell (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)0:00:04
10Declan Irvine (Devo Tnn)0:00:04
11Miguel Bryon (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)0:00:04
12Johnny Mitchell (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)0:00:04
13Peter Olejniczak (Butcherbox Cycling)0:00:05
14Cesar Alberto Marte Arias (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:05
15Brendan Rhim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)0:00:05
16David Guttenplan (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:07
17Conor Mullervy (Team Clif Bar)0:00:07
18Chris Weddington (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)0:00:07
19Anton Varabei (Toronto Hustle)0:00:07
20Fred Vincent (Palmer Cycling)0:00:09
21Ben Renkema (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)0:00:10
22Team Sky0:00:10
23Ed Veal (Realdeal Racing)0:00:10
24Chad Conley0:00:10
25Ian Baun (Freddie Fu)0:00:10
26Steve Cullen (Fasturdays)0:00:11
27Merritt Gaelen (Realdeal Racing)0:00:11
28Justin Pfaff (Velobrew-Av Homes)0:00:12
29Sam Rosenholtz (Toronto Hustle)0:00:13
30Matt Salpietro (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:14
31Scott Michaels (Interactive Metronome)0:00:14
32Robert Sroka (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:14
33Zack Allison (Team Clif Bar)0:00:14
34Emile Abraham (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Pe)0:00:14
35Travis Livermon (Enfusion / Endurance Collective)0:00:14
36Tyler Locke (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:16
37Chris Uberti (First Internet Bank Cycling)0:00:17
38Samuel Munday (Devo Tnn)0:00:17
39Osias Lozano (Hilton Head Cycling/Robsonforensics)0:00:18
40Chris Stuart (Team Clif Bar)0:00:18
41Daniel Tokarczyk (Team Hungry)0:00:18
42Eran Preble (Butcherbox Cycling)0:00:18
43Brian Firle (Roots Racing p/b Bould)0:00:19
44Dylan Cantrell (Piedmont College)0:00:20
45Caleb Aoake (Devo Tnn)0:00:20
46Adam Myerson (Levine Law Group P/G Huseby)0:00:20
47Ryan Joyce (Carolina Crit Squad)0:00:20
48A.J. Moran (Green Line Velo Driven By Zipcar)0:00:20
49Adam Farabaugh (Support Clean Sport / Guttenplan Coaching)0:00:22
50Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar)0:00:22
51Team Sky0:00:22
52Kurt Penno (Toronto Hustle)0:00:22
53Sait Arana (Districttaco Racing)0:00:22
54Hank Beaver (Specialized-Bmw)0:00:22
55Chris Goguen (Butcherbox Cycling)0:00:23
56Michael Lambert (Alacomp-Brick Race Team)0:00:24
57Andy Scarano (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)0:00:24
59Dennis Thibodeau (Low Country Racing)0:00:26
60Jesse Koostria (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)0:00:31
61Sergio Omar Fredes (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:34
62Charlie Hough (Palmetto State M)0:00:34
62Raynauth Jeffrey (Crca/Foundation)0:00:34
63Alex McLaughlin (Texas Roadhouse)0:00:38
64Justin Meade (Sc Competitive Cyclist)0:00:38
65Alberto Rafael Ramos Vargas (Eda / Evolution Cycling Team)0:00:42
66Richard O'Briant (John Cena)0:00:55
67Jake Henningsen (Team Hungry)0:00:58
68Andzs Flaksis (Holowesko | Citadel | Arapahoe)0:01:03
69Michael Grant (Cheerbacks Of Fat Frogs Racing)0:01:03
70Jacob Hill (Darc)
71Grayson Keppler (Giant Lakeside - Audi McKinney p/b Roka)
72Andrew Dahlheim (Holowesko|Citadel | Arapahoe)
73Brian Teipen (Team Whitetail Bicycles And Coffee)
74Andrew Baker (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
75Nicholas Luther (Happy Tooth Elite Cycling Team)
76David Vargas (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
77Hamish Beadle (Devo Tnn)
78Bryan Lewis (Bslow Racing p/b Cutaway)
79Marcus Canady (Canady Carbon Repair)
80Lakota Phippen (Devo Tnn)
81Michael Pincus (Team Ccr Roofing)
82Andrew Giniat (Cyclus Sports Starlight Factory Team)
83Justin McQuerry (Giant Lakeside - Audi Mckinney p/b Roka)
84Davis Adams (Birmingham Velo/Infinity Cycling)
85Kyle Perry (Texas Roadhouse)
86Fischer Maris (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
87Jack White (601 Racing)
88Charles Daniel (Interactive Metronome)
89Bob Goedbloed (Devo Tnn)
90Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
91Colin Cavaliere (Carolina Crit Squad)
92Charkie Huegel (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
93Sebastian Salinas Soto (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
94Owen Gillott (Team Clif Bar)
95Zachary Morris (Bare Racing)
96Ryan Aitcheson (Levine Law Group P/G Huseby)
97Jack McCann (First Internet Bank Cycling)
98Eric Hueston (Realdeal Racing)
99Jackson Griffin (Gulf South Bicycle Racing Club)
100Lucas Livermon (Crank Arm Brewing)
101Darel Christopher (East Point Track Club)
102Jamie Anderson (Team Hungry)
103John Noonan (Landis/Trek)
104Eric Serantoni (Carolina Crit Squad)
105Whit Somerall
106Michaelee Bowes (Nashville Local Cycling)
107Cody Lacosta (Morris Velo)
108Nick Bruskewitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
109Alexander Gil
110Andrew Guelzo (Piedmont College)
111Tyler Cole (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
112John Butler (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
113John Ryan (Matrix/Rbm)
114Alder Martz (Palmetto State Medical Elite Cycling Team)
115Kyle Penny (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
116Simon Jones (Texas Roadhouse)
117Trey Hedgecock (Above + Beyond Cancer)
118Frank Cundiff (Levine Law Group p/b Huseby)
119William Jessup
120Gen Kogure (Velosports Racing Asheville)
121Tomer Shahar (Realdeal Racing)
122Nima Ebrahimnejad (Kelly Benefit Strategies Elite)
123Nathaniel Worcester (Interactive Metronome)
124Team Sky
125Joshua Carter (Ngca Elite p/b Tyler Perry Studios And Pharmaco)
126Willem Kaiser (Team United Healthcare / The 706 Project)
127Aaron Wade (Voodoo Racing)
128Steven Ramirez (Butcherbox)
129Nathan Harris (Nick Lopez Tailoring)
130Taylor Davis (Team Ride On Bikes)
131Bayley Simpson (Team Race Clean)
132John Balmer (Century Road Club Of America)
133Brooks Deese
134Jake Andrews (Ride On Bikes)
135Taylor Kruse (Team Hungry)
136Carlos Norena (Sc Competitive Cyclist)
137Dustin Greer (Moab Racing)
138Ted Horwitz (Butcherbox Cycling)
139Michael Hernandez (Aevolo Pro Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews