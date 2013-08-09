Hushovd takes home win in Arctic Tour of Norway
Norwegian champion takes over leader's jersey
Stage 2: Svolvær -
Thor Hushovd stated before the Arctic Race of Norway that he didn't want to be just the ambassador for the event, but wanted to be a stage and overall winner as well. After a frustrating fourth place in stage 1, the Norwegian champion reached half of his goal, and took the lead with an advantage of three seconds over stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel thanks to the time bonus he captured at the first intermediate sprint yesterday.
"I was very determined to win today," Hushovd said as soon as he got off the bike. "It means a lot to me to be a winner at an event that I have supported a lot from the start. This is the best bike race I've ever taken part in. Yesterday I missed out because of the positioning, but I felt strong today. It couldn't be better for me. Winning here, in the Lofoten islands, it's so beautiful!"
Following a first stage marred by windy and cold conditions, the Arctic Race of Norway found the sun on the sublime Lofoten islands. From Svolvær to Svolvær through the coastal road along the Vestfjorden that is often described in touristic guides as the most scenic in the world, stage 2 saw a significant breakaway going after twenty kilometers of racing.
The breakaway was composed of six riders: Russel Downing (NetApp-Endura), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Edwin Wilson (Joker-Merida), Michael Olsson (People 4 you), Max Emil Korner (Ringeriks-Kraft) and August Jensen (Øster Hus-Ridley). The latter, hailing from Bodø, is the only participant of the event originating from northern Norway. One day after racing in front of his fans and family, he went on to win both King of the Mountains prizes of the day while Helven took profit of his three successful intermediate sprints to grab time bonus and move up to third place overall.
"It was an efficient breakaway," Downing told Cyclingnews prior to being awarded with an enormous dry fish for being the most aggressive rider of the day. "My legs weren't good yesterday [he finished stage 1 seventeen minutes down] because I hadn't raced for seven weeks. I blew out, but today, I felt 100% better. I insisted at the front as much as I could. I wouldn't go down without fighting."
The six leaders weren't allowed to stay away with more than 2:40 over the peloton led by Vacansoleil-DCM's teammates of Van Hummel, aand later helped by the likes of representatives of Argos-Shimano, BMC and Team Plussbank.
Hushovd gave a strong indication of his strength when he followed an acceleration by Europcar's Vincent Jérôme who was later involved in a crash that affected King of the Mountains Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Belkin with 13.5 kilometres to go.
Korner, Olsson and Downing refused to give up and got rid of their former breakaway companions 13km before the finish. As soon as they got reined in at the 7km to go mark, Amund Grondal Jansen (Plussbank) tried his luck, so did Paul Martens (Belkin) three kilometers further. But a bunch gallop was inevitable.
"The final sprint was a bit of a chaos but I got an excellent lead out by Adam Blythe," Hushovd said after netting his sixth victory of the 2013 season. "When I got out of his wheel and I launched my sprint with 200 metres to go, I got the feeling of being unbeatable. In fact, nobody managed to pass me. This is fantastic!"
With two days to go, the amazing Norwegian crowd has more to enjoy with their hero looking as strong as he was during his golden years at the Tour de France (2001-2011).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:38:09
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|8
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|14
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|16
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|18
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|20
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|21
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|29
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|32
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|35
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|36
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|37
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|39
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|40
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|45
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|50
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|51
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|54
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|55
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|57
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|58
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|59
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|60
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|61
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|63
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|65
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|66
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|68
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|70
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|73
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|74
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|79
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|80
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|82
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|83
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|85
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|86
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|87
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|88
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|89
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|94
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|95
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|96
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|98
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|100
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|101
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|102
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|103
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|105
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:00:52
|106
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|107
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:09
|109
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|110
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:30
|111
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:07:48
|112
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|9
|4
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|6
|6
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|4
|8
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|2
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|2
|3
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:38:09
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|3
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|6
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|13
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|15
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|16
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|24
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|25
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|26
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|29
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|34
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|35
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|37
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|38
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|44
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|45
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|46
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|47
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|49
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|50
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|51
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|53
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|55
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|56
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|57
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|59
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|60
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|61
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|62
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|63
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:00:54
|65
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:09
|67
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10:54:27
|2
|Katusha
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|10
|Crelan-Euphony
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Team Plussbank
|13
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|15
|Joker-Merida
|16
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|19
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|20
|Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8:01:41
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:04
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:09
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|10
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|11
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:12
|12
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|13
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|15
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|19
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|21
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|22
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|25
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|26
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|33
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|34
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|35
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|36
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|37
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|39
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|40
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|42
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|44
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|45
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|46
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|50
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|52
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|53
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|60
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|62
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|65
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|66
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|67
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|69
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|70
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|71
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|72
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|74
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|75
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|76
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|78
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|80
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|81
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|82
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|84
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|85
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|86
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|87
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|88
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|89
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|92
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|93
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|94
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|95
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|96
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:05
|97
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:22
|98
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:43
|100
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:08:01
|101
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:39
|102
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:35
|103
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:51
|104
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:17:52
|105
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|107
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|108
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|109
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|110
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|111
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|112
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|6
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|7
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|9
|9
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|9
|10
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|12
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|14
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|15
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|4
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|17
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|18
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|20
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|22
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|1
|23
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|24
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|25
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|26
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|5
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|7
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|9
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|10
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|11
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|12
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8:01:45
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:05
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|7
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:08
|8
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|10
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|11
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|20
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|21
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|22
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|23
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|26
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|29
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|32
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|34
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|35
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|37
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|38
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|39
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|40
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|41
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|42
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|45
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|46
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|48
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|50
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|51
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|53
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|54
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|55
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|56
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:01:03
|57
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:18
|59
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:39
|60
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:47
|61
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:17:48
|62
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|63
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|64
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|65
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|66
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|67
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24:05:42
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|6
|Team Europcar
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|13
|Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Team Plussbank
|15
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Joker-Merida
|18
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|19
|Froy-Bianchi
|20
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy