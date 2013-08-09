Image 1 of 30 Thor Hushovd came through for his home fans on stage 2 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 30 Another day of impressive scenery at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 30 Vacansoleil-DCM sets tempo in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 30 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 30 A spectator watches the peloton roll past during stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 30 Vacansoleil-DCM at the front of the peloton during stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 30 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) rockets to victory (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) is a happy man having won stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 30 Stage 2 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) is the new leader of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 30 Russell Downing (NetApp-Endura) was most combative during stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 30 Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the Arctic Race of Norway's best young rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 30 Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 30 The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 30 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) draws a crowd at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 30 Rudiger Selig (Katusha) wore the points jersey during stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 30 Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) signs on for stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 30 The jersey holders and Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd on the start line for stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 30 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) remains the leader of the mountains classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 30 New race leader Thor Hushovd (BMC) speaks to the press (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 30 Stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway is underway... (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 30 The locals drummed up some support for Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 28 of 30 The breakaway had no hope of staying away on stage 2 (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 29 of 30 The peloton lined out on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 30 of 30 Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates a home win on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Thor Hushovd stated before the Arctic Race of Norway that he didn't want to be just the ambassador for the event, but wanted to be a stage and overall winner as well. After a frustrating fourth place in stage 1, the Norwegian champion reached half of his goal, and took the lead with an advantage of three seconds over stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel thanks to the time bonus he captured at the first intermediate sprint yesterday.

"I was very determined to win today," Hushovd said as soon as he got off the bike. "It means a lot to me to be a winner at an event that I have supported a lot from the start. This is the best bike race I've ever taken part in. Yesterday I missed out because of the positioning, but I felt strong today. It couldn't be better for me. Winning here, in the Lofoten islands, it's so beautiful!"

Following a first stage marred by windy and cold conditions, the Arctic Race of Norway found the sun on the sublime Lofoten islands. From Svolvær to Svolvær through the coastal road along the Vestfjorden that is often described in touristic guides as the most scenic in the world, stage 2 saw a significant breakaway going after twenty kilometers of racing.

The breakaway was composed of six riders: Russel Downing (NetApp-Endura), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Edwin Wilson (Joker-Merida), Michael Olsson (People 4 you), Max Emil Korner (Ringeriks-Kraft) and August Jensen (Øster Hus-Ridley). The latter, hailing from Bodø, is the only participant of the event originating from northern Norway. One day after racing in front of his fans and family, he went on to win both King of the Mountains prizes of the day while Helven took profit of his three successful intermediate sprints to grab time bonus and move up to third place overall.

"It was an efficient breakaway," Downing told Cyclingnews prior to being awarded with an enormous dry fish for being the most aggressive rider of the day. "My legs weren't good yesterday [he finished stage 1 seventeen minutes down] because I hadn't raced for seven weeks. I blew out, but today, I felt 100% better. I insisted at the front as much as I could. I wouldn't go down without fighting."

The six leaders weren't allowed to stay away with more than 2:40 over the peloton led by Vacansoleil-DCM's teammates of Van Hummel, aand later helped by the likes of representatives of Argos-Shimano, BMC and Team Plussbank.

Hushovd gave a strong indication of his strength when he followed an acceleration by Europcar's Vincent Jérôme who was later involved in a crash that affected King of the Mountains Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Belkin with 13.5 kilometres to go.

Korner, Olsson and Downing refused to give up and got rid of their former breakaway companions 13km before the finish. As soon as they got reined in at the 7km to go mark, Amund Grondal Jansen (Plussbank) tried his luck, so did Paul Martens (Belkin) three kilometers further. But a bunch gallop was inevitable.

"The final sprint was a bit of a chaos but I got an excellent lead out by Adam Blythe," Hushovd said after netting his sixth victory of the 2013 season. "When I got out of his wheel and I launched my sprint with 200 metres to go, I got the feeling of being unbeatable. In fact, nobody managed to pass me. This is fantastic!"

With two days to go, the amazing Norwegian crowd has more to enjoy with their hero looking as strong as he was during his golden years at the Tour de France (2001-2011).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:38:09 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 8 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 14 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 15 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 16 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 18 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 20 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 21 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 29 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 32 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 35 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 36 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 37 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 39 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 40 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 43 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 44 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 45 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 49 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 50 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 51 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 52 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 54 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 55 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 56 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 57 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 58 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 59 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 60 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 61 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 63 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 64 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 65 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 66 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 67 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 68 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 69 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 70 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 73 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 74 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 75 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 79 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 80 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 82 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 83 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 85 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 86 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 87 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 88 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 89 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 94 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 95 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 96 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 97 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 98 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 100 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 101 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 102 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 103 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 104 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 105 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:00:52 106 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 107 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 108 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:09 109 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 110 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:30 111 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:07:48 112 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 113 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:22

Sprint 1 - Grunnstad, km.31.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Leknes, km. 64.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1

Sprint 3 - Dal, km. 116.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 9 4 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 6 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 4 8 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 9 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - km. 43.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 2 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain 2 - km. 78.0 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 2 3 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:38:09 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 3 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 4 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 6 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 10 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 13 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 15 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 16 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 24 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 25 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 26 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 29 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 33 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 34 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 35 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 36 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 37 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 38 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 39 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 40 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 44 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 45 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 46 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 47 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 48 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 49 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 50 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 51 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 52 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 53 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 55 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 56 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 58 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 59 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 60 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 61 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 62 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 63 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 64 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:00:54 65 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:03:03 66 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:09 67 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10:54:27 2 Katusha 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Bigmat-Auber 93 5 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 7 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 Team Netapp-Endura 9 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 10 Crelan-Euphony 11 Team Argos-Shimano 12 Team Plussbank 13 Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 14 BMC Racing Team 15 Joker-Merida 16 Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 18 Froy-Bianchi 19 Ringeriks-Kraft Look 20 Team Europcar

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8:01:41 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:04 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:09 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 10 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 11 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:12 12 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 13 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 15 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 16 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 19 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 21 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 22 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 25 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 26 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 28 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 33 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 34 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 35 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 36 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 37 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 39 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 40 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 42 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 44 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 45 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 46 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 50 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 52 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 53 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 54 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 56 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 59 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 60 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 62 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 65 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 66 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 67 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 68 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 69 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 70 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 71 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 72 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 74 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 75 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 76 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 77 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 78 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 80 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 81 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 82 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 83 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 84 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 85 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 86 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 87 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 88 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 89 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 90 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 92 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 93 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 94 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 95 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 96 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:05 97 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:22 98 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:43 100 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:08:01 101 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:39 102 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:35 103 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:51 104 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:17:52 105 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 107 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 108 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 109 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 110 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 111 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 112 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:24

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 6 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 7 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 9 9 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 9 10 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 6 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 12 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 14 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 15 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 4 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 17 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 18 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 19 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 20 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 21 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1 22 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 1 23 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 24 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 25 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 26 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 8 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 5 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 7 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 9 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 10 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 11 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 12 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8:01:45 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:05 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 7 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:08 8 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 9 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 10 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 11 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 20 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 21 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 22 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 23 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 26 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 29 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 32 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 34 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 35 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 37 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 38 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 39 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 40 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 41 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 42 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 44 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 45 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 46 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 47 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 48 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 50 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 51 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 53 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 54 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 55 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 56 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:01:03 57 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:03:12 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:18 59 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:39 60 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:47 61 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:17:48 62 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 63 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 64 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 65 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 66 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 67 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling