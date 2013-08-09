Trending

Hushovd takes home win in Arctic Tour of Norway

Norwegian champion takes over leader's jersey

Image 1 of 30

Thor Hushovd came through for his home fans on stage 2

Thor Hushovd came through for his home fans on stage 2
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Another day of impressive scenery at the Arctic Race of Norway

Another day of impressive scenery at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 30

Vacansoleil-DCM sets tempo in the peloton

Vacansoleil-DCM sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 30

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 30

A spectator watches the peloton roll past during stage 2

A spectator watches the peloton roll past during stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 30

Vacansoleil-DCM at the front of the peloton during stage 2

Vacansoleil-DCM at the front of the peloton during stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 30

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) rockets to victory

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) rockets to victory
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) is a happy man having won stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway

Thor Hushovd (BMC) is a happy man having won stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 30

Stage 2 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Stage 2 winner Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) is the new leader of the Arctic Race of Norway

Thor Hushovd (BMC) is the new leader of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) leads the points classification

Thor Hushovd (BMC) leads the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 30

Russell Downing (NetApp-Endura) was most combative during stage 2

Russell Downing (NetApp-Endura) was most combative during stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 30

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the Arctic Race of Norway's best young rider

Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the Arctic Race of Norway's best young rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 30

Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 30

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton in action during stage 2 at the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 30

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) awaits the start of stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) draws a crowd at the Arctic Race of Norway

Thor Hushovd (BMC) draws a crowd at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 30

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) wore the points jersey during stage 2

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) wore the points jersey during stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 30

Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) signs on for stage 2

Arctic Race of Norway leader Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) signs on for stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 30

The jersey holders and Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd on the start line for stage 2

The jersey holders and Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd on the start line for stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 30

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) remains the leader of the mountains classification

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) remains the leader of the mountains classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 30

New race leader Thor Hushovd (BMC) speaks to the press

New race leader Thor Hushovd (BMC) speaks to the press
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway

Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates victory in stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 30

Stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway is underway...

Stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway is underway...
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 30

The locals drummed up some support for Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd

The locals drummed up some support for Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 28 of 30

The breakaway had no hope of staying away on stage 2

The breakaway had no hope of staying away on stage 2
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 29 of 30

The peloton lined out on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

The peloton lined out on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates a home win on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

Thor Hushovd (BMC) celebrates a home win on stage 2 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Thor Hushovd stated before the Arctic Race of Norway that he didn't want to be just the ambassador for the event, but wanted to be a stage and overall winner as well. After a frustrating fourth place in stage 1, the Norwegian champion reached half of his goal, and took the lead with an advantage of three seconds over stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel thanks to the time bonus he captured at the first intermediate sprint yesterday.

"I was very determined to win today," Hushovd said as soon as he got off the bike. "It means a lot to me to be a winner at an event that I have supported a lot from the start. This is the best bike race I've ever taken part in. Yesterday I missed out because of the positioning, but I felt strong today. It couldn't be better for me. Winning here, in the Lofoten islands, it's so beautiful!"

Following a first stage marred by windy and cold conditions, the Arctic Race of Norway found the sun on the sublime Lofoten islands. From Svolvær to Svolvær through the coastal road along the Vestfjorden that is often described in touristic guides as the most scenic in the world, stage 2 saw a significant breakaway going after twenty kilometers of racing.

The breakaway was composed of six riders: Russel Downing (NetApp-Endura), Sander Helven (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Edwin Wilson (Joker-Merida), Michael Olsson (People 4 you), Max Emil Korner (Ringeriks-Kraft) and August Jensen (Øster Hus-Ridley). The latter, hailing from Bodø, is the only participant of the event originating from northern Norway. One day after racing in front of his fans and family, he went on to win both King of the Mountains prizes of the day while Helven took profit of his three successful intermediate sprints to grab time bonus and move up to third place overall.

"It was an efficient breakaway," Downing told Cyclingnews prior to being awarded with an enormous dry fish for being the most aggressive rider of the day. "My legs weren't good yesterday [he finished stage 1 seventeen minutes down] because I hadn't raced for seven weeks. I blew out, but today, I felt 100% better. I insisted at the front as much as I could. I wouldn't go down without fighting."

The six leaders weren't allowed to stay away with more than 2:40 over the peloton led by Vacansoleil-DCM's teammates of Van Hummel, aand later helped by the likes of representatives of Argos-Shimano, BMC and Team Plussbank.

Hushovd gave a strong indication of his strength when he followed an acceleration by Europcar's Vincent Jérôme who was later involved in a crash that affected King of the Mountains Lars-Petter Nordhaug of Belkin with 13.5 kilometres to go.

Korner, Olsson and Downing refused to give up and got rid of their former breakaway companions 13km before the finish. As soon as they got reined in at the 7km to go mark, Amund Grondal Jansen (Plussbank) tried his luck, so did Paul Martens (Belkin) three kilometers further. But a bunch gallop was inevitable.

"The final sprint was a bit of a chaos but I got an excellent lead out by Adam Blythe," Hushovd said after netting his sixth victory of the 2013 season. "When I got out of his wheel and I launched my sprint with 200 metres to go, I got the feeling of being unbeatable. In fact, nobody managed to pass me. This is fantastic!"

With two days to go, the amazing Norwegian crowd has more to enjoy with their hero looking as strong as he was during his golden years at the Tour de France (2001-2011).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:38:09
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
5Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
8Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
14Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
15Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
16Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
17Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
18Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
20Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
21Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
24Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
29Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
32Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
35Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
36Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
37Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
39Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
40Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
42Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
43Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
44Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
45Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
46Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
49Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
50Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
51Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
54Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
57Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
58Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
59Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
60Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
61Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
63Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
65Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
66Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
67Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
68Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
69Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
70Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
73Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
74Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
75Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
79Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
80Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
82Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
83Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
84Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
85August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
86Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
87Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
88Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
89Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
90Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
94Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
95Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
96Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
97Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
98Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
99Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
100Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
101Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
102Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
103Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
104Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:38
105Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:00:52
106Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
107Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:09
109Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
110Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:30
111Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida0:07:48
112Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
113Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:22

Sprint 1 - Grunnstad, km.31.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Leknes, km. 64.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1

Sprint 3 - Dal, km. 116.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura2
3August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha9
4Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team7
5Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank6
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
7Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 934
8Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - km. 43.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4pts
2Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling2
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain 2 - km. 78.0
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4pts
2Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling2
3Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:38:09
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
3Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
6Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
11Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
12Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
13Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
15Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
16Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
24Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
25Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
26Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
28Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
29Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
31Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
33Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
34Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
35Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
36Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
37Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
38Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
39Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
44Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
45Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
46Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
47Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
48August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
49Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
50Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
51Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
52Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
53Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
55Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
56Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
58Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
59Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
60Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
61Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
62Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
63Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
64Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:00:54
65Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:03:03
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:09
67Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise10:54:27
2Katusha
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Bigmat-Auber 93
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Champion System Pro Cycling Team
7Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Team Netapp-Endura
9Team Oster Hus-Ridley
10Crelan-Euphony
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Team Plussbank
13Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
14BMC Racing Team
15Joker-Merida
16Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
18Froy-Bianchi
19Ringeriks-Kraft Look
20Team Europcar

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8:01:41
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:04
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:09
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
10Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
11August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:12
12Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
13Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
15Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
18Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
19Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
21Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
22Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
25Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
26Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
27Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
28Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
32Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
33Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
34Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
35Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
36Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
37Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
39Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
40Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
41Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
42Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
44Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
45Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
46Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
49Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
50Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
52Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
53Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
54Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
59Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
60Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
62Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
64Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
65Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
66Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
67Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
68Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
69Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
70Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
71Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
72Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
73Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
74Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
75Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
76Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
77Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
78Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
80Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
81Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
82Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
83Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
84Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
85Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
86Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
87Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
88Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
89Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
90Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
92Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
93Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
94Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
95Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
96Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:05
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:22
98Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
99Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:43
100Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida0:08:01
101Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:39
102Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:35
103Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:51
104Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:17:52
105Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
107Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
108Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
109Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
110Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
111Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
112Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:24

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team22
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
6Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
7Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha9
9Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank9
10Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura6
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
12Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
14Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
15Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 934
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
17Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
18Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
19Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
20Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
21August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
22Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling1
23Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
24Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
25Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
26Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley8
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
4Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank5
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
6Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
7Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
9Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
10Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
11Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
12Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise8:01:45
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:05
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
7August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:08
8Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
10Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
11Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
17Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
20Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
21Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
22Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
23Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
25Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
26Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
28Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
29Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
32Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
34Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
35Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
37Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
38Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
39Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
40Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
41Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
42Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
44Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
45Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
46Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
47Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
48Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
49Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
50Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
51Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
53Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
54Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
55Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
56Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:01:03
57Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:03:12
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:18
59Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:39
60Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:47
61Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:17:48
62Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
64Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
65Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
66Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
67Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise24:05:42
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Katusha
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Bigmat-Auber 93
6Team Europcar
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team
9Team Argos-Shimano
10Team Oster Hus-Ridley
11Team Netapp-Endura
12Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
13Crelan-Euphony
14Team Plussbank
15Accent Jobs-Wanty
16BMC Racing Team
17Joker-Merida
18Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
19Froy-Bianchi
20Ringeriks-Kraft Look

 

Latest on Cyclingnews