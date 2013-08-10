Trending

Arndt wins stage 3 of Arctic Tour of Norway

Van Hummel leads overall classification

Image 1 of 6

Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) wins stage 3

Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) wins stage 3
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) with his teammates at the finish

Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) with his teammates at the finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

The local hero Thor Hushovd (Team BMC)

The local hero Thor Hushovd (Team BMC)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

The day's break on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway

The day's break on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Norwegian fans line the roads

Norwegian fans line the roads
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

The peloton on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: AFP)

There’s more than just Thor Hushovd at the Arctic Race of Norway. The “God of Thunder” was fifth in the slightly uphill finish of stage 3 and lost the lead to Vacansoleil-DCM’s Kenny van Hummel who came second to Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano and secured enough time bonus to bounce back as the race leader.

Only a few weeks after Marcel Kittel crowned his fabulous Tour de France with a fourth stage win in Paris, Germany delivered a new powerful sprinter in the world of pro cycling. “It’s a good question but I don’t think that I’m the new Kittel”, Arndt said after claiming the first victory of his career in Stokmarknes.

“To sprint against Marcel is something crazy. For now, I’m very proud that I can win a stage at the Arctic Race and maybe I can get a second chance tomorrow.”

One of the ideas behind the Arctic Race of Norway is to encourage the future champions. Before the final stage in Harstad, young Norwegian girls and boys aged 17 or 18 will contest the Arctic Morgensdagens Helter Rittet (Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race).

One of Norway’s most promising riders made a household name for himself during most of stage 3: Sven Erik Bystrøm (Øster Hus-Ridley), a double national champion for criteriums who can also climb very well, made the main breakaway of the day that was initiated the 35km mark and comprised seven riders: Mathias Friedemann (Champion System), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Fabien Bacquet (BigMat-Auber 93), Sondre Hurum (Oneco) and Louis Verhelst (Cofidis) and Bystrøm.

The latter won the King of the Mountain prize at 63km mark.

With 25km to go, Bystrøm showed more of his talent and split the front group with only Hurel, Kritskiy and Verhelst able to go with him. As the peloton was close to reel the leading quartet in, Bystrøm rode offensively again and was followed by Kritskiy. In a similar scenario as the day before, the pack was all together again with 7km to go.

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) attempted to go solo over the second last bridge as he responded to an attack by Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis) 5km from the finishing line. The runner-up of Paris-Roubaix was the last man caught while Argos-Shimano took over from BMC at the head of the bunch with 3km to go. The slightly uphill finish looked perfect for Hushovd but Van Hummel followed him closely and Arndt was perfectly positioned by his team-mates.

“We had a plan for the finish but we changed it with 5km to go and we gave everything”, Arndt explained. “My team was unbelievably strong and gave me a perfect lead out. That’s why it was possible to beat Hushovd today. I got a bit of luck as well. As we crossed the line, we didn’t know who had won. I said that I was in the top 3 for sure but I had no idea at which place. We had to come back to the line and ask. After the officials told us that I had won, I celebrated with my teammates.”

It was a very tight finish for a thrilling finale that excluded Hushovd from the top three positions awarding time bonus. Crossing the line in second place behind Arndt, Van Hummel received six seconds and took over from the Norwegian champion as the race leader. “I chose Hushovd’s wheel with the intention to win a second stage”, Van Hummel said. “I’m disappointed that I finished only in second place but I’m going to defend the leader’s jersey on the last day. I’m very motivated.”

Hushovd lacked teammates as Adam Blythe who led him out in the last kilometer the previous day produced an enormous effort with 3km to go. “After all the work the team did today, I didn’t expect to have someone up there to help me”, said a disappointed Hushovd.

“It’s a pity that I couldn’t keep the jersey but what counts really is to have it tomorrow. We won’t have to do the work this time.”

A thrilling finale is expected on Sunday for the final stage in Harstad with Van Hummel, Hushovd, best young rider Barry Markus and Arndt within six seconds in the overall classification.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:40:29
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
6Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
9Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
10Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
17Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
18Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
20Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
22Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
23Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
26Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
27Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
28Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
29Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
31Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
33Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
34Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
35Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
36Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
37Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
38Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
39Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
41Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
42August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
43Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
44Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
45Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
46Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
51Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
53Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
54Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
55Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
57Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
58Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
59Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
61Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
62Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
63Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
64Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
65Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
66Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
67Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
69Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
70Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
71Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
72Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
73Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
76Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
78Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
79Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
81Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
83Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
84Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
85Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
86Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
87Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
88Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
89Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
90Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
91Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
92Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
94Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
95Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
97Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
100Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
101Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
102Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
103Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
104Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
105Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
106Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
107Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
108Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
109Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:23
110Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
111Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
112Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
113Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
114Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:13

Sprint 1- Straumnes, 28km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2 - Strand, 139km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931

Sprint 3- Sortland, 174.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1

Sprint 4 - Stokmarknes, 201.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
4Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 937
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team6
6Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling5
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
8Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
9Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
10Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida1

Mountain 1, 63km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4pts
2Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
3Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931

Mountain 2, 168km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha4pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:40:29
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
6Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
7Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
8Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
14Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
15Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
16Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
18Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
19Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
20Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
22Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
25August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
26Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
27Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
28Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
32Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
33Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
34Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
35Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
36Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
37Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
38Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
39Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
40Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
42Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
43Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
45Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
46Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
47Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
48Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
49Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
52Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
53Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
54Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
55Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
56Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
59Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
60Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
61Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
62Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
63Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
64Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:23
65Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
66Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
67Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:01:27
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Bigmat-Auber 93
4Team Oster Hus-Ridley
5Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
6Joker-Merida
7Team Netapp-Endura
8Crelan-Euphony
9Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Team Argos-Shimano
11Katusha
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Froy-Bianchi
14Team Europcar
15Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
16Team Plussbank
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Ringeriks-Kraft Look
20BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:42:07
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:07
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:09
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:10
8Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:12
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
11Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
12Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:14
13Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
14Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:15
15August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
16Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
19Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
20Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
24Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
25Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
26Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
27Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
31Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
34Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
35Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
36Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
40Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
41Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
42Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
45Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
46Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
47Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
48Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
49Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
50Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
52Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
56Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
57Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
59Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
61Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
62Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
63Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
64Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
65Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
66Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
67Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
68Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
69Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
70Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
72Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
74Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
75Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
76Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
77Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
80Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
81Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
82Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
83Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
84Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
85Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
86Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
87Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
88Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
89Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
90Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
91Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:39
92Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
93Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
94Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:08
95Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:24
96Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
97Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:25
98Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:46
99Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:56
100Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida0:08:04
101Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:57
102Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:38
103Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:17:55
104Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
105Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
106Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
107Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
108Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
109Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
110Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
111Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:26
112Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:27
113Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:18:30
114Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:44
115Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:19:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team34pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team31
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha11
7Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
8Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
9Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
10Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank9
11Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling9
12Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar7
13Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 937
14Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura6
15Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
16Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
17Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team4
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
19Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
20Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 934
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
22Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
23Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
24Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
25Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
26Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
27Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
28Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931
29August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
30Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1
31Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1
32Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling1
33Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
34Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
35Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley8
3Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
4Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
5Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank5
6Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha4
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
8Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
10Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
11Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
12Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
14Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931
15Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
16Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
17Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12:42:13
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
3Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:01
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:03
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:04
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:06
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
9August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:09
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
11Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
12Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
13Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
17Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
20Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
22Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
24Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
25Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
26Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
31Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
32Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
34Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
35Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
36Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
37Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
38Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
39Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
42Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
43Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
44Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
45Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
47Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
48Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
49Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
50Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
51Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
52Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
53Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
54Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
55Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
56Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:33
57Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:18
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:19
59Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:04:40
60Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:17:49
61Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
62Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
63Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
64Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
65Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
66Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:38
67Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:19:53

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise38:07:09
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Katusha
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Bigmat-Auber 93
6Team Oster Hus-Ridley
7Team Europcar
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Team Argos-Shimano
12Joker-Merida
13Team Netapp-Endura
14Crelan-Euphony
15Team Plussbank
16Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Froy-Bianchi
18BMC Racing Team
19Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
20Ringeriks-Kraft Look

