Arndt wins stage 3 of Arctic Tour of Norway
Van Hummel leads overall classification
Stage 3: Svolvær - Stokmarknes
There’s more than just Thor Hushovd at the Arctic Race of Norway. The “God of Thunder” was fifth in the slightly uphill finish of stage 3 and lost the lead to Vacansoleil-DCM’s Kenny van Hummel who came second to Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano and secured enough time bonus to bounce back as the race leader.
Only a few weeks after Marcel Kittel crowned his fabulous Tour de France with a fourth stage win in Paris, Germany delivered a new powerful sprinter in the world of pro cycling. “It’s a good question but I don’t think that I’m the new Kittel”, Arndt said after claiming the first victory of his career in Stokmarknes.
“To sprint against Marcel is something crazy. For now, I’m very proud that I can win a stage at the Arctic Race and maybe I can get a second chance tomorrow.”
One of the ideas behind the Arctic Race of Norway is to encourage the future champions. Before the final stage in Harstad, young Norwegian girls and boys aged 17 or 18 will contest the Arctic Morgensdagens Helter Rittet (Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race).
One of Norway’s most promising riders made a household name for himself during most of stage 3: Sven Erik Bystrøm (Øster Hus-Ridley), a double national champion for criteriums who can also climb very well, made the main breakaway of the day that was initiated the 35km mark and comprised seven riders: Mathias Friedemann (Champion System), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Fabien Bacquet (BigMat-Auber 93), Sondre Hurum (Oneco) and Louis Verhelst (Cofidis) and Bystrøm.
The latter won the King of the Mountain prize at 63km mark.
With 25km to go, Bystrøm showed more of his talent and split the front group with only Hurel, Kritskiy and Verhelst able to go with him. As the peloton was close to reel the leading quartet in, Bystrøm rode offensively again and was followed by Kritskiy. In a similar scenario as the day before, the pack was all together again with 7km to go.
Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) attempted to go solo over the second last bridge as he responded to an attack by Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis) 5km from the finishing line. The runner-up of Paris-Roubaix was the last man caught while Argos-Shimano took over from BMC at the head of the bunch with 3km to go. The slightly uphill finish looked perfect for Hushovd but Van Hummel followed him closely and Arndt was perfectly positioned by his team-mates.
“We had a plan for the finish but we changed it with 5km to go and we gave everything”, Arndt explained. “My team was unbelievably strong and gave me a perfect lead out. That’s why it was possible to beat Hushovd today. I got a bit of luck as well. As we crossed the line, we didn’t know who had won. I said that I was in the top 3 for sure but I had no idea at which place. We had to come back to the line and ask. After the officials told us that I had won, I celebrated with my teammates.”
It was a very tight finish for a thrilling finale that excluded Hushovd from the top three positions awarding time bonus. Crossing the line in second place behind Arndt, Van Hummel received six seconds and took over from the Norwegian champion as the race leader. “I chose Hushovd’s wheel with the intention to win a second stage”, Van Hummel said. “I’m disappointed that I finished only in second place but I’m going to defend the leader’s jersey on the last day. I’m very motivated.”
Hushovd lacked teammates as Adam Blythe who led him out in the last kilometer the previous day produced an enormous effort with 3km to go. “After all the work the team did today, I didn’t expect to have someone up there to help me”, said a disappointed Hushovd.
“It’s a pity that I couldn’t keep the jersey but what counts really is to have it tomorrow. We won’t have to do the work this time.”
A thrilling finale is expected on Sunday for the final stage in Harstad with Van Hummel, Hushovd, best young rider Barry Markus and Arndt within six seconds in the overall classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:40:29
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|9
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|10
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|20
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|22
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|23
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|26
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|27
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|28
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|29
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|31
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|33
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|34
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|35
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|36
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|38
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|39
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|42
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|43
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|44
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|45
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|46
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|51
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|53
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|55
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|56
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|57
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|58
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|59
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|61
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|63
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|64
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|65
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|66
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|67
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|69
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|70
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|72
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|75
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|76
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|78
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|79
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|81
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|83
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|84
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|85
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|87
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|88
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|89
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|90
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|91
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|92
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|93
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|94
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|95
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|97
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|100
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|101
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|102
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|103
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|104
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|106
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|108
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|109
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:23
|110
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|111
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|112
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|113
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|114
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|7
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|5
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|8
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|9
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|4
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:40:29
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|7
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|14
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|15
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|16
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|19
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|20
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|22
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|23
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|26
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|27
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|32
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|33
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|34
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|36
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|37
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|38
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|39
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|43
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|46
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|47
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|48
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|52
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|53
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|54
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|55
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|56
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|59
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|60
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|61
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|62
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|64
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:23
|65
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|66
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|67
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:01:27
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|4
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|5
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|6
|Joker-Merida
|7
|Team Netapp-Endura
|8
|Crelan-Euphony
|9
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Katusha
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Froy-Bianchi
|14
|Team Europcar
|15
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|16
|Team Plussbank
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:42:07
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:07
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:09
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:10
|8
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:12
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|11
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|12
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|13
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|14
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:15
|15
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|16
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|19
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|20
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|23
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|24
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|25
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|26
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|27
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|31
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|34
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|35
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|40
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|41
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|42
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|43
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|45
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|46
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|47
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|48
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|52
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|57
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|61
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|62
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|63
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|64
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|65
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|67
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|69
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|70
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|72
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|73
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|74
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|75
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|76
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|77
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|80
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|81
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|82
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|83
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|84
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|85
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|87
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|88
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|89
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|90
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|91
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:39
|92
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|93
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|94
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:08
|95
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:24
|96
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|97
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:25
|98
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:46
|99
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:56
|100
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:08:04
|101
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:57
|102
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:38
|103
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:17:55
|104
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|105
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|106
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|107
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|108
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|109
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|111
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:26
|112
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:27
|113
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:18:30
|114
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:44
|115
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|31
|3
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|11
|7
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|9
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|10
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|9
|11
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|9
|12
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|13
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|7
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|6
|15
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|16
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|19
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|20
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|4
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|23
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|24
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|26
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|28
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|30
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1
|31
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|32
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|1
|33
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|34
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|35
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|4
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|5
|6
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|4
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|11
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|14
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|15
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|16
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|17
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:42:13
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:01
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:04
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:06
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:09
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|12
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|13
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|17
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|20
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|25
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|26
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|32
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|35
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|36
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|37
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|38
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|39
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|42
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|43
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|44
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|45
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|48
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|49
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|50
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|51
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|53
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|54
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|55
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|56
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:33
|57
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:18
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:19
|59
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:04:40
|60
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:17:49
|61
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|62
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|63
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|64
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|65
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|66
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:38
|67
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38:07:09
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Katusha
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|6
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|7
|Team Europcar
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|10
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|Joker-Merida
|13
|Team Netapp-Endura
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|15
|Team Plussbank
|16
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Froy-Bianchi
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|19
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|20
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
