Image 1 of 6 Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) wins stage 3 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Nikias Arndt (Team Argos-Shimano) with his teammates at the finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 6 The local hero Thor Hushovd (Team BMC) (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 The day's break on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Norwegian fans line the roads (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 The peloton on stage 3 of the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: AFP)

There’s more than just Thor Hushovd at the Arctic Race of Norway. The “God of Thunder” was fifth in the slightly uphill finish of stage 3 and lost the lead to Vacansoleil-DCM’s Kenny van Hummel who came second to Nikias Arndt of Argos-Shimano and secured enough time bonus to bounce back as the race leader.

Only a few weeks after Marcel Kittel crowned his fabulous Tour de France with a fourth stage win in Paris, Germany delivered a new powerful sprinter in the world of pro cycling. “It’s a good question but I don’t think that I’m the new Kittel”, Arndt said after claiming the first victory of his career in Stokmarknes.

“To sprint against Marcel is something crazy. For now, I’m very proud that I can win a stage at the Arctic Race and maybe I can get a second chance tomorrow.”

One of the ideas behind the Arctic Race of Norway is to encourage the future champions. Before the final stage in Harstad, young Norwegian girls and boys aged 17 or 18 will contest the Arctic Morgensdagens Helter Rittet (Arctic Heroes of Tomorrow Race).

One of Norway’s most promising riders made a household name for himself during most of stage 3: Sven Erik Bystrøm (Øster Hus-Ridley), a double national champion for criteriums who can also climb very well, made the main breakaway of the day that was initiated the 35km mark and comprised seven riders: Mathias Friedemann (Champion System), Tony Hurel (Europcar), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Fabien Bacquet (BigMat-Auber 93), Sondre Hurum (Oneco) and Louis Verhelst (Cofidis) and Bystrøm.

The latter won the King of the Mountain prize at 63km mark.

With 25km to go, Bystrøm showed more of his talent and split the front group with only Hurel, Kritskiy and Verhelst able to go with him. As the peloton was close to reel the leading quartet in, Bystrøm rode offensively again and was followed by Kritskiy. In a similar scenario as the day before, the pack was all together again with 7km to go.

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) attempted to go solo over the second last bridge as he responded to an attack by Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis) 5km from the finishing line. The runner-up of Paris-Roubaix was the last man caught while Argos-Shimano took over from BMC at the head of the bunch with 3km to go. The slightly uphill finish looked perfect for Hushovd but Van Hummel followed him closely and Arndt was perfectly positioned by his team-mates.

“We had a plan for the finish but we changed it with 5km to go and we gave everything”, Arndt explained. “My team was unbelievably strong and gave me a perfect lead out. That’s why it was possible to beat Hushovd today. I got a bit of luck as well. As we crossed the line, we didn’t know who had won. I said that I was in the top 3 for sure but I had no idea at which place. We had to come back to the line and ask. After the officials told us that I had won, I celebrated with my teammates.”

It was a very tight finish for a thrilling finale that excluded Hushovd from the top three positions awarding time bonus. Crossing the line in second place behind Arndt, Van Hummel received six seconds and took over from the Norwegian champion as the race leader. “I chose Hushovd’s wheel with the intention to win a second stage”, Van Hummel said. “I’m disappointed that I finished only in second place but I’m going to defend the leader’s jersey on the last day. I’m very motivated.”

Hushovd lacked teammates as Adam Blythe who led him out in the last kilometer the previous day produced an enormous effort with 3km to go. “After all the work the team did today, I didn’t expect to have someone up there to help me”, said a disappointed Hushovd.

“It’s a pity that I couldn’t keep the jersey but what counts really is to have it tomorrow. We won’t have to do the work this time.”

A thrilling finale is expected on Sunday for the final stage in Harstad with Van Hummel, Hushovd, best young rider Barry Markus and Arndt within six seconds in the overall classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:40:29 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 9 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 10 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 18 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 20 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 22 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 23 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 26 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 27 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 28 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 29 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 31 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 33 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 35 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 36 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 38 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 39 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 40 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 41 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 42 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 43 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 44 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 45 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 46 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 51 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 53 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 54 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 55 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 56 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 57 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 58 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 59 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 61 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 62 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 63 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 64 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 65 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 66 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 67 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 69 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 70 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 72 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 75 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 76 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 77 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 78 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 79 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 81 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 83 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 84 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 85 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 86 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 87 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 88 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 89 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 90 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 91 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 92 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 94 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 95 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 97 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 100 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 101 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 102 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 103 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 104 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 106 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 107 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 108 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:15 109 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:23 110 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 111 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 112 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 113 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 114 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:13

Sprint 1- Straumnes, 28km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 - Strand, 139km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1

Sprint 3- Sortland, 174.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1

Sprint 4 - Stokmarknes, 201.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 7 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 5 7 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 8 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 9 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 10 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 1

Mountain 1, 63km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 3 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1

Mountain 2, 168km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 4 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:40:29 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 7 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 14 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 15 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 16 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 19 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 20 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 22 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 24 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 25 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 26 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 27 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 32 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 33 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 34 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 35 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 36 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 37 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 38 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 39 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 40 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 43 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 46 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 47 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 48 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 49 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 52 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 53 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 54 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 55 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 56 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 57 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 59 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 60 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 61 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 62 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 63 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 64 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:23 65 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 66 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 67 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:01:27 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Bigmat-Auber 93 4 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 5 Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 6 Joker-Merida 7 Team Netapp-Endura 8 Crelan-Euphony 9 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Team Argos-Shimano 11 Katusha 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 Froy-Bianchi 14 Team Europcar 15 Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 16 Team Plussbank 17 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Ringeriks-Kraft Look 20 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12:42:07 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:07 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:09 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:10 8 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:12 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 11 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 12 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:14 13 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 14 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:15 15 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 16 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 17 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 19 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 20 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:16 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 24 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 25 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 26 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 27 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 31 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 33 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 34 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 35 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 40 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 41 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 42 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 43 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 45 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 46 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 47 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 48 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 49 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 50 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 56 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 57 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 59 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 60 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 61 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 62 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 63 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 64 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 65 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 67 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 68 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 69 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 70 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 72 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 74 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 75 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 76 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 77 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 78 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 80 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 81 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 82 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 83 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 84 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 85 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 86 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 87 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 88 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 89 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 90 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 91 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:39 92 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 93 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 94 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:08 95 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:24 96 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 97 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:25 98 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:46 99 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:56 100 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:08:04 101 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:57 102 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:38 103 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:17:55 104 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 105 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 106 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 107 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 108 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 109 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 110 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 111 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:26 112 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:27 113 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:18:30 114 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:44 115 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:19:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 31 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 11 7 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 8 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 9 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 10 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 9 11 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 9 12 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 13 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 7 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 6 15 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 16 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 19 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 20 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 4 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 23 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 24 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 25 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 26 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 27 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 28 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1 29 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1 30 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1 31 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1 32 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 1 33 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 34 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 35 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 8 3 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 4 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 5 6 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 4 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 11 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 12 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 14 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1 15 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 16 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 17 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12:42:13 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:01 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:04 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:06 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 9 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:09 10 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 12 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 13 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 17 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 20 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 21 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 25 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 26 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 32 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 34 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 35 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 36 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 37 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 38 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 39 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 42 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 43 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 44 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 45 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 47 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 48 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 49 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 50 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 51 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 52 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 53 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 54 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 55 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 56 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:33 57 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:18 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:19 59 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:04:40 60 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:17:49 61 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 62 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 63 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 64 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 65 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 66 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:38 67 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:19:53