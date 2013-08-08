Trending

Van Hummel wins first stage of Arctic Race of Norway

Dutchman earns event's first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates victory in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates victory in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the opening stage of the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the opening stage of the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 24

The peloton faced some cool, wet weather on the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton faced some cool, wet weather on the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 24

The sprint to the finish line in Bodø

The sprint to the finish line in Bodø
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 24

Stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)

Stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Arctic Race of Norway leader's jersey

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Arctic Race of Norway leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the points classification after stage 1

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the points classification after stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 24

Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young riders classification

Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young riders classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 24

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was the most aggressive rider in stage 1

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was the most aggressive rider in stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 24

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) leads the mountains classification

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 24

A young fan awaits the Arctic Race of Norway peloton to pass by

A young fan awaits the Arctic Race of Norway peloton to pass by
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 24

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 24

BMC sets tempo in the peloton

BMC sets tempo in the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 24

Not something you see too often during bike races

Not something you see too often during bike races
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 24

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 24

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) signs some autographs

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) signs some autographs
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 24

Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the day's first intermediate sprint

Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the day's first intermediate sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 24

The Actic Race of Norway peloton negotiates a tunnel during stage 1

The Actic Race of Norway peloton negotiates a tunnel during stage 1
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 24

Some spectacular scenery during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway

Some spectacular scenery during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 24

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 24

The peloton receives some roadside encouragement during the opening stage

The peloton receives some roadside encouragement during the opening stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway, the Dutchman's first victory of the 2013 season

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway, the Dutchman's first victory of the 2013 season
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 24

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) triumphs in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway

Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) triumphs in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway
(Image credit: AFP)

Kenny van Hummel proved in the far north of Norway that he and his Vacansoleil-DCM team are far from having said their last word in professional cycling. With Barry Markus passing local favorite Thor Hushovd in the final bunch sprint, the Dutch team even scored an impressive 1-2 in Bodø.

"I've waited for a long time to get my first win this year," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I'm glad it happened here and now. We understand that our team might disappear. I have some contacts for next year but nothing is signed yet. I'm glad to prove that we still ride well as a team despite our uncertain future."

With weather conditions changing extremely quickly in Nordland, the 119 starters of the first ever Arctic Race of Norway got a bit of a shock as rain and cold was on the menu of stage 1.

"We're not used to racing so far north and it's a bit of a climate change after the hot weather I recently experienced in Belgium," Van Hummel explained. "I was a bit surprised to see so many spectators on the road despite the cold."

Tailwinds generated a first hour of racing covered at 48kph. It was impossible for breakaways to be formed until the first intermediate sprint at kilometer 57. In Fauske, Hushovd showed his motivation by taking the first time bonus ahead of Mathias Friedemann of Champion System.

Hills at half way into the race inspired Belkin Pro Cycling. Their aggressive racing propelled eight men at the front with 70 kilometres to go: Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Marco Haller (Katusha), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Stijn Neirinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley).

"I felt pretty decent today and especially in the hills," Nordhaug commented. With 40km to go, his acceleration split the front group in two. Vanmarcke, Haller and Tulik went with him. The Norwegian continued solo 27km away from the finishing line and received the reinforcement of his teammate.

Within 20km to go, their advantage of 50 seconds gave them some hopes to succeed. "Especially when I realized how strong Sep was," Nordhaug described. "I had the feeling that if he'd continue riding at the same speed, we would only increase our lead over the field. He was a little tired like me but he rode insanely fast. I had a tough day because of the time I rode alone at the front but being with Sep, I understood why he was second at Paris-Roubaix."

The duo was eventually caught with 8km to go. Team Plussbank of the young teammates of Sondre Holst Enger led the charge but Argos-Shimano seemed to have the bunch sprint under control until Kenny van Hummel outsprinted everyone as he chose the right path on the left side of the road in the last 200 metres.

"The race was hard today and I was struggling a little bit," Van Hummel said. "But at the end, I managed to fight well for positioning. I was in competition with [Thor] Hushovd, it was a big challenge to beat him here as he was so motivated to win in his country. But I wanted to position myself behind the wheels of the Argos guys and I did. In the last 200 metres, I went full speed. It feels great to be a winner again."

Hushovd who eventually came fourth could feel the pressure of racing on home soil. "We had to work extremely hard today," the Norwegian champion commented. "We spent a lot of energy during this hard stage. I sprinted in the middle of others. I couldn't push more." The race ambassador has lost a battle but not given up his ambition of winning the first Arctic Race of Norway.

Full Results
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:23:45
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
7Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
12Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
13Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
16Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
20Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
21Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
22Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
23Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
24Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
30Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
33Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
34Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
35Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
36Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
37Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
38Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
40Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
41Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
42Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
43Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
44Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
45Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
47Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
48Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
49Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
51Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
52Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
55Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
57Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
58Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
59Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
62Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
63Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
64Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
66Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
68Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
69Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
70Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
71Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
72Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
73Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
74Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
75Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
76Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
77Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
78Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
80Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
83Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
84Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
87Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
90Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
91Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
93Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
94Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
95Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
97Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
98Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
102Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
103Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
104Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
105Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
106Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:39
107Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
108Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
109Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
110Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
111Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
112Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
113Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
114Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
116Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
4Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team7
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
7Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
8Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank3
9Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Sprint 1 - Fauske, 57km
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Sprint 2 - Rognan, 85.5km
1Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Loding, 174.5km
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 1 - 62km
1Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1

Mountain 2 - 68km
1Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Mountain 3 - 101.5km
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank1

Mountain 4 - 126km
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1

Mountain 5 - 145km
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha1

Most combative
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young riders
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:23:45
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
3Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
5Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
6Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
7Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
12Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
13Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
14Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
16Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
18Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
22Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
23Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
24Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
25Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
26Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
27Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
31Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
32Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
35Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
39Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
43Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
46Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
47Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
48Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
50Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
51Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
52Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
53Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
54Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
55Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
56Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
57Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
60Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:26
61Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:39
62Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
63Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
64Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
65Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
66Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
67Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Teams
1Vacansoleil-DCM13:11:15
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Team Europcar
5Champion System
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Team Oster Hus-Ridley
8Katusha Team
9Team NetApp-Endura
10Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
11Belkin Pro Cycling
12Accent Jobs-Wanty
13Team Plussbank
14Crelan-Euphony
15Oneco Cycling Team
16BigMat-Auber 93
17Joker Merida
18Froy-Bianchi
19BMC Racing Team
20Ringeriks-Kraft Look

General classification after stage 1
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:23:35
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:06
4Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
8Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
11Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
12Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
13Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
17Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
19Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
22Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
23Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
24Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
25Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
26Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
32Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
34Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
35Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
36Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
37Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
38Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
39Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
40Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
41Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
43Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
44Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
45Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
46Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
47Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
49Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
50Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
52Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
53Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
56Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
58Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
59Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
63Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
64Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
65Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
66Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
67Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
69Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
70Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
71Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
72Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
73Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
74Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
75Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
76Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
77Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
78Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
80Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
81Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
82Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
83Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
84Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
85Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
87Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
88Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
90Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
91Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
92Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
93Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
94Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
95Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
96Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
97Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
98Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
99Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
100Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
101Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
102Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
103Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
104Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
105Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
106Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:48
107Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:49
108Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
109Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
110Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
111Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
112Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
113Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
115Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points classification
1Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team10
4Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
5Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
7Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
8Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
10Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank3
11Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
12Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
13Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
14Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
16Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team1

Mountains classification
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
3Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank5
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
5Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
7Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
8Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Young riders classification
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:23:39
2Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:02
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
4Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
5Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
6Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
7Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
8Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
9Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
13Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
14Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
15Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
20Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
23Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
24Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
25Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
26Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
30Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
31Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
32Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
35Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
38Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
39Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
40Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
43Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
46Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
47Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
48Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
49Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
50Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
51Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
52Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
53Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
54Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
55Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
56Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
57Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
58Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
60Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:01:32
61Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:17:44
62Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:45
63Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
64Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
65Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
66Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
67Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
68Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Teams classification
1Vacansoleil-DCM13:11:15
2Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Team Europcar
5Champion System
6Team Argos-Shimano
7Team Oster Hus-Ridley
8Katusha Team
9Team NetApp-Endura
10Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
11Belkin Pro Cycling
12Accent Jobs-Wanty
13Team Plussbank
14Crelan-Euphony
15Oneco Cycling Team
16BigMat-Auber 93
17Joker Merida
18Froy-Bianchi
19BMC Racing Team
20Ringeriks-Kraft Look

 

Latest on Cyclingnews