Van Hummel wins first stage of Arctic Race of Norway
Dutchman earns event's first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Bodø -
Kenny van Hummel proved in the far north of Norway that he and his Vacansoleil-DCM team are far from having said their last word in professional cycling. With Barry Markus passing local favorite Thor Hushovd in the final bunch sprint, the Dutch team even scored an impressive 1-2 in Bodø.
"I've waited for a long time to get my first win this year," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I'm glad it happened here and now. We understand that our team might disappear. I have some contacts for next year but nothing is signed yet. I'm glad to prove that we still ride well as a team despite our uncertain future."
With weather conditions changing extremely quickly in Nordland, the 119 starters of the first ever Arctic Race of Norway got a bit of a shock as rain and cold was on the menu of stage 1.
"We're not used to racing so far north and it's a bit of a climate change after the hot weather I recently experienced in Belgium," Van Hummel explained. "I was a bit surprised to see so many spectators on the road despite the cold."
Tailwinds generated a first hour of racing covered at 48kph. It was impossible for breakaways to be formed until the first intermediate sprint at kilometer 57. In Fauske, Hushovd showed his motivation by taking the first time bonus ahead of Mathias Friedemann of Champion System.
Hills at half way into the race inspired Belkin Pro Cycling. Their aggressive racing propelled eight men at the front with 70 kilometres to go: Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Marco Haller (Katusha), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Stijn Neirinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley).
"I felt pretty decent today and especially in the hills," Nordhaug commented. With 40km to go, his acceleration split the front group in two. Vanmarcke, Haller and Tulik went with him. The Norwegian continued solo 27km away from the finishing line and received the reinforcement of his teammate.
Within 20km to go, their advantage of 50 seconds gave them some hopes to succeed. "Especially when I realized how strong Sep was," Nordhaug described. "I had the feeling that if he'd continue riding at the same speed, we would only increase our lead over the field. He was a little tired like me but he rode insanely fast. I had a tough day because of the time I rode alone at the front but being with Sep, I understood why he was second at Paris-Roubaix."
The duo was eventually caught with 8km to go. Team Plussbank of the young teammates of Sondre Holst Enger led the charge but Argos-Shimano seemed to have the bunch sprint under control until Kenny van Hummel outsprinted everyone as he chose the right path on the left side of the road in the last 200 metres.
"The race was hard today and I was struggling a little bit," Van Hummel said. "But at the end, I managed to fight well for positioning. I was in competition with [Thor] Hushovd, it was a big challenge to beat him here as he was so motivated to win in his country. But I wanted to position myself behind the wheels of the Argos guys and I did. In the last 200 metres, I went full speed. It feels great to be a winner again."
Hushovd who eventually came fourth could feel the pressure of racing on home soil. "We had to work extremely hard today," the Norwegian champion commented. "We spent a lot of energy during this hard stage. I sprinted in the middle of others. I couldn't push more." The race ambassador has lost a battle but not given up his ambition of winning the first Arctic Race of Norway.
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:45
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|16
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|20
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|21
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|22
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|23
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|24
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|30
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|33
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|34
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|35
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|36
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|37
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|38
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|41
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|42
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|43
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|49
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|52
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|55
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|58
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|59
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|62
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|63
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|64
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|66
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|67
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|68
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|69
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|70
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|71
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|72
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|73
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|76
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|77
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|80
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|83
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|84
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|87
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|88
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|90
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|91
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|93
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|94
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|95
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|97
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|98
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|103
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|104
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|105
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|106
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:39
|107
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|108
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|109
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|110
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|111
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|112
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|113
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|114
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|116
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|4
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|7
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|8
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|3
|9
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|1
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|1
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|1
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:45
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|3
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|6
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|7
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|12
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|13
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|16
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|23
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|24
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|27
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|31
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|32
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|35
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|43
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|46
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|47
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|48
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|50
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|51
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|52
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|53
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|54
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|55
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|56
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|60
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:01:26
|61
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:39
|62
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|63
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|64
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|65
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|66
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|67
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|13:11:15
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Champion System
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|Team Plussbank
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|15
|Oneco Cycling Team
|16
|BigMat-Auber 93
|17
|Joker Merida
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:35
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:06
|4
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|8
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|13
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|17
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|19
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|22
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|23
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|24
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|25
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|32
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|35
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|36
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|37
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|38
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|39
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|40
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|43
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|44
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|45
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|49
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|50
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|51
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|52
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|53
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|56
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|59
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|63
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|64
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|65
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|67
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|69
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|70
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|71
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|72
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|73
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|74
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|75
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|76
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|77
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|78
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|80
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|83
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|84
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|85
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|87
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|88
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|90
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|91
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|92
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|93
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|94
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|95
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|97
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|98
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|99
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|102
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|103
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|104
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|105
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|106
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:48
|107
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:49
|108
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|109
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|110
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|111
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|112
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|113
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|115
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|10
|4
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|5
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|7
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|8
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|10
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|3
|11
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|13
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|14
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|16
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|5
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|7
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|8
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:39
|2
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:02
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|7
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|8
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|9
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|13
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|14
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|16
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|17
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|20
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|23
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|24
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|25
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|27
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|29
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|30
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|31
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|32
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|35
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|38
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|39
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|40
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|43
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|46
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|47
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|48
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|49
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|50
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|51
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|52
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|53
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|54
|Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|55
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|56
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|57
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|60
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:01:32
|61
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:44
|62
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:45
|63
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|64
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|65
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|66
|Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida
|67
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|68
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|13:11:15
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Team Europcar
|5
|Champion System
|6
|Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|Katusha Team
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|11
|Belkin Pro Cycling
|12
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|13
|Team Plussbank
|14
|Crelan-Euphony
|15
|Oneco Cycling Team
|16
|BigMat-Auber 93
|17
|Joker Merida
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|19
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy