Image 1 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) celebrates victory in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins the opening stage of the inaugural Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 24 The peloton faced some cool, wet weather on the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 24 The sprint to the finish line in Bodø (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 24 Stage 1 winner Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the Arctic Race of Norway leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the points classification after stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 24 Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) leads the young riders classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 24 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was the most aggressive rider in stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 24 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) leads the mountains classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 24 A young fan awaits the Arctic Race of Norway peloton to pass by (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 24 BMC sets tempo in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 24 Not something you see too often during bike races (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 24 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 24 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (BMC) signs some autographs (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 24 Thor Hushovd (BMC) won the day's first intermediate sprint (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 24 The Actic Race of Norway peloton negotiates a tunnel during stage 1 (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 24 Some spectacular scenery during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 24 The peloton receives some roadside encouragement during the opening stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) won the opening stage at the Arctic Race of Norway, the Dutchman's first victory of the 2013 season (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) wins stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 24 Kenny van Hummel (Vacansoleil-DCM) triumphs in stage 1 of the Arctic Tour of Norway (Image credit: AFP)

Kenny van Hummel proved in the far north of Norway that he and his Vacansoleil-DCM team are far from having said their last word in professional cycling. With Barry Markus passing local favorite Thor Hushovd in the final bunch sprint, the Dutch team even scored an impressive 1-2 in Bodø.

"I've waited for a long time to get my first win this year," Van Hummel told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I'm glad it happened here and now. We understand that our team might disappear. I have some contacts for next year but nothing is signed yet. I'm glad to prove that we still ride well as a team despite our uncertain future."

With weather conditions changing extremely quickly in Nordland, the 119 starters of the first ever Arctic Race of Norway got a bit of a shock as rain and cold was on the menu of stage 1.

"We're not used to racing so far north and it's a bit of a climate change after the hot weather I recently experienced in Belgium," Van Hummel explained. "I was a bit surprised to see so many spectators on the road despite the cold."

Tailwinds generated a first hour of racing covered at 48kph. It was impossible for breakaways to be formed until the first intermediate sprint at kilometer 57. In Fauske, Hushovd showed his motivation by taking the first time bonus ahead of Mathias Friedemann of Champion System.

Hills at half way into the race inspired Belkin Pro Cycling. Their aggressive racing propelled eight men at the front with 70 kilometres to go: Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin), Marco Haller (Katusha), Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Nicolas Vogondy (Accent Jobs-Wanty), Stijn Neirinck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony) and Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley).

"I felt pretty decent today and especially in the hills," Nordhaug commented. With 40km to go, his acceleration split the front group in two. Vanmarcke, Haller and Tulik went with him. The Norwegian continued solo 27km away from the finishing line and received the reinforcement of his teammate.

Within 20km to go, their advantage of 50 seconds gave them some hopes to succeed. "Especially when I realized how strong Sep was," Nordhaug described. "I had the feeling that if he'd continue riding at the same speed, we would only increase our lead over the field. He was a little tired like me but he rode insanely fast. I had a tough day because of the time I rode alone at the front but being with Sep, I understood why he was second at Paris-Roubaix."

The duo was eventually caught with 8km to go. Team Plussbank of the young teammates of Sondre Holst Enger led the charge but Argos-Shimano seemed to have the bunch sprint under control until Kenny van Hummel outsprinted everyone as he chose the right path on the left side of the road in the last 200 metres.

"The race was hard today and I was struggling a little bit," Van Hummel said. "But at the end, I managed to fight well for positioning. I was in competition with [Thor] Hushovd, it was a big challenge to beat him here as he was so motivated to win in his country. But I wanted to position myself behind the wheels of the Argos guys and I did. In the last 200 metres, I went full speed. It feels great to be a winner again."

Hushovd who eventually came fourth could feel the pressure of racing on home soil. "We had to work extremely hard today," the Norwegian champion commented. "We spent a lot of energy during this hard stage. I sprinted in the middle of others. I couldn't push more." The race ambassador has lost a battle but not given up his ambition of winning the first Arctic Race of Norway.

Full Results 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:23:45 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 9 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 12 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 13 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 16 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 20 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 21 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 22 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 23 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 24 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 26 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 30 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 31 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 33 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 34 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 35 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 36 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 37 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 38 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 41 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 42 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 43 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 44 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 47 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 48 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 49 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 52 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 55 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 58 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 59 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 62 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 63 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 64 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 66 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 68 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 69 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 70 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 71 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 72 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 73 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 74 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 75 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 76 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 77 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 78 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 80 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 83 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 84 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 87 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 90 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 91 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 93 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 94 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 95 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 97 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 98 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 103 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 104 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 105 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 106 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:39 107 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 108 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 109 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 110 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 111 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 112 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 113 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 114 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 116 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 4 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 8 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 3 9 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Sprint 1 - Fauske, 57km 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Sprint 2 - Rognan, 85.5km 1 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Loding, 174.5km 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 1 - 62km 1 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 4 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 2 - 68km 1 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Mountain 3 - 101.5km 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 1

Mountain 4 - 126km 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1

Mountain 5 - 145km 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 1

Most combative 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team

Young riders 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:23:45 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 3 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 6 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 7 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 12 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 13 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 16 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 18 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 19 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 23 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 24 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 27 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 31 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 32 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 35 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 38 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 40 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 43 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 46 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 47 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 48 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 50 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 51 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 52 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 53 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 54 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 55 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 56 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 57 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 60 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:26 61 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:39 62 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 63 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 64 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 65 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 66 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 67 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team

Teams 1 Vacansoleil-DCM 13:11:15 2 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Team Europcar 5 Champion System 6 Team Argos-Shimano 7 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 8 Katusha Team 9 Team NetApp-Endura 10 Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 11 Belkin Pro Cycling 12 Accent Jobs-Wanty 13 Team Plussbank 14 Crelan-Euphony 15 Oneco Cycling Team 16 BigMat-Auber 93 17 Joker Merida 18 Froy-Bianchi 19 BMC Racing Team 20 Ringeriks-Kraft Look

General classification after stage 1 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:23:35 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:06 4 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 8 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 9 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 10 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 11 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 12 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 13 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 17 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 18 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 19 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 22 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 23 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 24 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 25 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 26 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 32 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 34 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 35 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 36 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 37 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 38 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 39 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 40 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 43 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 44 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 45 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 47 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 49 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 50 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 51 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 53 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 56 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 58 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 59 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 63 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 64 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 65 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 66 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 67 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 69 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 70 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 71 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 72 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 73 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 74 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 75 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 76 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 77 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 78 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 79 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 80 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 82 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 83 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 84 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 85 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 87 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 88 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 90 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 91 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 92 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 93 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 94 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 95 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 97 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 98 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 99 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 100 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 101 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 102 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 103 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 104 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 105 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 106 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:48 107 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:49 108 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 109 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 110 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 111 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 112 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 113 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 115 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura

Points classification 1 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 5 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 8 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 10 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 3 11 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 12 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 13 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 14 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 3 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 5 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 7 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 8 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Young riders classification 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:23:39 2 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:02 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 4 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 7 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 8 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 9 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 13 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 14 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 15 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 17 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 20 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 23 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 24 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 25 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 29 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 30 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 31 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 32 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 35 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 38 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 40 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 43 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 46 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 47 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 48 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 49 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 50 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 51 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 52 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 53 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 54 Halvord Tandrevold (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 55 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 56 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 57 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 58 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 60 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:01:32 61 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:17:44 62 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:45 63 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 64 Robert Pölder (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 65 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 66 Edwin Wilson (Swe) Joker-Merida 67 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 68 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits