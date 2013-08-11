Trending

Hushovd wins inaugural Arctic Race of Norway

Norwegian champ sprints to victory in final stage

Thor Hushovd (BMC) tucked in the bunch

Thor Hushovd (BMC) tucked in the bunch
(Image credit: AFP)
Thor Hushovd (BMC) wins the final stage

Thor Hushovd (BMC) wins the final stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium

Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)

Race ambassador and race favorite Thor Hushovd (BMC) was true to his word as he won the event of his dreams in the far north of Norway. His successful final sprint ahead of Belkin’s Paul Martens in Harstad gave him the time bonus he needed in order to pass Kenny van Hummel in the overall classification.

It was not just another victory but an absolute triumph in front of a delighted home crowd for the “God of Thunder."

“Before coming to the Arctic Race of Norway, I said I wanted to win a stage and the overall, so I feel that it is mission accomplished now. It’s massive but it’s been hard. I was encouraged so much by the public that I couldn’t let them down. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I’m even prouder of what my country has done for cycling this week. For Norwegians, this is the small Tour de France and they wanted it to look the same with the same enthusiasm. I don’t know if I’ll be the race ambassador forever but for sure, the race has a great future.”

Not often does a bike race offer a piece of land as a reward to the rider who wins an intermediate sprint but it happened in Kongsvik, where the mayor added the special reward to the normal price money and time bonus.

The fastest man on the line at km 77, Stijn Neirynck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, became a landlord in the county of Nordland in the north of Norway.

“I was very motivated for winning it”, the Flemish rider told Cyclingnews. “But I think I’ll have to sell the land. It’s a bit too far from Belgium for moving and live here!”

Neirynck was part of a six-man front group formed only three kilometers before Kongsvik. His breakaway companions were Canadian national champion Zachary Bell (Champion System), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), who was already noted on the offensive with five kilometers to go the day before, Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley), Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony) and Steven Caethoven (Accent Jobs-Wanty). But the latter was soon dropped off and brought back by the pack.

Even though Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was already sure of being the King of the Mountains of the Arctic Race of Norway, he showed once again that he was the best climber by winning the last prime of the classification he has led since day 1. After his acceleration, it was all together with 25km to go. Attacks kept coming with the likes of Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Jetse Bol (Belkin) and Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) but it went down to a bunch sprint for the last intermediate sprint with two laps to. Hushovd was beaten on the line by Tony Hurel (Europcar). It meant the Norwegian was still one second behind Kenny van Hummel on GC.

“Normally, this finale was too hilly for me but I wanted to defend the leader’s jersey”, van Hummel said. “My team did a good job. I was not afraid of the last three guys in the escape in the last lap [Sondre Holst Enger (Team Plussbank), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) and Jan Ghyselinck of Cofidis] but it was important that my team could keep at the front as long as possible. I’ve done my best but Hushovd was too strong.”

The Norwegian champion passed Martens on the line. “Well, that was deep”, said Hushovd about the violent effort he was forced to produce.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team3:27:36
2Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
5Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:03
8Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
9Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:08
11Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
12Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
13Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
14Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
17Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
20Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
21Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
23Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
25Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
26Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
27Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
28Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
31Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
33Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
35Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
36Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
37Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
38Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
39Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
40Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
43Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
44Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
45Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
46Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
47Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
48Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
49Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
50Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
51Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
52Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
54Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
56Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:34
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
58Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
59Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
61Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:38
62Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
65Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
67Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
68Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
70Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
71Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
72Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
73Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
74Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
75Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
76Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
77Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:07
79Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:14
80Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
81Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:08
82Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
83Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:02:27
84Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
85Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:43
86Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:51
87Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:03:08
88Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
89Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:03:09
90Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
91Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
92Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:03:20
96Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:04:19
97Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:19
98Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
99Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
100Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:06:38
101Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
102Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
103Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
104Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
106Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
107Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
108Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Kongsvik, 76km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 2 - Harstad, 123.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley2
3Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1

Sprint 3 - Harstad, 142.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3pts
2Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team2
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 4 - Harstad, 155km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano9
4Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura7
5Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
7Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
8Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team3
9Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
10Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931

Mountain 1 - 47km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank2
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - 97km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4pts
2Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
3Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Harstad, 129.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4pts
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3:27:36
2Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:00:03
3Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:06
4Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:08
5Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
6Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:15
11Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
12Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
13August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
14Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
16Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
17Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
18Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
19Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
20Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
21Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
22Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
25Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
26Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
27Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
28Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
29Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
30Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
32Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
34Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:34
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
36Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:38
38Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
39Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:45
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
42Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
43Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:48
44Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
45Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
46Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:14
47Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:39
48Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:13
49Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:33
50Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:03:08
51Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
52Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:03:09
53Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
54Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
55Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:06:19
57Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:06:38
58Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
59Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
60Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
61Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
62Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
63Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crelan-Euphony10:23:14
2Team Europcar0:00:01
3Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:05
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:11
6Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:12
7Bigmat-Auber 930:00:16
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
9Katusha0:00:37
10Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:00:41
11Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
13Team Argos-Shimano
14Team Netapp-Endura0:00:46
15Team Plussbank0:00:47
16Joker-Merida
17BMC Racing Team0:01:01
18Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:02:25
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
20Froy-Bianchi0:09:41

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team16:09:34
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:10
4Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:16
5Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
6Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:26
7Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:27
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:28
9Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
10Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
11Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:31
12Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:00:32
13Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:33
14Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
15Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
16Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
17Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
18Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
19Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
20Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:36
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
24Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
25Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
26August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:39
27Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:40
28Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
29Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:42
32Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
33Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:46
35Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
36Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
37Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
38Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
40Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:50
41Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
42Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:51
43Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
44Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
45Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
46Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
47Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
48Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
49Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
50Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
51Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
52Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:58
53Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
54Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:59
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
56Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
57Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:03
58Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:10
59Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:13
62Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
64Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
66Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:01:32
67Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
68Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:02
69Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
70Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:02:33
71Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:38
72Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:02:52
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:58
74Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:12
75Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:16
76Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:03:33
77Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
78Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
79Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
80Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha0:03:45
81Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
82Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty0:04:26
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:19
84Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:50
85Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:06:44
86Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
87Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
88Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:03
89Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
90Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
91Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
92Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
93Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
94Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
95Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
96Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida0:08:39
97Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:54
98Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:11:33
99Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:35
100Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:18:19
101Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:18:30
102Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:36
103Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:49
104Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:23
105Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:21:12
106Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:21:13
107Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:22
108Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:22:23
109Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:26:46

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team48pts
2Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team40
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano25
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
6Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar15
7Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura13
8Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha11
10Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team11
11Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
12Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling9
13Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha9
14Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank9
15Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 937
16Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
18Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar4
19Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team4
20Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony4
21Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
22Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
24Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 934
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
26Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team3
27Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley3
28Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar2
29Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
30Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony2
31Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty2
32Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
34Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931
35Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931
36August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley1
37Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling1
38Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
39Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1
40Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha1
41Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team20pts
2August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley8
3Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
4Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank7
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley6
6Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley4
7Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha4
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise4
9Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
10Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling4
11Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha2
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
13Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
14Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team2
15Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1
16Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 931
17Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
18Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look1
19Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony1
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
21Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano16:09:44
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:16
3Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:17
4Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:00:18
5Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
6Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:21
7Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:23
8Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
9Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
10Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:26
12August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:29
13Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:00:30
14Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:00:32
15Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
16Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:36
18Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
19Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
20Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
21Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
23Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:00:40
24Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:41
25Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
27Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
28Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
29Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
30Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
32Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:48
33Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank0:00:49
34Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:53
36Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank0:01:00
37Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:03
40Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
41Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
42Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:52
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
44Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:28
45Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:48
46Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
47Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:03:23
48Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:24
49Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
50Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:09
52Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:06:34
53Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:06:53
54Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
55Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
56Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
57Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
58Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:11:23
59Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:18:09
60Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida0:18:20
61Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:21:02
62Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 930:21:03
63Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:26:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crelan-Euphony48:30:23
2Team Europcar0:00:01
3Team People4You-Unaas Cycling0:00:05
4Accent Jobs-Wanty
5Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:11
6Team Oster Hus-Ridley0:00:12
7Bigmat-Auber 930:00:16
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
9Katusha0:00:37
10Ringeriks-Kraft Look0:00:41
11Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
12Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
13Team Argos-Shimano
14Team Netapp-Endura0:00:46
15Joker-Merida0:00:47
16Team Plussbank
17BMC Racing Team0:01:01
18Oneco-Trek Cycling Team0:02:25
19Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:37
20Froy-Bianchi0:09:41

 

