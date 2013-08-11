Hushovd wins inaugural Arctic Race of Norway
Norwegian champ sprints to victory in final stage
Stage 4: Sortland - Harstad
Race ambassador and race favorite Thor Hushovd (BMC) was true to his word as he won the event of his dreams in the far north of Norway. His successful final sprint ahead of Belkin’s Paul Martens in Harstad gave him the time bonus he needed in order to pass Kenny van Hummel in the overall classification.
It was not just another victory but an absolute triumph in front of a delighted home crowd for the “God of Thunder."
“Before coming to the Arctic Race of Norway, I said I wanted to win a stage and the overall, so I feel that it is mission accomplished now. It’s massive but it’s been hard. I was encouraged so much by the public that I couldn’t let them down. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I’m even prouder of what my country has done for cycling this week. For Norwegians, this is the small Tour de France and they wanted it to look the same with the same enthusiasm. I don’t know if I’ll be the race ambassador forever but for sure, the race has a great future.”
Not often does a bike race offer a piece of land as a reward to the rider who wins an intermediate sprint but it happened in Kongsvik, where the mayor added the special reward to the normal price money and time bonus.
The fastest man on the line at km 77, Stijn Neirynck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, became a landlord in the county of Nordland in the north of Norway.
“I was very motivated for winning it”, the Flemish rider told Cyclingnews. “But I think I’ll have to sell the land. It’s a bit too far from Belgium for moving and live here!”
Neirynck was part of a six-man front group formed only three kilometers before Kongsvik. His breakaway companions were Canadian national champion Zachary Bell (Champion System), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), who was already noted on the offensive with five kilometers to go the day before, Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley), Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony) and Steven Caethoven (Accent Jobs-Wanty). But the latter was soon dropped off and brought back by the pack.
Even though Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was already sure of being the King of the Mountains of the Arctic Race of Norway, he showed once again that he was the best climber by winning the last prime of the classification he has led since day 1. After his acceleration, it was all together with 25km to go. Attacks kept coming with the likes of Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Jetse Bol (Belkin) and Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) but it went down to a bunch sprint for the last intermediate sprint with two laps to. Hushovd was beaten on the line by Tony Hurel (Europcar). It meant the Norwegian was still one second behind Kenny van Hummel on GC.
“Normally, this finale was too hilly for me but I wanted to defend the leader’s jersey”, van Hummel said. “My team did a good job. I was not afraid of the last three guys in the escape in the last lap [Sondre Holst Enger (Team Plussbank), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) and Jan Ghyselinck of Cofidis] but it was important that my team could keep at the front as long as possible. I’ve done my best but Hushovd was too strong.”
The Norwegian champion passed Martens on the line. “Well, that was deep”, said Hushovd about the violent effort he was forced to produce.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|3:27:36
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:03
|8
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|9
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:08
|11
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|12
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|13
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|20
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|21
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|23
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|25
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|26
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|27
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|28
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|31
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|33
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|35
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|36
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|37
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|38
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|39
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|40
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|43
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|44
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|45
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|46
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|47
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|48
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|50
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|51
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|52
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|54
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|56
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:34
|57
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|58
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|61
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|62
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|65
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|68
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|70
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|71
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|72
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|73
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|75
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|76
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:07
|79
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:14
|80
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|81
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:08
|82
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|83
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|84
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|85
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:43
|86
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:51
|87
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:03:08
|88
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|89
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:03:09
|90
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|91
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|92
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|94
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:20
|96
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:04:19
|97
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:19
|98
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|99
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:06:38
|101
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|104
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|106
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|107
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|108
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|2
|3
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|3
|pts
|2
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|4
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|7
|5
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|7
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|8
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|10
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|2
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3:27:36
|2
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:06
|4
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:08
|5
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:15
|11
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|13
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|14
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|16
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|17
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|18
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|19
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|20
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|21
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|22
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|25
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|26
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|27
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|28
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|29
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|30
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|32
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:34
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|36
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:38
|38
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|39
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:45
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|42
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:48
|44
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|46
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:14
|47
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:39
|48
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:13
|49
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:33
|50
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:03:08
|51
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|52
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:03:09
|53
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|55
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|57
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:38
|58
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|60
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|61
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|62
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|63
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crelan-Euphony
|10:23:14
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:01
|3
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:12
|7
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:00:16
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Katusha
|0:00:37
|10
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:00:41
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:46
|15
|Team Plussbank
|0:00:47
|16
|Joker-Merida
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|18
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|20
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:09:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|16:09:34
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:10
|4
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:16
|5
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:26
|7
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:27
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:28
|9
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|10
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|11
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:31
|12
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:00:32
|13
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:33
|14
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|15
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|16
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|19
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|20
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:36
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|25
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|26
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:39
|27
|Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:40
|28
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|29
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:42
|32
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|33
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:46
|35
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|36
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|37
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|38
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|40
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:50
|41
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|42
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:51
|43
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|44
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|46
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|47
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|48
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|49
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|50
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|51
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|52
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:58
|53
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|54
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:59
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|56
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:03
|58
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:01:10
|59
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:13
|62
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|66
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:01:32
|67
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|68
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:02
|69
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:04
|70
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:02:33
|71
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:38
|72
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:58
|74
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:12
|75
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:16
|76
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|77
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|78
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|79
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|80
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:45
|81
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|82
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|0:04:26
|83
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:19
|84
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:50
|85
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:06:44
|86
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|88
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|89
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|90
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|91
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|92
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|94
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|95
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|96
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:08:39
|97
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|98
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:11:33
|99
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:35
|100
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:18:19
|101
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:18:30
|102
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:36
|103
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:49
|104
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:23
|105
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:21:12
|106
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:21:13
|107
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:22
|108
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:22:23
|109
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|48
|pts
|2
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|25
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|6
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|8
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|11
|10
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|12
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|9
|13
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|9
|14
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|9
|15
|Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|7
|16
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|18
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|4
|20
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|4
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|22
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|24
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|4
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|3
|27
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|3
|28
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|29
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|2
|31
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|2
|32
|Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|35
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|36
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|1
|37
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|1
|38
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|39
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|40
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|1
|41
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|8
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|7
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|6
|6
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|4
|7
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|4
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|4
|9
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|4
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|2
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|13
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|14
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|16
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|1
|17
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|18
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|1
|19
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|1
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|21
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16:09:44
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:16
|3
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:17
|4
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|6
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:21
|7
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:23
|8
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:26
|12
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:29
|13
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:00:30
|14
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:00:32
|15
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|16
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:36
|18
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida
|19
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|20
|Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank
|21
|Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:00:40
|24
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:41
|25
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank
|28
|Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|29
|Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|30
|Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|32
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:48
|33
|Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:00:49
|34
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:53
|36
|Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank
|0:01:00
|37
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:03
|40
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|42
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:52
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|44
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:28
|45
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:48
|46
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|47
|Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|48
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|49
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|50
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:09
|52
|Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:06:34
|53
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:06:53
|54
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank
|55
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|57
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|58
|Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:11:23
|59
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:18:09
|60
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida
|0:18:20
|61
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:21:02
|62
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|0:21:03
|63
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crelan-Euphony
|48:30:23
|2
|Team Europcar
|0:00:01
|3
|Team People4You-Unaas Cycling
|0:00:05
|4
|Accent Jobs-Wanty
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:11
|6
|Team Oster Hus-Ridley
|0:00:12
|7
|Bigmat-Auber 93
|0:00:16
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Katusha
|0:00:37
|10
|Ringeriks-Kraft Look
|0:00:41
|11
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|12
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|13
|Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:46
|15
|Joker-Merida
|0:00:47
|16
|Team Plussbank
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:01
|18
|Oneco-Trek Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|19
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:37
|20
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:09:41
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy