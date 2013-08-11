Image 1 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) tucked in the bunch (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) wins the final stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Thor Hushovd (BMC) on the podium (Image credit: AFP)

Race ambassador and race favorite Thor Hushovd (BMC) was true to his word as he won the event of his dreams in the far north of Norway. His successful final sprint ahead of Belkin’s Paul Martens in Harstad gave him the time bonus he needed in order to pass Kenny van Hummel in the overall classification.

It was not just another victory but an absolute triumph in front of a delighted home crowd for the “God of Thunder."





“Before coming to the Arctic Race of Norway, I said I wanted to win a stage and the overall, so I feel that it is mission accomplished now. It’s massive but it’s been hard. I was encouraged so much by the public that I couldn’t let them down. I’m proud of what I’ve done but I’m even prouder of what my country has done for cycling this week. For Norwegians, this is the small Tour de France and they wanted it to look the same with the same enthusiasm. I don’t know if I’ll be the race ambassador forever but for sure, the race has a great future.”

Not often does a bike race offer a piece of land as a reward to the rider who wins an intermediate sprint but it happened in Kongsvik, where the mayor added the special reward to the normal price money and time bonus.

The fastest man on the line at km 77, Stijn Neirynck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, became a landlord in the county of Nordland in the north of Norway.

“I was very motivated for winning it”, the Flemish rider told Cyclingnews. “But I think I’ll have to sell the land. It’s a bit too far from Belgium for moving and live here!”

Neirynck was part of a six-man front group formed only three kilometers before Kongsvik. His breakaway companions were Canadian national champion Zachary Bell (Champion System), Edwig Cammaerts (Cofidis), who was already noted on the offensive with five kilometers to go the day before, Filip Eidsheim (Øster Hus-Ridley), Gilles Devilliers (Crelan-Euphony) and Steven Caethoven (Accent Jobs-Wanty). But the latter was soon dropped off and brought back by the pack.

Even though Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) was already sure of being the King of the Mountains of the Arctic Race of Norway, he showed once again that he was the best climber by winning the last prime of the classification he has led since day 1. After his acceleration, it was all together with 25km to go. Attacks kept coming with the likes of Baptiste Planckaert (Crelan-Euphony), Reidar Borgersen (Joker-Merida), Jetse Bol (Belkin) and Zico Waeytens (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) but it went down to a bunch sprint for the last intermediate sprint with two laps to. Hushovd was beaten on the line by Tony Hurel (Europcar). It meant the Norwegian was still one second behind Kenny van Hummel on GC.

“Normally, this finale was too hilly for me but I wanted to defend the leader’s jersey”, van Hummel said. “My team did a good job. I was not afraid of the last three guys in the escape in the last lap [Sondre Holst Enger (Team Plussbank), Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) and Jan Ghyselinck of Cofidis] but it was important that my team could keep at the front as long as possible. I’ve done my best but Hushovd was too strong.”

The Norwegian champion passed Martens on the line. “Well, that was deep”, said Hushovd about the violent effort he was forced to produce.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 3:27:36 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 5 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:03 8 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 9 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:08 11 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 12 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 13 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 19 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 20 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 21 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:15 23 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 25 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 26 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 27 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 28 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 31 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 33 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 35 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 36 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 37 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 38 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 39 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 40 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 43 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 44 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 45 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 46 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 47 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 48 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 49 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 50 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 51 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 52 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 54 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 56 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:34 57 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 58 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 59 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 61 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 62 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 65 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 67 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 68 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 70 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 71 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 72 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 73 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 75 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 76 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 77 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:07 79 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:14 80 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 81 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:08 82 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 83 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:02:27 84 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 85 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:43 86 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:51 87 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:03:08 88 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 89 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:03:09 90 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 91 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 92 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:20 96 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:04:19 97 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:06:19 98 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 99 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 100 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:06:38 101 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 102 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 103 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 104 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 105 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 106 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 107 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 108 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Kongsvik, 76km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint 2 - Harstad, 123.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 2 3 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1

Sprint 3 - Harstad, 142.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3 pts 2 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 4 - Harstad, 155km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 4 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 7 5 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 7 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 8 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 3 9 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 10 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1

Mountain 1 - 47km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 2 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - 97km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 pts 2 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Harstad, 129.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3:27:36 2 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:06 4 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:08 5 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:15 11 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 12 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 13 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 14 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 16 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 17 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 18 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 19 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 20 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 21 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 22 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 25 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 26 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 27 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 28 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 29 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 30 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 32 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:34 35 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 36 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:38 38 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 39 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:45 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 42 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 43 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:48 44 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 46 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:14 47 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:39 48 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:13 49 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:33 50 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:03:08 51 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 52 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:03:09 53 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 54 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 55 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:06:19 57 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:06:38 58 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 59 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 60 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 61 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 62 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 63 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Crelan-Euphony 10:23:14 2 Team Europcar 0:00:01 3 Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:05 4 Accent Jobs-Wanty 5 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:11 6 Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:12 7 Bigmat-Auber 93 0:00:16 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 9 Katusha 0:00:37 10 Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:00:41 11 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 12 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 13 Team Argos-Shimano 14 Team Netapp-Endura 0:00:46 15 Team Plussbank 0:00:47 16 Joker-Merida 17 BMC Racing Team 0:01:01 18 Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:02:25 19 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:37 20 Froy-Bianchi 0:09:41

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 16:09:34 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:10 4 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:16 5 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 6 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:26 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:27 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 0:00:28 9 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 10 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 11 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:31 12 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:00:32 13 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:33 14 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 15 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 16 Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 18 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 19 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 20 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Thomas Degand (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:36 23 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 24 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 25 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 26 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:39 27 Florent Barle (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:40 28 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 29 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:42 32 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 33 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:46 35 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 36 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 37 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 38 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 39 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 40 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:50 41 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 42 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:51 43 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 44 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 46 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 47 Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony 48 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 49 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 50 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 51 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 52 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:58 53 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 54 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:59 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha 56 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 57 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:03 58 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:10 59 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 61 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:13 62 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 65 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 66 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:01:32 67 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 68 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:02 69 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 70 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:02:33 71 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:38 72 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:02:52 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:58 74 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:12 75 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:16 76 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:03:33 77 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 78 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 79 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 80 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha 0:03:45 81 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 82 Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 0:04:26 83 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:19 84 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:50 85 Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:06:44 86 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 87 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 88 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:03 89 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 90 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 91 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 92 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 93 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 94 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 96 Stian Remme (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:08:39 97 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:54 98 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:11:33 99 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:35 100 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:18:19 101 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:18:30 102 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:36 103 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:49 104 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:23 105 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:21:12 106 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:21:13 107 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:22 108 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:22:23 109 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:26:46

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 48 pts 2 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 25 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 6 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 15 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 13 8 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 11 10 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 11 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 12 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 9 13 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 9 14 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 9 15 Benoit Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 7 16 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 18 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 4 20 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 4 21 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 22 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 23 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 24 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 4 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 3 27 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 3 28 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 2 29 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 2 31 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty 2 32 Jon Einar Bergsland (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1 35 Mathieu Drujon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1 36 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 1 37 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 1 38 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 39 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1 40 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 1 41 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 8 3 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 7 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 6 6 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 4 7 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha 4 8 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 4 9 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 4 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 2 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 13 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 14 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 2 15 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1 16 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 1 17 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 18 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 1 19 Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 1 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 21 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16:09:44 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:16 3 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:17 4 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:00:18 5 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:20 6 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:21 7 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:00:23 8 Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 10 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 11 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:26 12 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 0:00:29 13 Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:00:30 14 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:00:32 15 Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 16 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:36 18 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker-Merida 19 Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 20 Sindre Skjostad Lunke (Nor) Team Plussbank 21 Oddbjorn Klomsten Andersen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 23 Max Emil Boholm Korner (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:00:40 24 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:41 25 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker-Merida 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Plussbank 28 Kristian Dyrnes (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 29 Oyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 30 Thomas Larsen (Nor) Team Plussbank 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 32 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:48 33 Andreas Erland (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:00:49 34 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:53 36 Sondre H Enger (Nor) Team Plussbank 0:01:00 37 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:03 40 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus-Ridley 42 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:52 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 44 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:28 45 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:48 46 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:02 47 Sondre Moen Hurum (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:03:23 48 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:24 49 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony 50 Andreas Landa (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 51 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:09 52 Phan Åge Haugård (Nor) Oneco-Trek Cycling Team 0:06:34 53 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:06:53 54 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Plussbank 55 Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team 56 Romain Bacon (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 57 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 58 Sindre Eid Hermansen (Nor) Ringeriks-Kraft Look 0:11:23 59 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team People4You-Unaas Cycling 0:18:09 60 Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker-Merida 0:18:20 61 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:21:02 62 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93 0:21:03 63 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:26:36