Gran Premio Castellón: Michael Matthews storms to first win of 2026 season in gruelling uphill sprint

Australian puts 'cherry on the cake' after ful day of work for Jayco AlUla

ONDA, SPAIN - JANUARY 24: Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 3rd Ruta de la Ceramica - Gran Premio Castellon 2026 a 171.7km one day race from Castellon to Onda on January 24, 2026 in Onda, Spain. (Photo by Antonio Baixauli/Getty Images)
Michael Matthews
Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) kicked off his 2026 season in flying fashion with victory at the Gran Premio Castellón-Ruta de la Cerámica, emerging from the bunch in first after a gruelling uphill sprint.

It's the second time Matthews has won the 1.1 one-day race in Castellón, repeating his form from the 2024 season and putting him in good standing for more solid results at the upcoming Challenge Mallorca.

A thrilling day of action came down to the uphill finale, with Pau Miquel (Bahrain-Victorious) and Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Rose Rockets) the next best behind Matthews, who was the clear winner in the sprint.

An early breakaway of six led for most of the 171-kilometre race in eastern Spain, with Jasper Schoofs (Soudal-QuickStep), Carlos García Pierna (Burgos BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel Euskadi), Márton Dina (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel Roubaix) and Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor) building a lead of six minutes at its largest.

Jayco AlUla were one of the main teams pacing throughout the day, but the action kicked off properly over the final climb – Collado de Ayódar (5km at 4.5%) – where Leijnse was the last man standing until 13 kilometres to go.

The most significant attack came from Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who was followed by Christian Scaroni, Guillermo Thomas Silva (both XDS Astana) and Héctor Álvarez (Spain) in a move over the top.

It's been a long road back to his best after a real health scare during the 2025 season, when the team discovered ​​'signs of a pulmonary embolism'. Matthews extended his contract at Jayco AlUla for another two years after a successful return to racing in the latter half of the season, and looks on track to be back at full capacity already.

