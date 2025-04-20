'Maybe we were too enthusiastic' – Tadej Pogačar comes up short in Amstel Gold Race solo move, proves he's human after all

World champion loses three-up sprint to Mattias Skjelmose after being caught 8km from the finish by Remco-Evenepoel-led duo

BERG EN TERBLIJT, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 20: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the breakaway during the 59th Amstel Gold Race 2025 a 255.9km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt / #UCIWT / on April 20, 2025 in Berg en Terblijt, Netherlands. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
A rare grimace on the face of Pogačar as he struggled to extend his lead during a 42km solo effort (Image credit: Getty Images)

After being caught after his solo effort and missing out on victory at the Amstel Gold Race, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) admitted that he was perhaps "too enthusiastic" making such an early attack with just under 50km to ride at the Dutch one-day race.

Pogačar moved away from the group of favourites with Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) over the Gulperberg, but ended up alone with 42km still to ride on the next climb up the Kruisberg, as the Frenchman blew up behind his seated acceleration.

