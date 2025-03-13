Amstel Gold Race past winners

Champions 1966-2024

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Thomas Pidcock of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as race winner C ahead of Marc Hirschi of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates R and Tiesj Benoot of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike L during the 58th Amstel Gold Race 2024 Mens Elite a 2536km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) wins Amstel Gold 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Amstel Gold Race past winners
YearWinner
2024Tom Pidcock (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers
2023Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
2022Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
2021Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
2020race cancelled
2019Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2018Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
2017Philippe Gilbert (Bel) QuickStep-Floors
2016Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
2015Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx–Quick-Step
2014Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2013Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Saxo–Tinkoff
2012Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
2011Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2010Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
2009Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
2008Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
2007Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2006Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
2005Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
2004Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
2003Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
2002Michele Bartoli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
2001Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
2000Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
1999Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
1998Rolf Järmann (Sui) Casino–AG2R
1997Bjarne Riis (Den) Team Telekom
1996Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
1995Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti-Vaporetto
1994Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi
1993Rolf Järmann (Sui) Ariostea
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
1990Adri van der Poel (Ned) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx
1989Eric van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1988Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
1987Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
1986Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde
1985Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko
1984Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
1983Phil Anderson (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
1982Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo
1981Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
1980Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Creda
1979Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-McGregor
1978Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1977Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion
1976Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
1975Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1974Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
1973Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
1972Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Avia
1971Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
1970Georges Pintens (Bel) Dr. Mann-Grundig
1969Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Faema
1968Harry Steevens (Ned) Willem II-Gazelle
1967Arie den Hartog (Ned) Bic-Hutchinson
1966Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
