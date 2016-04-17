Trending

Gasparotto wins Amstel Gold Race in two-up sprint

Valgren second, Colbrelli third as favourites slip up

Image 1 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 113

The Etixx-Quick Step team

The Etixx-Quick Step team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 113

The peloton passes under the finish line

The peloton passes under the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 113

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 113

Ben Hermans gets ready to race

Ben Hermans gets ready to race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 113

The BMC team

The BMC team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 113

Kevin Reza (FDJ) does a turn in the breakaway

Kevin Reza (FDJ) does a turn in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 113

Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) leading the breakaway

Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 113

Crash at Amstel Gold Race and plenty of spectators will come to your aid

Crash at Amstel Gold Race and plenty of spectators will come to your aid
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) launching his winning move

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) launching his winning move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 113

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) attacking late on

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) attacking late on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 113

Two wins at Amstel Gold Race now for Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Two wins at Amstel Gold Race now for Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 113

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) wins the sprint for third

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) wins the sprint for third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 113

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) unsure if he's disappointed of happy with third place

Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) unsure if he's disappointed of happy with third place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) gets on the radio after his win to let his teammates know

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) gets on the radio after his win to let his teammates know
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 113

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 113

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)

Daryl Impey (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 113

Bob Jungels (Etixx QuickStep) and Enrico Battaglin (Lotto NL) attacking late

Bob Jungels (Etixx QuickStep) and Enrico Battaglin (Lotto NL) attacking late
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 113

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) struggled today

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) struggled today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 113

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 113

Tom Dumoulin's chances for victory were by a flat trye

Tom Dumoulin's chances for victory were by a flat trye
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 113

Defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski was a DNF

Defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski was a DNF
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 113

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) with Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo), and Ben King (Cannondale)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) with Frank Schleck (Trek-Segafredo), and Ben King (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 113

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) was one of many DNF's today

Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) was one of many DNF's today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 113

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 113

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)

Omar Fraile (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto and Michael Valgren check their lead coming into the finish line

Enrico Gasparotto and Michael Valgren check their lead coming into the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 113

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) afte finishing fourth

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) afte finishing fourth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 113

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) cross the line

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 113

After spending the day in the breakaway, Alex Howes was Cannondale's best finisher in 32nd

After spending the day in the breakaway, Alex Howes was Cannondale's best finisher in 32nd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 113

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 113

Christopher Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge)

Christopher Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 113

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 113

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)

Sergio Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 113

David Tanner (IAM Cycling)

David Tanner (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 113

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 113

Japanese champion Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo)

Japanese champion Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 113

Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data)

Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 113

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx - Quick-Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 113

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 113

Serge Pauwels rides in the shadow of Mat Hayman

Serge Pauwels rides in the shadow of Mat Hayman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 113

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)

Jerome Coppel (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 113

Dario Cataldo (Astana)

Dario Cataldo (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 113

Ben King (Cannondale)

Ben King (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 113

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 113

Leszek Plucinski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Leszek Plucinski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 113

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 113

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)

Jérémy Roy (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 113

Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data)

Youcef Reguigui (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 113

Gio Visconti (Movistar)

Gio Visconti (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 113

It wasn't Philippe Gilbert's day

It wasn't Philippe Gilbert's day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 113

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 113

Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek Segafredo) feeling the cold

Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek Segafredo) feeling the cold
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 113

Josef Cerny (CCC-Sprandi)

Josef Cerny (CCC-Sprandi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 113

Kevin Reza (FDJ)

Kevin Reza (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 113

The breakaway on the Cauberg

The breakaway on the Cauberg
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 113

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)

Manuele Mori (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 113

Team Sky leads the peloton up the Gulperberg climb

Team Sky leads the peloton up the Gulperberg climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 113

Björn Thurau (Wanty)

Björn Thurau (Wanty)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 113

Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie)

Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 113

Joaquim Rodríguez sitting near the rear up the Gulperberg climb

Joaquim Rodríguez sitting near the rear up the Gulperberg climb
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 62 of 113

Russian champion Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff)

Russian champion Yuri Trofimov (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 113

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto drops it into the small ring up the Cauberg

Enrico Gasparotto drops it into the small ring up the Cauberg
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 113

Tinkoff team boss Oleg Tinkov was at the race today

Tinkoff team boss Oleg Tinkov was at the race today
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 113

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 67 of 113

Gianni Meersman (Etixx QuickStep) leads an attack in Amstel Gold Race

Gianni Meersman (Etixx QuickStep) leads an attack in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 68 of 113

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R) crashes in Amstel Gold Race

Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R) crashes in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 69 of 113

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 70 of 113

Team Sky on the front in Amstel Gold Race

Team Sky on the front in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 71 of 113

Katusha set the pace in Amtel Gold Race

Katusha set the pace in Amtel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 72 of 113

Kevin Reza (FDJ) leads the break

Kevin Reza (FDJ) leads the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 73 of 113

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 74 of 113

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)

Sep Vanmarcke (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 75 of 113

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 76 of 113

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 77 of 113

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crashed in Amstel Gold Race

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crashed in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 78 of 113

Gianni Meersman (Etixx QuickStep) leads an attack in Amstel Gold Race

Gianni Meersman (Etixx QuickStep) leads an attack in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 79 of 113

Lawrence Warbasse (IAM Cycling) was in the all-day break

Lawrence Warbasse (IAM Cycling) was in the all-day break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 80 of 113

Orica GreenEdge set the pace during Amstel Gold Race

Orica GreenEdge set the pace during Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 81 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) enjoys his time on the podium in Amstel Gold

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) enjoys his time on the podium in Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 82 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) enjoys his time on the podium in Amstel Gold

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) enjoys his time on the podium in Amstel Gold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 83 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) won his second Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) won his second Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 84 of 113

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) almost came away with the win in Amstel Gold Race

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) almost came away with the win in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 85 of 113

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) almost came away with the win in Amstel Gold Race

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) almost came away with the win in Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 86 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) wins Amstel Gold Race 2016

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) wins Amstel Gold Race 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 87 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) wins Amstel Gold Race 2016

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty) wins Amstel Gold Race 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 88 of 113

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 89 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race

Enrico Gasparotto celebrates winning the 2016 Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 113

The pack compete on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Slenaken

The pack compete on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Slenaken
Image 96 of 113

The peloton in action during 2016 Amstel Gold Race.

The peloton in action during 2016 Amstel Gold Race.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 97 of 113

The peloton passes a windmill during Amstel Gold race

The peloton passes a windmill during Amstel Gold race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 98 of 113

The obligatory Amstel Gold Race windmill.

The obligatory Amstel Gold Race windmill.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 99 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michael Valgren.

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michael Valgren.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 100 of 113

the 2016 Amstel Gold podium: Valgren, Gasparotto and Colbrelli.

the 2016 Amstel Gold podium: Valgren, Gasparotto and Colbrelli.
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 101 of 113

Riders start the Amstel Gold Race in Maastricht, The Netherlands, 17 April 2016.

Riders start the Amstel Gold Race in Maastricht, The Netherlands, 17 April 2016.
Image 102 of 113

The pack compete in front of the Hubertus mill on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Beek.

The pack compete in front of the Hubertus mill on April 17, 2016 during the Amstel Gold Race in Beek.
Image 103 of 113

Astana's Dario Cataldo

Astana's Dario Cataldo
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 104 of 113

Trek Segafredo's Ryder Hejsedal

Trek Segafredo's Ryder Hejsedal
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 105 of 113

The long roads of Holland's countryside

The long roads of Holland's countryside
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 106 of 113

Tom Devriendt (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)

Tom Devriendt (Wanty - Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 107 of 113

The day's breakaway makes it way during Amstel Gold Race

The day's breakaway makes it way during Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 108 of 113

Peter Vakoc rides during Amstel Gold Race

Peter Vakoc rides during Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 109 of 113

Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin

Lotto Soudal's Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 110 of 113

team Sky's Danny Van Poppel

team Sky's Danny Van Poppel
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 111 of 113

Lampre-Merida's Matteo Bono

Lampre-Merida's Matteo Bono
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 112 of 113

The peloton in action during Amstel Gold Race

The peloton in action during Amstel Gold Race
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 113 of 113

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michael Valgren.

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michael Valgren.
(Image credit: Bettini)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) rolled back the years to win Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. The Italian attacked on the final ascent of the Cauberg and was quickly joined by Michael Valgren (Tinkoff Team). The pair traded turns on the front before Gasparotto's experience and faster finish shone through with the 2012 winner of the race taking the victory in a two-man sprint. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) led the peloton home in third place with pre-race favourite Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEdge) finishing in fifth.

Related Articles

Amstel Gold Race - Video Highlights

Gasparotto wins Amstel Gold Race with Demoitie in mind

Colbrelli undecided if third at Amstel Gold Race means glass is half-full or half-empty

Matthews has to settle for fifth at Amstel Gold Race

Gasparotto, 34, came into the race as one of the underdogs but he and Valgren were the only riders either capable or willing to attack on the final ascent of the race. The Italian first had to catch Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), who had attacked with less than 10 kilometres to go and built up a lead close to 20 seconds before the foot of the final climb.

When Gasparotto attacked only Valgren could answer with the Tinkoff rider bridging up just as the road began to plateau. Lotto Soudal launched a desperate late chase but Valgren effectively sealed the race's fate by taking a long, crucial pull on the front with 800 meters to go. That effectively ended the hopes of those behind but allowed Gasparotto almost an armchair ride to the line. With the win in sight the Italian came around the Dane's wheel.

The win was an emotional one for Gasparotto and his Wanty teammates for several reasons after Antoine Demoitie lost his life in a crash during Gent-Wevelgem.

"When I won in 2012, I did most of the Cauberg with the 39 instead of 53, and I decided to do the same today. I almost crashed at the corner at the bottom and then I moved up to the front. Nobody was attacking so I went with the 39 and then I switched to the 53 when I came to the old finish," Gasparotto said at the finish.

"I was lucky that Valgren came with me, I wouldn't have won if I'd been alone because there was a super strong headwind over the top. I was maybe lucky that it wasn't Roman Kreuziger too, because we would have played a bit before the sprint. Instead Valgren was happy to pull to make sure he came second at least, and I was able to wait and wait for the sprint."

How it unfolded

Amstel Gold Race's reputation as one of the most fraught events on the calendar precedes it, and the peloton hadn't even left the neutralised zone in Maastricht before the day's first crash, with Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) forced to abandon with a facial injury after he came down before passing the city limits.

Once the flag dropped, there was a typically brisk start to proceedings, and the high speed lasted for much of the opening hour, as it took some time for the day's early break to form, with both Astana and BMC quick to close down some of the initial moves. The searing pace was enough, meanwhile, to convince an ill Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal) to bring the curtain down on his ill-starred Classics campaign.

After 35 kilometres, on the approach to the day's fourth climb, the Bergsweg, a breakaway attempt finally gained some traction, with Laurens de Vreese (Astana), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Laurent Didier (Trek), Alex Howes (Cannondale), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Kevin Reza (FDJ), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Josef Cerny (CCC-Sprandi), Fabien Grellier (Direct Energie) and Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) forging clear.

The 11-man move had already built up a lead in excess of five minutes by the time they crossed the finish line for the first time with 192 kilometres remaining, after the first of four ascents of the Cauberg. As the climbs and kilometres ticked down thereafter, the break's lead was slowly pegged back by a peloton, where Team Sky – with defending champion Michal Kwiatkowski in mind – were particularly active, and the gap was down to 3:30 by the time the 11 leaders came over the Cauberg for the second time with 86 kilometres remaining.

A crash for Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gave a timely reminder of the dangers the tight Dutch roads offered but up front the race began to take shape with a four-man move comprising of Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Niccolò Bonifazio (Trek Segafredo), Gianni Meersman (Etixx QuickStep) and Björn Thurau (Wanty) skipped clear.

The Trek rider was merely a passenger but the intent from the remaining three was enough to distance the peloton and swallow up a number of the early break once cracks began to show in the leading group.

Team Sky was still a presence on the front of the peloton, with the race entering the final 40 kilometres. The break still had a two-minute lead but the peloton were becoming restless and Michael Albasini (Orica) launched clear.

The Swiss rider's antics merely inflamed the situation with Sky chasing him down before the foot of the Fromberg. LottoNL and BMC Racing duelled on the front and the increased pace saw the Van der Sande group caught at the summit.

Any rider with convictions of winning the race needed to be near the front so it was a major surprise to see Philippe Gilbert (BMC) distanced with still 25km and two more ascents of the Cauberg to go.

Up ahead the remnants of the break – they were down to just five – crested the penultimate race to the top of the Cauberg with 15 seconds as Bob Jungels (Etixx QuickStep) and Enrico Battaglin (Lotto NL) spearheaded yet another counter attack. One would assume that Team Sky would take control but within a blink of an eye their leader and the defending champion, Kwiatkowski, had been dropped. Instead Orica, still with Mat Hayman and Albasini, drove the peloton on.

The break was eventually caught with 14km to go but it wasn't until Roman Kreuziger attacked did the race spark into life again. Like Gasparotto, the Tinkoff rider was once a champion in this race and his move with 8km to race had a certain plausibility to it. However Wellens made Kreuziger look like he was standing still as he powered clear.

The Belgian had timed his move well and as hesitation crept in the quickly established a 20 second lead. He needed at least that in order to give himself a chance as he took the left hand turn onto the Cauberg for the final time but one last pull from Albasini ended his chances on the lower slopes.

Gasparotto, meanwhile, was lurking near the front of the peloton. His attack only created a few meters but it was enough and when Valgren made contact the pair had all they needed to make it to the line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6:18:02
2Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:04
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
9Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
13Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
15Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
17Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
21Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
24Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
26Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
28Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
29Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
30Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
32Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
33Serge Pauwels (Bel) Dimension Data
34Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
35Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:41
36Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
37Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
40Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
41Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
45Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Astana Pro Team
46Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
47Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
49Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
52Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:36
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
55Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:05
56Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:02:07
57Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:12
58Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:20
59Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:37
60Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:18
61Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:33
62Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
63Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
64Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
65Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
66Huub Duyn (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
67Toms Skujins (Lat) Cannondale Pro Cycling
68Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
69Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Tinkoff Team
70Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
75Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
76Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
77Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
79Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
80Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
83David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
84Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
86Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
88Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
90Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
91Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
93Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
94Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:39
96Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:56
97Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:19
98Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:35
99Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:08:03
100Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:08:49
102Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
107Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
108Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
109Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
110Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
111Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
112Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Team
113Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
114Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
115Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:11
118Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:24
119Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:15:49
120Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:16
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
DNFBen Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFDanny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFRuben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFAdam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJohannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFPim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
DNFEvgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFYury Trofimov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
DNFNiccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFFrank Schleck (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFFabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFJoaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFMikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFAlexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFOdd Christian Eiking (Nor) FDJ
DNFMurilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
DNFJérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
DNFWilliam Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
DNFJerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFStef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
DNFSondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFOmar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Dimension Data
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJohnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFSjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFThomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFFabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFTony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLeszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFDamiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFSimone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF

 

Latest on Cyclingnews