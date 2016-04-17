Amstel Gold Race - Video Highlights

Enrico Gasparotto wins the 2016 Amstel Gold Race ahead of Michael Valgren. (Image credit: Bettini)

Enrico Gasparotto (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) came out on top to win the 2016 edition of Amstel Gold Race. The Italian attacked on the final ascent of the Cauberg and was joined by Michael Valgren (Tinkoff Team). The pair traded turns on the front before Gasparotto’s experience and faster finish shone through with the 2012 winner of the race taking the victory in a two-man sprint. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani – CSF) led the peloton home in third place with pre-race favourite Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE) finishing in fifth.