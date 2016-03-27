Amstel Gold Race past winners
Champions 1966-2015
Past winners
|2015
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Saxo–Tinkoff
|2012
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2009
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2008
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
|2007
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|1998
|Rolf Järmann (Sui) Casino–Ag2r
|1997
|Bjarne Riis (Den) Team Telekom
|1996
|Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti-Vaporetto
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi
|1993
|Rolf Järmann (Sui) Ariostea
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1990
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx
|1989
|Eric van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
|1988
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1987
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde
|1985
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko
|1984
|Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
|1983
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Creda
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-McGregor
|1978
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1974
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Avia
|1971
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
|1970
|Georges Pintens (Bel) Dr. Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Harry Steevens (Ned) Willem II-Gazelle
|1967
|Arie den Hartog (Ned) Bic-Hutchinson
|1966
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
