Stage 4 winner Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)
The combativity prize went to Rushlee Buchanan of UnitedHealthcare
Third place went to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey
Anna van der Breggen in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey
The prize for the sprint leader...
Third place on GC and the points classification for Arlenis Sierra (Astana)
QOM jersey winner Katie Hall (UHC)
Arlenis Sierra also won the best young rider classification
Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waves from the podium
Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waiting to be called out
Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)
The classification winners on the final podium
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) is pumped with victory
The victorious Boels Dolmans team after stage 4
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) mid-stage
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) sprints to stage 4 success
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) poses with her prizes
Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) tries to keep her hold on the yellow jersey

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) outsprinted Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to win the final stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM in downtown Sacramento California. Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) grabbed second place in the intermediate sprint, earning a one second time bonus, to upset Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in the general classification.

"It was a pretty fast final," Bronzini said. "I did the intermediate to practice the final and did 100% and won. I get more confident for the final, and I was able to follow the good train coming up. The girls put me in the best position that I asked for them to be so I had a great sprint today."

Hall was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey on the final stage but felt her team had played every card at their disposal.

"I'm a little bit bummed but happy to have had a real fight for GC," Hall said. "It was amazing to just be in this battle for a WorldTour win against Boels Dolmans. Who expected that from us in this race?"

The final stage of the Amgen Women's Race was a fast, 3.5 km six-corner downtown circuit, well suited for sprinters and criterium riders. Because only one second separated first and second place, the intermediate sprint was again expected to play in outsized role in the day's action.

UnitedHealthcare set tempo and patrolled the front in the early laps of the race keeping Hall protected and out of trouble. Van der Breggen crashed mid-race but was up, and back on her bike, quickly. Several attempts by Boels Dolmans to split the field were shut down by Cylance and Canyon who were eager to set up a sprint finish. The pack settled into a steady rhythm and strapped themselves in for a Boels Dolmans-UnitedHealthcare sleigh ride.

Tempers flared with five laps to go as the Boels Dolmans, and UnitedHealthcare lined up their riders for the intermediate sprint. Referencing activity during both Saturday and Sunday's intermediate sprint, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) expressed frustration at other team's tactics.

"Yeah, we are being aggressive, we are all being aggressive, and we all want to win," Winder said after Sunday's race. "Where some people draw their line between what is classy and what is not classy is up to them."

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal chalked it up to the heat of competition.

"When a race is that close people fight for it," Heal said.

UnitedHealthcare was shut out of the final sprint which was taken by Bronzini, van der Breggen, and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team.) With her two second time bonus, van der Breggen became the virtual leader by one second.

UnitedHealthcare moved back to the front of the pack and set a fast pace for the remaining five laps. With one lap to go Cylance and Canyon joined UnitedHealthcare at the front of the field but chaos set in the final 500 meters.

"There were lots of elbows getting tossed around, lots of getting your front wheel taken out with people swerving trying to punch out for the sprint," Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) said.

Last year's stage winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance) looked to have the first jump with Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) close behind. With her ideal line scoped out, Bronzini jumped up the left side and accelerated past Rivera and Wild for the stage win.

"Finally I got the spot I had in my mind to have, protected from the wind on the left side," Bronzini said. "I was surprised by my acceleration in the last 50 meters, but I keep going and fighting because I really want this win for the team. I give this win to them."

Rivera came in second, followed by Wild.

Cuban phenomenon Arlenis Sierra took home the Sprint and Best Young Rider jersey, while Katie Hall retained the Queen of the Mountain jersey. Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen will now head to Italy to prepare for nationals and the Giro Rosa. Van der Breggen expressed relief after the fast and hectic race.

"It was difficult in the intermediate sprint, but the team did great, and I just had to hang on and get some seconds back," van der Breggen said about taking home the yellow jersey. "We were really happy that it worked out and we got two seconds."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 1:38:03 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 6 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 9 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 11 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 12 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 13 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 16 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 17 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 18 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 19 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 20 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 22 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 23 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 24 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 25 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 26 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 27 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 28 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 29 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 30 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 31 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 32 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 33 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 34 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 36 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 37 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 38 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:08 39 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:10 40 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 41 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:12 42 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:13 43 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:15 44 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 45 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 46 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 47 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:21 48 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 49 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 50 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 52 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 53 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 55 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 56 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 57 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 58 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 59 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 60 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 61 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 62 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 63 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 64 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 65 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 67 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:27 68 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 69 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 70 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:40 71 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 72 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 73 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 74 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 75 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:20 76 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:53 77 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 78 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:26 79 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 80 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals OTL Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate DNF Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNS Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Sacramento, km. 52.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 3 pts 2 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 12 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 9 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 5 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 6 6 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 5 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 8 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 9 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 10 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 1:38:03 2 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 4 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 5 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 7 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 11 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 12 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 13 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 14 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 15 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 18 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:00:10 19 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:12 20 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:00:21 21 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 22 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 23 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 24 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 25 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:27 26 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 27 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 28 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 00:00:00

Combativity Rider Name (Country) Team Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Canyon SRAM Racing 4:54:09 2 Astana Women's Team 3 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 Cylance Pro Cycling 5 USA National Team 6 Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 UnitedHealthcare 8 Drops 9 Hagens Berman - Supermint 0:00:08 10 Rally Cycling 0:00:10 11 Team Sunweb 0:00:13 12 Sho - Air Twenty20 0:00:15 13 Wiggle High5 0:00:21 14 Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 15 Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:00:27 16 Colavita - Bianchi 0:00:36 17 Team Illuminate 0:00:42

Final General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 10:47:33 2 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:31 4 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:34 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:38 6 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:44 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:54 8 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:39 9 Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:42 10 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:01:58 11 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:04 12 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:06 13 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:10 14 Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate 0:02:11 15 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 0:02:19 16 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:25 17 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:02:30 18 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:02:40 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:09 20 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:34 21 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:58 22 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 23 Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:04:04 24 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:04:13 25 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:53 26 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:04:55 27 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:01 28 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:05:20 29 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:26 30 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:05:39 31 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:47 33 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:05:56 34 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:12 35 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:08:53 36 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:09:10 37 Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:13 38 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:09:18 39 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:27 40 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:31 41 Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:01 42 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:02 43 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 44 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:10:04 45 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:05 46 Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 47 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:07 48 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:10:11 49 Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:10:33 50 Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:10:42 51 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 52 Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:10:52 53 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals 0:11:00 54 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:11:16 55 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:32 56 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:15 57 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:12:19 58 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:13:25 59 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:13:29 60 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:55 61 Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:18 62 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:29 63 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:14:39 64 Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:14:53 65 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:15:14 66 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:21 67 Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team 0:15:49 68 Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate 0:16:06 69 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:17:18 70 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:18:05 71 Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:18:57 72 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:19:04 73 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:20:04 74 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:20:22 75 Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:53 76 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals 0:23:09 77 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:23:41 78 Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:25:24 79 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:31:28 80 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:34:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 38 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 34 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 28 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 27 5 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 21 6 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 7 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 15 8 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 9 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 10 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 11 11 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 9 12 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 9 13 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 14 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 15 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 7 16 Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 17 Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women 3 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 19 Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 3 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 2 21 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 22 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 23 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals 1 24 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1 25 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 11 4 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 5 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 5 6 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 7 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 8 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 2 9 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 1 10 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team 10:48:04 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:13 4 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:39 5 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:03 6 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:27 7 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 8 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:03:42 9 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:22 10 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:49 11 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:55 12 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:07:41 13 Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team 0:08:39 14 Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:08:56 15 Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:09:00 16 Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:09:31 17 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:09:33 18 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women 0:09:36 19 Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women 0:10:45 20 Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:11:01 21 Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:12:58 22 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:24 23 Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:13:58 24 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:14:43 25 Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals 0:18:33 26 Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate 0:19:33 27 Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team 0:19:51 28 Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate 0:30:57