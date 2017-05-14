Trending

Van der Breggen wins overall in Amgen Women's Race

Intermediate time bonuses decide overall as Bronzini claims final stage

Image 1 of 19

Stage 4 winner Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)

Stage 4 winner Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5)
Image 2 of 19

The combativity prize went to Rushlee Buchanan of UnitedHealthcare

The combativity prize went to Rushlee Buchanan of UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 19

Third place went to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Third place went to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 19

Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey

Anna van der Breggen doing up the jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 19

Anna van der Breggen in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey

Anna van der Breggen in the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 19

The prize for the sprint leader...

The prize for the sprint leader...
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 19

Third place on GC and the points classification for Arlenis Sierra (Astana)

Third place on GC and the points classification for Arlenis Sierra (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 19

QOM jersey winner Katie Hall (UHC)

QOM jersey winner Katie Hall (UHC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 19

Arlenis Sierra also won the best young rider classification

Arlenis Sierra also won the best young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 19

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waves from the podium

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 19

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waiting to be called out

Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) waiting to be called out
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 19

Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)

Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 19

The classification winners on the final podium

The classification winners on the final podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 19

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) is pumped with victory

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) is pumped with victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 19

The victorious Boels Dolmans team after stage 4

The victorious Boels Dolmans team after stage 4
Image 16 of 19

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) mid-stage

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) mid-stage
Image 17 of 19

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) sprints to stage 4 success

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) sprints to stage 4 success
Image 18 of 19

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) poses with her prizes

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) poses with her prizes
Image 19 of 19

Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) tries to keep her hold on the yellow jersey

Race leader Katie Hall (UHC) tries to keep her hold on the yellow jersey

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) outsprinted Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to win the final stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM in downtown Sacramento California. Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) grabbed second place in the intermediate sprint, earning a one second time bonus, to upset Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in the general classification.

"It was a pretty fast final," Bronzini said. "I did the intermediate to practice the final and did 100% and won. I get more confident for the final, and I was able to follow the good train coming up. The girls put me in the best position that I asked for them to be so I had a great sprint today."

Hall was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey on the final stage but felt her team had played every card at their disposal.

"I'm a little bit bummed but happy to have had a real fight for GC," Hall said. "It was amazing to just be in this battle for a WorldTour win against Boels Dolmans. Who expected that from us in this race?"

The final stage of the Amgen Women's Race was a fast, 3.5 km six-corner downtown circuit, well suited for sprinters and criterium riders. Because only one second separated first and second place, the intermediate sprint was again expected to play in outsized role in the day's action.

UnitedHealthcare set tempo and patrolled the front in the early laps of the race keeping Hall protected and out of trouble. Van der Breggen crashed mid-race but was up, and back on her bike, quickly. Several attempts by Boels Dolmans to split the field were shut down by Cylance and Canyon who were eager to set up a sprint finish. The pack settled into a steady rhythm and strapped themselves in for a Boels Dolmans-UnitedHealthcare sleigh ride.

Tempers flared with five laps to go as the Boels Dolmans, and UnitedHealthcare lined up their riders for the intermediate sprint. Referencing activity during both Saturday and Sunday's intermediate sprint, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) expressed frustration at other team's tactics.

"Yeah, we are being aggressive, we are all being aggressive, and we all want to win," Winder said after Sunday's race. "Where some people draw their line between what is classy and what is not classy is up to them."

UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal chalked it up to the heat of competition.

"When a race is that close people fight for it," Heal said.

UnitedHealthcare was shut out of the final sprint which was taken by Bronzini, van der Breggen, and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team.) With her two second time bonus, van der Breggen became the virtual leader by one second.

UnitedHealthcare moved back to the front of the pack and set a fast pace for the remaining five laps. With one lap to go Cylance and Canyon joined UnitedHealthcare at the front of the field but chaos set in the final 500 meters.

"There were lots of elbows getting tossed around, lots of getting your front wheel taken out with people swerving trying to punch out for the sprint," Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) said.

Last year's stage winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance) looked to have the first jump with Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) close behind. With her ideal line scoped out, Bronzini jumped up the left side and accelerated past Rivera and Wild for the stage win.

"Finally I got the spot I had in my mind to have, protected from the wind on the left side," Bronzini said. "I was surprised by my acceleration in the last 50 meters, but I keep going and fighting because I really want this win for the team. I give this win to them."

Rivera came in second, followed by Wild.

Cuban phenomenon Arlenis Sierra  took home the Sprint and Best Young Rider jersey, while Katie Hall retained the Queen of the Mountain jersey. Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen will now head to Italy to prepare for nationals and the Giro Rosa. Van der Breggen expressed relief after the fast and hectic race.

"It was difficult in the intermediate sprint, but the team did great, and I just had to hang on and get some seconds back," van der Breggen said about taking home the yellow jersey. "We were really happy that it worked out and we got two seconds."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High51:38:03
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
6Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
9Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
11Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
12Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
13Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
16Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
17Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
18Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
19Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
20Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
22Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
23Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
24Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
25Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
26Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
27Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
28Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
29Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
30Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
31Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
32Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
33Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
34Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
36Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
37Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
38Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:08
39Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:10
40Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
41Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:12
42Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
43Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:00:15
44Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
45Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
46Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
47Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:00:21
48Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
49Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
50Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
52Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
53Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
55Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
56Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
57Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
58Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
59Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
60Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
61Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
62Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
63Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
64Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
65Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
67Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:27
68Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
69Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
70Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:40
71Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
72Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
73Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
75Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:20
76Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:53
77Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
78Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:26
79Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
80Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
OTLMikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
DNFMandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNSJasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Sacramento, km. 52.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High53pts
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High515pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women12
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling9
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing7
5Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team6
6Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women5
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
9Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
10Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women1:38:03
2Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
5Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
7Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
11Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
12Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
13Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
14Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
17Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
18Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:00:10
19Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:12
20Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:00:21
21Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
22Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
23Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
24Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
25Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:27
26Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
27Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling00:00:00

Combativity
Rider Name (Country) Team
Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Canyon SRAM Racing4:54:09
2Astana Women's Team
3Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
4Cylance Pro Cycling
5USA National Team
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7UnitedHealthcare
8Drops
9Hagens Berman - Supermint0:00:08
10Rally Cycling0:00:10
11Team Sunweb0:00:13
12Sho - Air Twenty200:00:15
13Wiggle High50:00:21
14Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
15Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:00:27
16Colavita - Bianchi0:00:36
17Team Illuminate0:00:42

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam10:47:33
2Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:01
3Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team0:00:31
4Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:34
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:38
6Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:44
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:54
8Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:39
9Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team0:01:42
10Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:01:58
11Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:04
12Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:06
13Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:10
14Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate0:02:11
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals0:02:19
16Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:25
17Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:02:30
18Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:02:40
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:03:09
20Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:34
21Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:58
22Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
23Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:04:04
24Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:04:13
25Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:53
26Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:04:55
27Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:01
28Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:20
29Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:05:26
30Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:05:39
31Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:47
33Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:56
34Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:12
35Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:53
36Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:09:10
37Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:13
38Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:09:18
39Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:27
40Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:09:31
41Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:01
42Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:02
43Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
44Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:10:04
45Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:05
46Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:10:07
48Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:10:11
49Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:10:33
50Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:10:42
51Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
52Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:10:52
53Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals0:11:00
54Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:11:16
55Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:32
56Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:12:15
57Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:12:19
58Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High50:13:25
59Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:13:29
60Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:55
61Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:18
62Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:29
63Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:14:39
64Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:14:53
65Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:15:14
66Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:21
67Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team0:15:49
68Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate0:16:06
69Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:18
70Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:18:05
71Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:18:57
72Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:19:04
73Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:20:04
74Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:20:22
75Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:53
76Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals0:23:09
77Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:23:41
78Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:25:24
79Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:31:28
80Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:34:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team38pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women34
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam28
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High527
5Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam21
6Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
7Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling15
8Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling14
9Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling12
10Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women11
11Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam9
12Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint9
13Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
14Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing8
15Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing7
16Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank4
17Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women3
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing3
19Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate3
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing2
21Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
22Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
23Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals1
24Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1
25Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16pts
2Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam11
4Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling6
5Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women5
6Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3
7Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
8Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint2
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team1
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team10:48:04
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women0:00:13
4Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:39
5Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:03:03
6Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:27
7Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:03:42
9Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:22
10Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:49
11Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:04:55
12Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:07:41
13Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team0:08:39
14Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:08:56
15Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:09:00
16Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:09:31
17Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:33
18Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women0:09:36
19Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women0:10:45
20Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:11:01
21Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:12:58
22Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:24
23Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:13:58
24Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:14:43
25Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals0:18:33
26Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate0:19:33
27Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team0:19:51
28Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate0:30:57

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare8:25:07
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
3Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:34
4Team Sunweb0:06:38
5Drops0:06:53
6Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:06:54
7Astana Women's Team0:11:42
8Canyon SRAM Racing0:11:57
9Sho - Air Twenty200:14:32
10Rally Cycling0:17:04
11Hagens Berman - Supermint0:19:20
12Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:24:49
13Team Illuminate0:25:13
14Wiggle High50:25:27
15Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:27:29
16Colavita - Bianchi0:29:31
17USA National Team0:33:34

 

