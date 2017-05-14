Van der Breggen wins overall in Amgen Women's Race
Intermediate time bonuses decide overall as Bronzini claims final stage
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High5) outsprinted Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) and Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) to win the final stage of the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women's Race empowered with SRAM in downtown Sacramento California. Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) grabbed second place in the intermediate sprint, earning a one second time bonus, to upset Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) in the general classification.
Related Articles
"It was a pretty fast final," Bronzini said. "I did the intermediate to practice the final and did 100% and won. I get more confident for the final, and I was able to follow the good train coming up. The girls put me in the best position that I asked for them to be so I had a great sprint today."
Hall was disappointed to lose the yellow jersey on the final stage but felt her team had played every card at their disposal.
"I'm a little bit bummed but happy to have had a real fight for GC," Hall said. "It was amazing to just be in this battle for a WorldTour win against Boels Dolmans. Who expected that from us in this race?"
The final stage of the Amgen Women's Race was a fast, 3.5 km six-corner downtown circuit, well suited for sprinters and criterium riders. Because only one second separated first and second place, the intermediate sprint was again expected to play in outsized role in the day's action.
UnitedHealthcare set tempo and patrolled the front in the early laps of the race keeping Hall protected and out of trouble. Van der Breggen crashed mid-race but was up, and back on her bike, quickly. Several attempts by Boels Dolmans to split the field were shut down by Cylance and Canyon who were eager to set up a sprint finish. The pack settled into a steady rhythm and strapped themselves in for a Boels Dolmans-UnitedHealthcare sleigh ride.
Tempers flared with five laps to go as the Boels Dolmans, and UnitedHealthcare lined up their riders for the intermediate sprint. Referencing activity during both Saturday and Sunday's intermediate sprint, Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) expressed frustration at other team's tactics.
"Yeah, we are being aggressive, we are all being aggressive, and we all want to win," Winder said after Sunday's race. "Where some people draw their line between what is classy and what is not classy is up to them."
UnitedHealthcare director Rachel Heal chalked it up to the heat of competition.
"When a race is that close people fight for it," Heal said.
UnitedHealthcare was shut out of the final sprint which was taken by Bronzini, van der Breggen, and Arlenis Sierra (Astana Women's Team.) With her two second time bonus, van der Breggen became the virtual leader by one second.
UnitedHealthcare moved back to the front of the pack and set a fast pace for the remaining five laps. With one lap to go Cylance and Canyon joined UnitedHealthcare at the front of the field but chaos set in the final 500 meters.
"There were lots of elbows getting tossed around, lots of getting your front wheel taken out with people swerving trying to punch out for the sprint," Erica Allar (Rally Cycling) said.
Last year's stage winner Kirsten Wild (Cylance) looked to have the first jump with Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) close behind. With her ideal line scoped out, Bronzini jumped up the left side and accelerated past Rivera and Wild for the stage win.
"Finally I got the spot I had in my mind to have, protected from the wind on the left side," Bronzini said. "I was surprised by my acceleration in the last 50 meters, but I keep going and fighting because I really want this win for the team. I give this win to them."
Rivera came in second, followed by Wild.
Cuban phenomenon Arlenis Sierra took home the Sprint and Best Young Rider jersey, while Katie Hall retained the Queen of the Mountain jersey. Overall race winner Anna van der Breggen will now head to Italy to prepare for nationals and the Giro Rosa. Van der Breggen expressed relief after the fast and hectic race.
"It was difficult in the intermediate sprint, but the team did great, and I just had to hang on and get some seconds back," van der Breggen said about taking home the yellow jersey. "We were really happy that it worked out and we got two seconds."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|1:38:03
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|6
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|11
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|12
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|13
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|16
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|17
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|18
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|20
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|22
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|23
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|25
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|26
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|27
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|28
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|29
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|30
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|31
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|32
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|33
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|34
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|36
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|37
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|38
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:08
|39
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:10
|40
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|41
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|42
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|43
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|44
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|45
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|46
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|47
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:21
|48
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|49
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|50
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|52
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|54
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|55
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|56
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|57
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|58
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|59
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|60
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|61
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|62
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|63
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|64
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|65
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|67
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:27
|68
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|69
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|70
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:40
|71
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|72
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|73
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|74
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|75
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:20
|76
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:53
|77
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|78
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:26
|79
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|80
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|OTL
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Jasmin Duehring (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|3
|pts
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|15
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|9
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|5
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|6
|6
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|5
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|9
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|10
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|1:38:03
|2
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|5
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|7
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|11
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|12
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|14
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:00:10
|19
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|20
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:21
|21
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|22
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|23
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|24
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:27
|26
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|00:00:00
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|4:54:09
|2
|Astana Women's Team
|3
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|USA National Team
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|UnitedHealthcare
|8
|Drops
|9
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:00:08
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|12
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:00:15
|13
|Wiggle High5
|0:00:21
|14
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|15
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:00:36
|17
|Team Illuminate
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10:47:33
|2
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:31
|4
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:38
|6
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:44
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:54
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:39
|9
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|10
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:01:58
|11
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:04
|12
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|13
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:10
|14
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Team Illuminate
|0:02:11
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:02:19
|16
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:25
|17
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:02:30
|18
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:02:40
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:09
|20
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:34
|21
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|22
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|23
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:04:04
|24
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:04:13
|25
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:53
|26
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:04:55
|27
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:01
|28
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|29
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:26
|30
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:39
|31
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:47
|33
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:56
|34
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:12
|35
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:53
|36
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:09:10
|37
|Caitlin Laroche (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:13
|38
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:09:18
|39
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:27
|40
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:31
|41
|Jennifer Luebke (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:01
|42
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:02
|43
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|44
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:10:04
|45
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:05
|46
|Brianna Walle (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:07
|48
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:10:11
|49
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:10:33
|50
|Claire Rose (GBr) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:10:42
|51
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|52
|Jessica Cerra (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:10:52
|53
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:11:00
|54
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:11:16
|55
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:32
|56
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:15
|57
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:12:19
|58
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:13:25
|59
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:29
|60
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:55
|61
|Amber Pierce (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:14:18
|62
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:14:29
|63
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:14:39
|64
|Erica Allar (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:14:53
|65
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:15:14
|66
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:21
|67
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA) USA National Team
|0:15:49
|68
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can) Team Illuminate
|0:16:06
|69
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|70
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:18:05
|71
|Hanna Muegge (Ger) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:18:57
|72
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:19:04
|73
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:20:04
|74
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:20:22
|75
|Sofia Arreola Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:53
|76
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:23:09
|77
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:23:41
|78
|Breanne Nalder (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:25:24
|79
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:31:28
|80
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:34:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|38
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|34
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|28
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|27
|5
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|21
|6
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|7
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|15
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|10
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|11
|11
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|9
|12
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|9
|13
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|15
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|16
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|17
|Kirsti Lay (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|3
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|19
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|3
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|22
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|23
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|1
|24
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|25
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|11
|4
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|5
|6
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|2
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|1
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|10:48:04
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:13
|4
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:39
|5
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:03
|6
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:27
|7
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:03:42
|9
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|10
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|11
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:55
|12
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:07:41
|13
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) Astana Women's Team
|0:08:39
|14
|Kelly Catlin (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:08:56
|15
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:09:00
|16
|Shayna Powless (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:09:31
|17
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:33
|18
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling Women
|0:09:36
|19
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Cycling Women
|0:10:45
|20
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:11:01
|21
|Hannah Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:58
|22
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:24
|23
|Michaela Drummond (NZl) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:13:58
|24
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:14:43
|25
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|0:18:33
|26
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:19:33
|27
|Allison Arensman (USA) USA National Team
|0:19:51
|28
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) Team Illuminate
|0:30:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare
|8:25:07
|2
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:30
|3
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:34
|4
|Team Sunweb
|0:06:38
|5
|Drops
|0:06:53
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:06:54
|7
|Astana Women's Team
|0:11:42
|8
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:11:57
|9
|Sho - Air Twenty20
|0:14:32
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:17:04
|11
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:19:20
|12
|Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:24:49
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:25:13
|14
|Wiggle High5
|0:25:27
|15
|Lares - Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:27:29
|16
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:29:31
|17
|USA National Team
|0:33:34
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy