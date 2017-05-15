Trending

Van der Breggen soars to Women's WorldTour lead after California win

Rivera close behind as Boels Dolmans reigns supreme

Image 1 of 5

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) poses with her prizes

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) poses with her prizes
Image 2 of 5

Third place went to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)

Third place went to Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)

Annemiek van Vleuten (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) on the podium

Kasia Niewiadoma (WM3 Energie) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) in the best young rider jersey

Arlenis Sierra (Astana) in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Anna van der Breggen’s overall victory at the Amgen’s Women’s Race has propelled her to the top of the WorldTour rankings. The Boels Dolmans rider beat UnitedHealthcare’s Katie Hall by a single second after taking second in the intermediate sprint on stage 4.

Related Articles

Rivera keeps slim lead in Women's WorldTour after Amstel Gold Race

Fleche Wallonne preview: Can anyone catch Van der Breggen?

Van der Breggen wins the first ever Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

Van Vleuten rises to the top of WorldTour rankings after Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Van der Breggen had a slow start to the season with illness delaying her first race and a reduced spring campaign. She jumped into fifth place on the WorldTour following her historic run at the Ardennes Classics and began the race in fine form and full of confidence. Her victory in California earned her the princely sum of 160 points, giving her a total of 544, just 16 more than Coryn Rivera.

“Everyone tries to be good. The spring for me was not that good, but you don’t see that anymore with victories like today,” Van der Breggen said after her victory. “It has to do with a lot of things. It’s timing, having the right shape in the right moments, and also a team around you like in a race like this. I couldn’t do it without them. Everybody has goals, and I totally go for it, and if it works out that’s great, and sometimes it doesn’t, and that’s what cycling is.”

Former WorldTour leader Rivera racked up a serious haul of points herself with a top 10 finish in every single stage, including victory on stage 3. Rivera has enjoyed a superb season in which she has taken wins at the Tour of Flanders and the Trofeo Alfredo Binda. After choosing to skip the Amgen Women's Race as she prepares for her next set of goals, Annemiek van Vleuten dropped from first to third in the standings and remains on 469 points with Katarzyna Niewiadoma just behind her in fourth place. Lizzie Deignan, who also missed the Amgen Women's Race, rounds out the top 5.

Astana's Arlenis Sierra was the biggest climber in the WorldTour rankings with her third overall in California moving her into the top 10 for the first time this season.

Boels Dolmans continues to sit at the top of the team rankings over 600 points clear of the next best team. Rivera’s score of points has moved Sunweb back up the rankings to second from fourth, while Wiggle-High5 remains in third place thanks to Giorgia Bronzini. Orica-Scott was not in racing stateside and fell two places into fourth with Cervelo Bigla sitting in fifth.

Women's WorldTour rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam544pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women528
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica Scott Women469
4Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) WM3 Pro Cycling429
5Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam393
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5335
7Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5330
8Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing265
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team255
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam240

Team Classification
#TeamPoints
1Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1458pts
2Team Sunweb850
3Wiggle High5845
4Orica Scott818
5Cervelo - Bigla Pro Cycling Team501
6WM3 Pro Cycling Team497
7Canyon SRAM Racing493
8Ale Cipollini389
9Cylance Pro Cycling348
10Astana Women's Team301

 