Tour of California: Stage 1 and women's stage 4 highlights - Video

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) celebrates stage 1 victory

Marcel Kittel started the Tour of California in perfect fashion for Quick-Step Floors as the German beat home 15-time stage winner and world champion Peter Sagan. Kittel's stage win also sees the German take the first lead in the general classification and points classification.

Kittel is likely to lose the overall race lead on stage 2 with the peloton making its way from Modesto to San Jose via the hors categorie Mt Hamilton and four more catergorised climbs before the uphill finish.

For the full stage 1 race report with results and photos, click here

Amgen Women's Race - Stage 4

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen needed to overcome a one second deficit to UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall if she was to claim the overall Amgen Women's Race title in Sacramento. With her Boels-Dolmans team fully committed to the cause, the Dutchwoman stole in for two bonus seconds at the sole intermediate sprint of the 70km to move into the leader's yellow jersey.

In the battle for stage honours, Wiggle-High5's Giorgia Bronzini got the better of Kirsten Wild (Cylance Pro Cycling) and stage 3 winner Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb). Both Hall and Van der Breggen finished outside the top-10 to ensure there was no final reversal of the overall standings with Boels Dolmans continuing its dominance in the WorldTour once again.