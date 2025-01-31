AlUla Tour stage 4: Tom Pidcock dominates on Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid

British rider holds off bold chase to take stage victory after blistering attack on key climb

Tom Pidcock attacking on Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid en route to stage 4 victory at the AlUla Tour
Tom Pidcock attacking on Skyviews of Harrat Uwayrid en route to stage 4 victory at the AlUla Tour(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock has blasted away on the toughest ascent of the AIUIa Tour to claim a stunning second solo stage win in three days, boost his lead, and take a giant step towards overall victory in 24 hours' time.

Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

