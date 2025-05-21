Recommended reading

'We're only half way, there's still a lot of racing to come' - Tom Pidcock still hungry after third top-five finish at Giro d'Italia

Q36.5 Pro Cycling leader suffers in the Apennines but is still ambitious after 11 stages of racing

CASTELNOVO NEâ€™ MONTI, ITALY - MAY 21: Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Q36.5 Pro Cycling competes during the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia 2025, Stage 11 a 186km stage from Viareggio to Castelnovo neâ€™ Monti 715m / #UCIWT / on May 21, 2025 in Castelnovo neâ€™ Monti, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) heads to fourth place on stage 11 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock reached the half way point of the 2025 Giro d'Italia with mixed emotions. There was a sense of satisfaction and almost relief after he finished fourth in Castelnovo di Monti' but also a desire for more, while acknowledging that stage hunting in Grand Tour is an arduous task.

The Q36.5 team leader now has three top-five results in 11 stages of racing. He was in the mix in the opening sprint in Tirana, third in Matera, again behind Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), now fourth, just 10 seconds down on a rampant Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) on the first testing mountain stage.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

