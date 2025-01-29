AlUla Tour: Tom Pidcock attacks late to win stage 2

By
published

Rough roads sparks neutralisation until 5km to go

Jump to:
Image 1 of 6
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) Team)
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) Team)(Image credit: Getty Images)

An abridged second stage of the AlUla Tour saw Tom Pidcock score his first victory for new team Q36.5, the British rider triumphing with a stinging 500-metre solo move on the uphill finish at Bir Jaydah Mountain.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

Latest on Cyclingnews