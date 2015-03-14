Theuns wins Ronde van Drenthe
Lindeman and Van Rhee complete podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:49:20
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|4
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:00:14
|7
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|10
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|13
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|14
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Coloquick
|15
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|16
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|19
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|20
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
|21
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|0:00:37
|25
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|26
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|27
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|29
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|31
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|33
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|34
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|35
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|36
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|37
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|38
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:43
|39
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|40
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:17
|41
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|0:05:25
|42
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|46
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|47
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|48
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|50
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Seg Racing
|51
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Seg Racing
|52
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|53
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|56
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|57
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|59
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|60
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|61
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Seg Racing
|62
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Seg Racing
|63
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|64
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing
|66
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|67
|Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|68
|Davy Gunst (Ned) Seg Racing
|69
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|70
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|71
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|72
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|73
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|74
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|75
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|76
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|77
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|78
|James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|79
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|80
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|81
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|82
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|83
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|84
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|85
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|86
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|87
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|89
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Seg Racing
|90
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|91
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|95
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|98
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|99
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|100
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|101
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|102
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|104
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|105
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|106
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bart Dielissen (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ian Peter Richards (Aus) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Morten Gadgaard (Den) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Mads Corell (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Jakob Madsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|DNF
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|DNF
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|DNF
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|DNF
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Yellow Fluo
