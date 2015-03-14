Trending

Theuns wins Ronde van Drenthe

Lindeman and Van Rhee complete podium

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels) on the podium

Edward Theuns (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Bertjan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels) on the podium
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:49:20
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
4Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
6Manuel Belletti (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:00:14
7Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
8Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
9Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
10Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
11Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
12Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
13Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
14Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Coloquick
15Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
16Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
19Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
20Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
21Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
23Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
24Elia Favilli (Ita) Yellow Fluo0:00:37
25Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
26Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
27Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
29Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
31Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
34Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
35Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
36Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
38Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:43
39Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
40Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:17
41Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi0:05:25
42Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
46Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
47Rick Van Breda (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
48Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
50Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Seg Racing
51Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Seg Racing
52Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
53Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Marc Demaar (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
56John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
57Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
59Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
60Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
61Rob Leemans (Bel) Seg Racing
62Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Seg Racing
63Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
64Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing
66Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
67Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
68Davy Gunst (Ned) Seg Racing
69Stef Krul (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
70Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
71Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
72Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
73Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick
74Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
75Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
76Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
77Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
78James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
79Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
80Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
81August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
82Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
83Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
84Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
85Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
86Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
87Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
89Koen Bouwman (Ned) Seg Racing
90Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
91Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
95Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
96Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
98Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
99Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
100Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
101Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
102Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
103Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
104Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
105Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
106Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFShane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFJoel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBenjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFFederico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBart Dielissen (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFIan Peter Richards (Aus) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFMorten Gadgaard (Den) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFSuguru Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFMathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFKevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFMarco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Leopard Development Team
DNFLuc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFJarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFNiels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFMelvin Boskamp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMarco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFMads Corell (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFChristian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFAlexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFJakob Madsen (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFRolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFJimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFHakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
DNFMagnus Børresen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
DNFAlexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
DNFKim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
DNFNikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFEmil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFKaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFRasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFCasper Von Folsach (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFMauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFFrancesco Gavazzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Yellow Fluo

Latest on Cyclingnews