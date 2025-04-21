Ronde de Mouscron: Susanne Andersen claims first pro win in crash-marred sprint

By published

Norwegian out-paces Marthe Truyen, Sarah van Dam in third

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X)
Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Susanne Andersen rewarded some excellent work by her Uno-X Mobility team-mates in the final kilometres by winning the sprint at the Ronde de Mouscron. 

Andersen opened up her sprint early and stayed strong to hold off a fast finishing Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck). Canadian Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit-WNT) finished in third place.

Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews