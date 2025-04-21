Ronde de Mouscron: Susanne Andersen claims first pro win in crash-marred sprint
Norwegian out-paces Marthe Truyen, Sarah van Dam in third
Susanne Andersen rewarded some excellent work by her Uno-X Mobility team-mates in the final kilometres by winning the sprint at the Ronde de Mouscron.
Andersen opened up her sprint early and stayed strong to hold off a fast finishing Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck). Canadian Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit-WNT) finished in third place.
There were several crashes in the finale with the likes of Lucinda Stewart (Liv-AlUla-Jayco Continental) going down in a big fall with eight kilometres to go.
Uno-X Mobility and Fenix-Deceuninck dominated the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres through the narrow, winding farm roads on the Flanders-Wallonia border. They delivered their sprinters through the technical finish perfectly, but it was Andersen who was the quickest on the day and she took her first career victory.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dan is a freelance cycling journalist and has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and The Herald Scotland. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ronde de Mouscron: Susanne Andersen claims first pro win in crash-marred sprintNorwegian out-paces Marthe Truyen, Sarah van Dam in third
-
-
-
Castelli Entrata 2 bib shorts review: Impressive comfort at a great price, but there are better value options out thereCombining a quality chamois pad with a comfortable fit, in the more budget friendly bib shorts market the Entrata 2 make a good case for themselves