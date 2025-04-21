Ronde de Mouscron: Susanne Andersen claims first pro win in crash-marred sprint

Susanne Andersen rewarded some excellent work by her Uno-X Mobility team-mates in the final kilometres by winning the sprint at the Ronde de Mouscron.

Andersen opened up her sprint early and stayed strong to hold off a fast finishing Marthe Truyen (Fenix-Deceuninck). Canadian Sarah van Dam (Ceratizit-WNT) finished in third place.

There were several crashes in the finale with the likes of Lucinda Stewart (Liv-AlUla-Jayco Continental) going down in a big fall with eight kilometres to go.

Uno-X Mobility and Fenix-Deceuninck dominated the front of the peloton in the closing kilometres through the narrow, winding farm roads on the Flanders-Wallonia border. They delivered their sprinters through the technical finish perfectly, but it was Andersen who was the quickest on the day and she took her first career victory.

