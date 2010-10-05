Ilias wins in Turkey
Yetis victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|1:44:50
|2
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:00:01
|3
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)
|0:00:02
|4
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:01:15
|5
|Bilal Akgul (Tur)
|0:03:37
|6
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)
|0:06:35
|7
|Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)
|0:08:17
|8
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|0:08:50
|9
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:09:29
|10
|Kamil Akalp (Tur)
|0:12:30
|11
|Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)
|0:13:10
|12
|Yavuz Kilim (Tur)
|0:15:37
|13
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|14
|Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
|15
|Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
|16
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|17
|Ugur Goksu (Tur)
|18
|Ali Çakas (Tur)
|19
|Engin Tetik (Tur)
|20
|Duraloglu Kadir (Tur)
|DNF
|Kunuk Gokay (Tur)
|DNF
|Günay Aktas (Tur)
|DNF
|Isa Karahalil (Tur)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Semra Yetis (Tur)
|1:35:20
|2
|Esra Kurkcu (Tur)
|0:08:17
|3
|Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)
|0:13:39
|4
|Ayris Isik (Tur)
|5
|Pelin Bayram (Tur)
|DSQ
|Eda Konuk (Tur)
