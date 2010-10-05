Trending

Ilias wins in Turkey

Yetis victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Periklis Ilias (Gre)1:44:50
2Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:00:01
3Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr)0:00:02
4Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:01:15
5Bilal Akgul (Tur)0:03:37
6Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre)0:06:35
7Abdulkadir Kelleci (Tur)0:08:17
8Marco Schätzing (Ger)0:08:50
9Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:09:29
10Kamil Akalp (Tur)0:12:30
11Gokhan Uzuntas (Tur)0:13:10
12Yavuz Kilim (Tur)0:15:37
13Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
14Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
15Ismail Odabasioglu (Tur)
16Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
17Ugur Goksu (Tur)
18Ali Çakas (Tur)
19Engin Tetik (Tur)
20Duraloglu Kadir (Tur)
DNFKunuk Gokay (Tur)
DNFGünay Aktas (Tur)
DNFIsa Karahalil (Tur)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Semra Yetis (Tur)1:35:20
2Esra Kurkcu (Tur)0:08:17
3Asuman Burcu Balci (Tur)0:13:39
4Ayris Isik (Tur)
5Pelin Bayram (Tur)
DSQEda Konuk (Tur)

