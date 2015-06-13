Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) took a solo win at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup on Saturday in Arlington, Virginia. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted in ahead of the main field for second place ahead of US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB.
In the men's race there were several attacks and reshuffling moves, one that included UnitedHealthcare's Carlos Alzate and Argentine sprinter Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). UnitedHealthcare took control of the race and brought that move back preferring instead to rely on their Australian sprinter Hilton Clarke, who rode into a new breakaway that lapped the field.
He took the win ahead of Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas) took second place on the day and Bobby Lea (Custom Velo pb Altamira) was third.
"We don't really like to chase our own teammates but Carlos was in a move with one of the most dangerous riders in Sebastian Haedo, so we made a call to chase it back, and I told them that I would be ready for the next move once it comes back. We trusted each other, we've been doing it a long time, but that was a hard race."
The Air Force Association Cycling Classic will continue with the Crystal Cup on Sunday. You can watch the live streaming of the women's and men's races here on Cyclingnews.