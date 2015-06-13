Image 1 of 31 Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) takes the win and looks back to see where everyone else is (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 The women take to the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 31 The women’s podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 31 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) wins the field sprint for second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 31 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) all smiles on the way to the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 31 Lindsay Bayer (Pepper Palace) leads the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 31 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) keeps a gap on the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 31 The women’s field chases the leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 31 UnitedHealthcare comes to the front to try and bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 31 Lauren Stephens (TIBCO) goes solo off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 31 A rider leans through a turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 31 The women’s field races through downtown Clarendon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 31 Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare) and teammate Cari Higgins move to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 31 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) making her way through the first turn (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 31 The women strung out with 41 laps still to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 31 The men wait for the call ups (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 31 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) in the break to lap the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 31 Chris Horner (Airgas) sits back in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 31 TIBCO moves to the front to control things (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 31 UnitedHealthcare keep the pressure on at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 31 Kendall Ryan (TIBCO) gets called to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 31 Fans line the course as the laps count down (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) cranks up the speed in the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 This gentleman spent the day capturing the colors and speed of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis) gets pushed back in after a crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 The men string out with the break up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 Abraham (Texas Roadhouse) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 The men’s field heads through the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 Jamis comes to the front to help set the tempo (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Chris Horner (Airgas) got to work on his cornering skills during today's crit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) took a solo win at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic's Clarendon Cup on Saturday in Arlington, Virginia. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted in ahead of the main field for second place ahead of US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB.

In the men's race there were several attacks and reshuffling moves, one that included UnitedHealthcare's Carlos Alzate and Argentine sprinter Sebastian Haedo (Jamis-Hagens Berman). UnitedHealthcare took control of the race and brought that move back preferring instead to rely on their Australian sprinter Hilton Clarke, who rode into a new breakaway that lapped the field.

He took the win ahead of Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas) took second place on the day and Bobby Lea (Custom Velo pb Altamira) was third.

"We don't really like to chase our own teammates but Carlos was in a move with one of the most dangerous riders in Sebastian Haedo, so we made a call to chase it back, and I told them that I would be ready for the next move once it comes back. We trusted each other, we've been doing it a long time, but that was a hard race."

The Air Force Association Cycling Classic will continue with the Crystal Cup on Sunday. You can watch the live streaming of the women's and men's races here on Cyclingnews.

Brief Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare 3 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco-SVB