Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) took his second consecutive win in as many days at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic, winning the Crystal Cup on Sunday. In similar fashion to the provisos day’s Clarendon Cup, Clarke was a part of a breakaway that lapped the field. He then relied on his team to lead him out for the bunch kick, to finish ahead of breakaway companion and teammate Karl Menzies and Jamis-Hagens Berman’s Luis Amaran.

In the women’s race, Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) won the bunch sprint to the finish line ahead of US criterium champion Kendall Ryan (Tibco-SVB) and Christy Keely (Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels).

“As a sprinter, I was conserving my energy to use it where it mattered most,” Rivera said. “My teammates did a great job keeping me covered. Hard work and good luck is always a good mix for a race finish. Tibco did a really good job today giving us a run for our money… They gave us a good run but didn’t overtake us in the end.”

The previous day’s Clarendon Cup winner Lauren Stephens (Tibco-SVB) was aggressive and tried to infiltrate the UnitedHealthcare train on the last lap, riding in second wheel out of the final corner. However, Rivera was able to use her sprint to come around Stephens to take the win.

Brief Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare 2 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare) 3 Luis Amaran (Cub) Jamis-Hagens Berman