Watch Air Force Association Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews
Clarendon Metro Cup on Saturday and Crystal Cup on Sunday
The National Criterium Calendar (NCC) will resume at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic’s double header Clarendon Metro Cup and Crystal Cup this weekend, and you can watch it all live here on Cyclingnews.
The Clarendon Metro Cup will kick off the weekend’s criterium racing on Saturday, June 13, with the women’s race at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s race at 12 p.m. (EDT).
The Crystal Cup will be held on Sunday, June 14, beginning with the men’s race at 10:20 a.m. followed by the women’s race at 12:30 p.m. (EDT).
Last year, Tina Pic and Kiel Reijnen won the elite women's and men's criteriums at both the Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup.
Air Force Association Cycling Classic - Crystal Cup
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy