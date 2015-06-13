Watch Air Force Association Cycling Classic live on Cyclingnews

Image 1 of 3 The women get underway at Arlington's Air Force Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 3 Tina Pic (Fearless Femme) takes the win again, after winning Clarendon Cup the day before (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 3 A arm salute by Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) to signal victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The National Criterium Calendar (NCC) will resume at the Air Force Association Cycling Classic’s double header Clarendon Metro Cup and Crystal Cup this weekend, and you can watch it all live here on Cyclingnews.

The Clarendon Metro Cup will kick off the weekend’s criterium racing on Saturday, June 13, with the women’s race at 10 a.m. followed by the men’s race at 12 p.m. (EDT).

The Crystal Cup will be held on Sunday, June 14, beginning with the men’s race at 10:20 a.m. followed by the women’s race at 12:30 p.m. (EDT).

Last year, Tina Pic and Kiel Reijnen won the elite women's and men's criteriums at both the Clarendon Cup and Crystal Cup.

Air Force Association Cycling Classic - Crystal Cup