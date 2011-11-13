Trending

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cherise Taylor (South Africa)0:24:31
2Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)0:00:27
3Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:01:40
4Wehazit Kidane (Eritrea)0:03:00
5Senait Araya (Eritrea)0:03:54
6Heletje Van Staden (Namibia)0:04:29
7Aicha Tihar (Algeria)0:05:27
8Aya Hassan (Egypt)0:05:37

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eritrea)0:44:32
2Louis Meintjes (South Africa)0:00:46
3Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)0:01:14
4Azzadine Lagab (Algeria)0:01:19
5Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)0:01:23
6Freqalsi Abrha (Eritrea)0:01:55
7Lotto Petrus (Namibia)0:01:58
8Reda Aadel (Morocco)0:03:05
9Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:03:39
10Fayçal Hamza (Algeria)0:03:46
11Ahmed Mahmoud (Egypt)0:06:32
12Chris Germain (Seychelles)0:07:04
13Issiaka Cisse (Ivory Coast)0:07:11
14Bright Chapongo (Zimbabwe)0:07:16
15Mohamed Ahmed Aalaa (Egypt)0:07:35
16Edward Pothin (Seychelles)0:07:45
17Brian Zengeni (Zimbabwe)0:08:20
18Gaël N'zoughe (Gabon)0:08:39
19Richard Laningo (Tanzania)0:08:56
20Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)0:09:31
21Hamisi Mkona (Tanzania)0:11:45
22Arnaud Ontsassi (Gabon)0:12:02
23Alvaro Da Cunha MOZ0:13:09
24João Cuambe MOZ0:16:35

