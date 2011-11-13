Trending

Berhane leads Eritrean 1-2

Janse van Rensburg takes bronze

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)3:17:12
2Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eritrea)
3Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
4Abdelbaset Hannachi (Algeria)
5Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)
6Meran Russan (Eritrea)
7Abdellah Ben Youcef (Algeria)
8Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)
9Adil Jelloul (Morocco)
10Add Alla Mohamed Mohamed Sherif (Egypt)
11Reda Aadel (Morocco)
12Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eritrea)
13Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eritrea)
14Azzadine Lagab (Algeria)
15Jacobus Venter (South Africa)0:00:04
16Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)0:00:06
17Abderrahman Bourezza (Algeria)0:00:17
18Ahmed Mahmoud (Egypt)
19Mohamed Reda Benoua (Algeria)0:01:04
20Lotto Petrus (Namibia)0:02:26
21Herman Fouche (South Africa)0:02:35
22Yonatan Mesfin (Eritrea)
23Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
24Dawit Araya (Eritrea)
25Hamisi Mkona (Tanzania)
26Osama Asran (Egypt)
27Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda)
28Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwanda)
29Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
30Freqalsi Abrha (Eritrea)
31Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco)
32Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco)
33Brian Zengeni (Zimbabwe)
34Mohamed Ahmed Aalaa (Egypt)
35Fayçal Hamza (Algeria)
36Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)
37Ismail Ayoune (Morocco)
38Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
39Chris Germain (Seychelles)
40Bright Chapongo (Zimbabwe)0:02:40
41Amr Ahmed (Egypt)
42Richard Laningo (Tanzania)0:02:43
43Mohammed Said Elammoury (Morocco)0:02:48
44John Kitivei (Tanzania)0:07:23
45Gaël N'zoughe (Gabon)0:07:46
46Bolodigui Ouattara (Ivory Coast)0:07:48
47Leone Matovu (Uganda)0:08:36
48Soufiane Haddi (Morocco)0:08:41
49Edward Pothin (Seychelles)0:12:09
50Alsayed Ali (Egypt)0:12:48

