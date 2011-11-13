Berhane leads Eritrean 1-2
Janse van Rensburg takes bronze
Elite men road race: Asmara, Eritrea -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Natnael Berhane (Eritrea)
|3:17:12
|2
|Tesfay Abrhaha Habtemariam (Eritrea)
|3
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (South Africa)
|4
|Abdelbaset Hannachi (Algeria)
|5
|Youcef Reguigui (Algeria)
|6
|Meran Russan (Eritrea)
|7
|Abdellah Ben Youcef (Algeria)
|8
|Mouhcine Lahsaini (Morocco)
|9
|Adil Jelloul (Morocco)
|10
|Add Alla Mohamed Mohamed Sherif (Egypt)
|11
|Reda Aadel (Morocco)
|12
|Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eritrea)
|13
|Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eritrea)
|14
|Azzadine Lagab (Algeria)
|15
|Jacobus Venter (South Africa)
|0:00:04
|16
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwanda)
|0:00:06
|17
|Abderrahman Bourezza (Algeria)
|0:00:17
|18
|Ahmed Mahmoud (Egypt)
|19
|Mohamed Reda Benoua (Algeria)
|0:01:04
|20
|Lotto Petrus (Namibia)
|0:02:26
|21
|Herman Fouche (South Africa)
|0:02:35
|22
|Yonatan Mesfin (Eritrea)
|23
|Louis Meintjes (South Africa)
|24
|Dawit Araya (Eritrea)
|25
|Hamisi Mkona (Tanzania)
|26
|Osama Asran (Egypt)
|27
|Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwanda)
|28
|Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwanda)
|29
|Gasore Hategeka (Rwanda)
|30
|Freqalsi Abrha (Eritrea)
|31
|Tarik Chaoufi (Morocco)
|32
|Abdelati Saadoune (Morocco)
|33
|Brian Zengeni (Zimbabwe)
|34
|Mohamed Ahmed Aalaa (Egypt)
|35
|Fayçal Hamza (Algeria)
|36
|Nathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)
|37
|Ismail Ayoune (Morocco)
|38
|Issiaka Fofana (Ivory Coast)
|39
|Chris Germain (Seychelles)
|40
|Bright Chapongo (Zimbabwe)
|0:02:40
|41
|Amr Ahmed (Egypt)
|42
|Richard Laningo (Tanzania)
|0:02:43
|43
|Mohammed Said Elammoury (Morocco)
|0:02:48
|44
|John Kitivei (Tanzania)
|0:07:23
|45
|Gaël N'zoughe (Gabon)
|0:07:46
|46
|Bolodigui Ouattara (Ivory Coast)
|0:07:48
|47
|Leone Matovu (Uganda)
|0:08:36
|48
|Soufiane Haddi (Morocco)
|0:08:41
|49
|Edward Pothin (Seychelles)
|0:12:09
|50
|Alsayed Ali (Egypt)
|0:12:48
