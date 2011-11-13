Trending

Moolman, Taylor 1-2 road race

Halbwachs claims bronze

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa)1:39:43
2Cherise Taylor (South Africa)
3Aurelie Halbwachs (Mauritius)0:5:34
4Joanna Van De Winkel (South Africa)
5Wehazit Kidane (Eritrea)
6Senait Araya (Eritrea)
7Heletje Van Staden (Namibia)0:5:38
8Aya Hassan (Egypt)
9Semere Mengis (Eritrea)0:5:44
10Yorsalem Ghebru (Eritrea)
11Aicha Tihar (Algeria)

