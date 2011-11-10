Trending

Eritrea take out team time trial in Asmara

South Africa, Morocco complete podium

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eritrea0:42:44.52
Natnael Berhane (Eri)
Freqalsi Abrha (Eri)
Daniel Teklehaymanot (Eri)
Jani Tewelde Weldegaber (Eri)
2South Africa0:01:25.50
Herman Fouche (RSA)
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA)
Louis Meintjes (RSA)
Jacobus Venter (RSA)
3Morocco0:01:33.13
Reda Aadel (Mar)
Adil Jelloul (Mar)
Mouhcine Lahsaini (Mar)
Abdelati Saadoune (Mar)
4Algeria0:02:09.44
Abdelbaset Hannachi (Alg)
Abderrahman Bourezza (Alg)
Azzadine Lagab (Alg)
Abdelmalek Madani (Alg)
5Egypt0:03:34.48
Alsayed Ali (Egy)
Osama Asran (Egy)
Ahmed Mahmoud (Egy)
Add Alla Mohamed Mohamed Sherif (Egy)
6Rwanda0:05:38.13
Joseph Biziyaremye (Rwa)
Nathan Byukusenge (Rwa)
Nicodem Habiyambere (Rwa)
Gasore Hategeka (Rwa)
7Tanzania0:08:54.03
John Kitivei (Tan)
Richard Laningo (Tan)
Hamisi Mkona (Tan)
Juma Sato (Tan)
8Ivory Coast0:09:08.53
Issiaka Cisse (CIv)
Issiaka Fofana (CIv)
Bassirou Kante (CIv)
Koume Lokossue (CIv)

Latest on Cyclingnews