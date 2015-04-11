Trending

Ben Hill holds off peloton to win stage three of Adelaide Tour

Bevin remains overall leader after penultimate stage

Ben Hill (CharterMason Giant) holds off the peloton to win the stage

(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage 3 results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) CharterMason Giant1:30:27
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:02
3Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti
4Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
5Sam Welsford (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing
6Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain
7Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris
8Alder Martz (USA) health.com.au-search2retain
9Harrison Bailey (Aus) GPM Stulz
10Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti5:27:56
2Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti0:00:43
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:51
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
6Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
8Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
9Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
10Michael Storer (Aus) Otoc Vault0:01:15

