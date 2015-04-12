Trending

Bevin wins Adelaide Tour with Avanti occupying top three on GC

Van der Ploeg claims final stage win

Neil van der Ploeg made it a tour to remember for Avanti by winning the final stage to finish third overall

(Image credit: David Mariuz)
Pat Bevin (Avanti) sealed his first overall NRS win of 2014

(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage four results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti1:46:45
2Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris
3Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain
4Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti
5Alex Frame (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
6Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Symantec
7Russell Gill (Aus) Wormall CCS
8Lachlan Holliday (Aus) Team Seight
9Brad Evans (NZl) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti7:14:41
2Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti0:00:43
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:51
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
6Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
7Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
9Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
10Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris)0:01:15

