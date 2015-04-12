Bevin wins Adelaide Tour with Avanti occupying top three on GC
Van der Ploeg claims final stage win
Stage 4: Campbelltown Kermesse - Campbelltown Kermesse
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti
|1:46:45
|2
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris
|3
|Angus Tobin (Aus) health.com.au-search2retain
|4
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti
|5
|Alex Frame (NZl) Mobius Future Racing
|6
|Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Symantec
|7
|Russell Gill (Aus) Wormall CCS
|8
|Lachlan Holliday (Aus) Team Seight
|9
|Brad Evans (NZl) Pat's Veg Cycling
|10
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti
|7:14:41
|2
|Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti
|0:00:43
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti
|0:00:51
|4
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
|6
|Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
|7
|Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
|8
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|9
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:53
|10
|Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris)
|0:01:15
