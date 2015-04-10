Trending

Bevin makes it two from two at Adelaide Tour

Avanti rider remains overall race leader

Pat Bevin (Avanti) in the leader's jersey after winning stage two of the Adelaide Tour

Pat Bevin (Avanti) in the leader's jersey after winning stage two of the Adelaide Tour
(Image credit: David Mariuz)

Results

Stage two results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti2:21:28
2Michael Schweizer (Ger) African Wildlife Safaris
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Russell Gill (Aus) Wormall CCS
6Liam Hill (Aus) Team Scody Downunder
7Sam Welsford (Aus) Navitas Satalyst Racing
8Alder Martz (USA) health.com.au-search2retain
9Brad Evans (NZl) Pat's Veg Cycling
10Alex Frame (NZl) Mobius Future Racing

General classification after stage one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti3:57:27
2Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti0:00:43
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:51
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
6Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
7Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
9Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
10Patrick Lane (Aus) African Wildlife Safaris0:01:15

Latest on Cyclingnews