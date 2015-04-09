Bevin leads home Avanti 1-2-3 at Adelaide Tour opener
New Zealander first race leader
Stage 1: Tanunda - Campbelltown
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti
|1:35:59
|2
|Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti
|0:00:43
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti
|0:00:51
|4
|Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
|5
|Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|7
|Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
|8
|Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
|9
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts
|0:00:53
|10
|Michael Storer (Aus) Otoc Vault
|0:01:15
