Bevin leads home Avanti 1-2-3 at Adelaide Tour opener

New Zealander first race leader

Pat Bevin (Avanti) wins stage one of the Adelaide Tour
(Image credit: Corinna Bennett)

Results

Stage one results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti1:35:59
2Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti0:00:43
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:51
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
7Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
8Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
9Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
10Michael Storer (Aus) Otoc Vault0:01:15

General classification after stage one
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Bevin (NZl) Avanti1:35:59
2Matthew Clark (Aus) Avanti0:00:43
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti0:00:51
4Raphael Freienstein (Ger) CharterMason Giant
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Budget Forklifts
7Adam Bull (NZl) Subaru Albion
8Guy Kalma (Aus) Otoc Vault
9Brodie Talbot (Aus) Budget Forklifts0:00:53
10Michael Storer (Aus) Otoc Vault0:01:15

