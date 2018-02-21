Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Kristoff wins opening stage

Norwegian beats Guardini and Ewan in bunch sprint

Image 1 of 46

Alexander Kristoff celebrates his victory

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 46

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) waves from the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 46

Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 46

Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) pulls on red

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 46

Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) settled for the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 46

Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the race leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 46

Stage winner Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 46

Nikolay Trusov in the points jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 46

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) kicks hard

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 46

Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) went in the break

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) captured through the Abu Dhabi winner's trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 46

FAbio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 46

UAE Team Emirates team manager Beppe Saronni

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 46

Davide Formolo made his debut with Bora-Hansgrohe

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 46

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 46

The riders raced through the sand dunes south of the city

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 46

Alexander Kristoff celebrates with UAE Team Emirates teammate Fabio Aru

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 46

Feed zone

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 46

The chasing peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 46

The helicopter provides live broadcast of the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 46

The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 46

The peloton on the undulating highway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 46

The peloton on the undulating highway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 46

The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 46

The peloton mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 46

The bunch strung out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 46

Kristoff holds on for the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 46

Kristoff celebrates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 46

Alexander Kristoff clenches his fist in celebration

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 46

The chasing peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 46

The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 46

The peloton on the undulating highway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 46

The breakaway riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 46

James Knox was deployed at the head of the peloton for Quick-Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 46

The breakaway riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 46

The breakaway riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 46

The breakaway ploughs on

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 46

Luke Rowe was making his comeback from a sever leg break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 46

Alexander Kristoff in the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 46

Refreshments on a hot day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 46

Charles Planet gets aero in the break

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 46

It was difficult sprint - slightly uphill and into a headwind

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 46

Mark Cavendish makes his complaints

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 46

Mark Cavendish exits the Abu Dhabi Tour

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 46

The aftermath of the crash

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 46

Cavendish feeling the pain

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) came out on top on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. The European road champion came off Caleb Ewan's (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel in the final 100 metres and held off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF).

Ewan looked to have the win in the bag but faded to third on the stage.

Kristoff looked out of it with 200m to go but jumped from behind Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) onto Ewan's tail before powering to the line. Despite a headwind, the Norwegian had enough in the tank to take the win by a clear margin.

Kittel, who came into the race without a win so far this season, looked well-placed but was crowded out in the sprint and went backwards as the rest of the fast-men opened up towards the line.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed out of the race in the neutralized zone, suffering concussion and whiplash. The British sprinter remounted and carried on for the opening few kilometres before pulling out of the race.

Kristoff, who also won the final stage of the Tour of Oman, leads the race going into stage 2.

"In the final I lost my rhythm and I lost [lead-out man Robertro] Ferrari, but then I found Caleb Ewan in the end and I know he's fast," Kristoff said at the finish. "He started to really go for the sprint but I was in the draft and then managed to come round and hold on in the headwind all the way to the line.

"It's a great win for me and the team, on home ground. It takes the pressure off now and it's a really nice feeling. I'm really proud to get the win, my second win of the season. It's a great feeling to start off like this in a new team."

Cavendish's fall overshadowed the opening of the stage. The Dimension Data rider came down when the official race car appeared to tap on the brakes. This caused several riders to slow, with Cavendish one of the first to hit the ground. He gingerly got to his feet and briefly carried on before pulling over to the side of the road and leaving the race.

When the race flag did drop, however, there was no shortage of attacks and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani CSF), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) slipped clear.

The quintet never established a threatening lead, with the sprinters' teams controlling the race throughout.

Skujins attacked before second intermediate sprint with 60km to go but the break regrouped less than 10km later with their advantage down to 1:31. Albanese, Caruso, Skujins, and Planet left Trusov as the peloton began to mount a faster chase, with Quick-Step Floors neo-pro James Knox a constant presence on the front of the bunch.

Caruso was the last man standing when he left Planet with 20km to go but even the talented Italian couldn't hold off the inevitable. With 13km to go the bunch was one, although the pace eased as the sprint teams began to organise their affairs.

LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick-Step were heavily involved in the finale but, despite a fragmented lead-out, it was Kristoff who claimed his second win in two race days.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:48:24
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
5Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
13Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
14Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
16Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
17Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
18Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
19José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
20Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
21Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
24Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
30Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
32Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
33Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
34Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
35Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
37Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
38Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
40Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
41Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
43Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
45Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
47Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
48Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
50Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
52Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
54Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
55Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
57Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
58Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
59Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
60Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
61Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
63Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
65Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
66Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
68Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
71Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
73Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
74Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
76Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
77David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
78Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
81Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
82Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
84Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
85Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
86Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
87Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
88Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
89Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
90Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
91Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
92Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
93William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
96Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
97Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
98Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
99Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
100Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
101Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
102Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
103David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
104Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
105Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
106Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
107Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
112Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
113Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
115Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
118Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
119Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
120Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
121Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
122Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
123Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
125Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
126Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:15
127Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:19
128Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:21
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:24
131Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:00:37
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:50
134Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:13
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:56
136Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:57
137James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:02:00
DNSSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8pts
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
4Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km. 129,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo8pts
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
3Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF14:25:12
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Bahrain-Merida
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Team Sunweb
6UAE Team Emirates
7Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Quick-Step Floors
9Movistar Team
10Trek-Segafredo
11Team Sky
12BMC Racing Team
13Mitchelton-Scott
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Lotto Soudal
16LottoNL-Jumbo
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Team Novo Nordisk
19Astana Pro Team
20Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates4:48:14
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:04
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:06
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo0:00:07
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
9Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
13Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
15Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
17Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
18Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
19Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
20Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
21Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
23José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
24Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
28Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
29Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
32Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
33Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
36Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
38Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
41Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
44Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
45Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
47Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
48Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
50Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
51Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
52Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
55Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
56Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
57Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
58Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
60Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
61Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
62Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
63Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
64Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
66Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
68Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
69Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
70Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
71Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
72Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
73Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
75Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
78Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
80Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
81Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
83Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
84Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
88Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
89Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
90Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
91Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
92Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
93Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
94Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
95William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
98Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
99Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
100Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
101Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
103Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
104Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
106Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
107Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
108Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
109Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
110Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
111Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
112Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
113Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
114Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
115Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
116Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
118Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
119Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
120Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
121Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
122Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
123Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
124Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
125Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
126Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:25
127Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:29
128Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
129Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
130Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
131Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
132Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:00:47
133Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:00
134Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:23
135Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:06
136Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:07
137James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:02:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates20pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott12
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo11
5Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors9
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale7
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
11Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
12Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
13Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
14André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo11pts
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo9
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team4

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:48:20
2Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
3Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:04
4Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
6Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
9Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
10Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
11Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
17Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
18Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
23Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
24Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
26Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
28Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
29Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
31Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
32Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
33Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
34Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:00:25
35Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:17
36Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:01
37James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors0:02:04

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani CSF14:25:12
2AG2R La Mondiale
3Bahrain-Merida
4Bora-Hansgrohe
5Team Sunweb
6UAE Team Emirates
7Gazprom-Rusvelo
8Quick-Step Floors
9Movistar Team
10Trek-Segafredo
11Team Sky
12BMC Racing Team
13Mitchelton-Scott
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Lotto Soudal
16LottoNL-Jumbo
17EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Team Novo Nordisk
19Astana Pro Team
20Dimension Data

