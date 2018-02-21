Image 1 of 46 Alexander Kristoff celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) waves from the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 46 Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 46 Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) pulls on red (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 46 Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton-Scott) settled for the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 46 Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 46 Stage winner Alex Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 46 Nikolay Trusov in the points jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 46 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) kicks hard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 46 Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) went in the break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 46 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) captured through the Abu Dhabi winner's trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 46 FAbio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 46 UAE Team Emirates team manager Beppe Saronni (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 46 Davide Formolo made his debut with Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 46 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 46 The riders raced through the sand dunes south of the city (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 46 Alexander Kristoff celebrates with UAE Team Emirates teammate Fabio Aru (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 46 Feed zone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 The chasing peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 The helicopter provides live broadcast of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 The peloton on the undulating highway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 The peloton on the undulating highway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 The peloton mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 The bunch strung out (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Kristoff holds on for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Kristoff celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Alexander Kristoff clenches his fist in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 The chasing peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 The peloton riding through the Abu Dhabi desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 The peloton on the undulating highway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 The breakaway riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 James Knox was deployed at the head of the peloton for Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 The breakaway riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 The breakaway riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 The breakaway ploughs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Luke Rowe was making his comeback from a sever leg break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Alexander Kristoff in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Refreshments on a hot day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Charles Planet gets aero in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 It was difficult sprint - slightly uphill and into a headwind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Mark Cavendish makes his complaints (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Mark Cavendish exits the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 The aftermath of the crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Cavendish feeling the pain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) came out on top on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. The European road champion came off Caleb Ewan's (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel in the final 100 metres and held off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF).

Ewan looked to have the win in the bag but faded to third on the stage.

Kristoff looked out of it with 200m to go but jumped from behind Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) onto Ewan's tail before powering to the line. Despite a headwind, the Norwegian had enough in the tank to take the win by a clear margin.

Kittel, who came into the race without a win so far this season, looked well-placed but was crowded out in the sprint and went backwards as the rest of the fast-men opened up towards the line.

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed out of the race in the neutralized zone, suffering concussion and whiplash. The British sprinter remounted and carried on for the opening few kilometres before pulling out of the race.

Kristoff, who also won the final stage of the Tour of Oman, leads the race going into stage 2.

"In the final I lost my rhythm and I lost [lead-out man Robertro] Ferrari, but then I found Caleb Ewan in the end and I know he's fast," Kristoff said at the finish. "He started to really go for the sprint but I was in the draft and then managed to come round and hold on in the headwind all the way to the line.

"It's a great win for me and the team, on home ground. It takes the pressure off now and it's a really nice feeling. I'm really proud to get the win, my second win of the season. It's a great feeling to start off like this in a new team."

Cavendish's fall overshadowed the opening of the stage. The Dimension Data rider came down when the official race car appeared to tap on the brakes. This caused several riders to slow, with Cavendish one of the first to hit the ground. He gingerly got to his feet and briefly carried on before pulling over to the side of the road and leaving the race.

When the race flag did drop, however, there was no shortage of attacks and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani CSF), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) slipped clear.

The quintet never established a threatening lead, with the sprinters' teams controlling the race throughout.

Skujins attacked before second intermediate sprint with 60km to go but the break regrouped less than 10km later with their advantage down to 1:31. Albanese, Caruso, Skujins, and Planet left Trusov as the peloton began to mount a faster chase, with Quick-Step Floors neo-pro James Knox a constant presence on the front of the bunch.

Caruso was the last man standing when he left Planet with 20km to go but even the talented Italian couldn't hold off the inevitable. With 13km to go the bunch was one, although the pace eased as the sprint teams began to organise their affairs.

LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick-Step were heavily involved in the finale but, despite a fragmented lead-out, it was Kristoff who claimed his second win in two race days.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:24 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 14 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 15 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 16 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 18 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 19 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 20 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 21 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 24 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 30 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 33 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 38 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 40 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 41 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 42 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 43 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 45 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 47 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 48 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 50 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 52 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 53 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 54 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 55 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 58 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 60 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 61 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 63 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 64 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 65 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 66 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 68 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 71 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 73 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 74 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 76 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 77 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 78 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 81 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 82 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 83 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 84 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 85 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 86 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 87 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 88 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 89 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 90 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 91 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 92 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 93 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 96 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 97 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 98 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 99 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 100 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 101 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 102 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 103 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 105 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 106 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 107 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 115 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 118 Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 120 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 126 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15 127 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:19 128 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:21 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:24 131 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:37 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:50 134 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:13 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:56 136 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:57 137 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:00 DNS Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data

Sprint 1 - Liwa, km. 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 pts 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 1

Sprint 2 - Liwa, km. 129,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 8 pts 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 3 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani CSF 14:25:12 2 AG2R La Mondiale 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Team Sunweb 6 UAE Team Emirates 7 Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 Quick-Step Floors 9 Movistar Team 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Team Sky 12 BMC Racing Team 13 Mitchelton-Scott 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Lotto Soudal 16 LottoNL-Jumbo 17 EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Team Novo Nordisk 19 Astana Pro Team 20 Dimension Data

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 4:48:14 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:04 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:07 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:10 9 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 13 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 18 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 19 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 21 Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 22 Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team 23 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 28 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 29 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 38 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott 41 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 44 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 45 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 47 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 48 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 50 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 51 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 55 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 56 Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 57 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 58 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 62 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 63 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 64 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 66 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 69 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 70 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 71 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 72 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 73 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 75 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 78 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 80 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 83 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 84 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 88 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 89 Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 90 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 92 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 93 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 94 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 95 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 98 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 99 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 100 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 101 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 102 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 103 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 104 Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo 107 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 109 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data 110 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 111 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 114 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 115 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 116 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 118 Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 119 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 120 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott 124 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 125 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 126 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25 127 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:29 128 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 129 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 130 Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:34 131 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 132 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:47 133 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:00 134 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:23 135 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:06 136 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:07 137 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 20 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 12 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 11 5 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 9 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 9 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 12 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 13 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 11 pts 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 9 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:48:20 2 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:04 4 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky 9 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 10 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 11 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 18 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 23 Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 24 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 26 Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 28 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 29 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 31 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 32 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 34 Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:25 35 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:17 36 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:01 37 James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:04