Abu Dhabi Tour: Kristoff wins opening stage
Norwegian beats Guardini and Ewan in bunch sprint
Stage 1: Madinat Zayed - Madinat Zayed
Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) came out on top on stage 1 of the Abu Dhabi Tour. The European road champion came off Caleb Ewan's (Mitchelton-Scott) wheel in the final 100 metres and held off a late challenge from Andrea Guardini (Bardiani CSF).
Ewan looked to have the win in the bag but faded to third on the stage.
Kristoff looked out of it with 200m to go but jumped from behind Marcel Kittel (Katusha-Alpecin) onto Ewan's tail before powering to the line. Despite a headwind, the Norwegian had enough in the tank to take the win by a clear margin.
Kittel, who came into the race without a win so far this season, looked well-placed but was crowded out in the sprint and went backwards as the rest of the fast-men opened up towards the line.
Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) crashed out of the race in the neutralized zone, suffering concussion and whiplash. The British sprinter remounted and carried on for the opening few kilometres before pulling out of the race.
Kristoff, who also won the final stage of the Tour of Oman, leads the race going into stage 2.
"In the final I lost my rhythm and I lost [lead-out man Robertro] Ferrari, but then I found Caleb Ewan in the end and I know he's fast," Kristoff said at the finish. "He started to really go for the sprint but I was in the draft and then managed to come round and hold on in the headwind all the way to the line.
"It's a great win for me and the team, on home ground. It takes the pressure off now and it's a really nice feeling. I'm really proud to get the win, my second win of the season. It's a great feeling to start off like this in a new team."
Cavendish's fall overshadowed the opening of the stage. The Dimension Data rider came down when the official race car appeared to tap on the brakes. This caused several riders to slow, with Cavendish one of the first to hit the ground. He gingerly got to his feet and briefly carried on before pulling over to the side of the road and leaving the race.
When the race flag did drop, however, there was no shortage of attacks and Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Albanese (Bardiani CSF), Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo) and Charles Planet (Team Novo Nordisk) slipped clear.
The quintet never established a threatening lead, with the sprinters' teams controlling the race throughout.
Skujins attacked before second intermediate sprint with 60km to go but the break regrouped less than 10km later with their advantage down to 1:31. Albanese, Caruso, Skujins, and Planet left Trusov as the peloton began to mount a faster chase, with Quick-Step Floors neo-pro James Knox a constant presence on the front of the bunch.
Caruso was the last man standing when he left Planet with 20km to go but even the talented Italian couldn't hold off the inevitable. With 13km to go the bunch was one, although the pace eased as the sprint teams began to organise their affairs.
LottoNL-Jumbo and Quick-Step were heavily involved in the finale but, despite a fragmented lead-out, it was Kristoff who claimed his second win in two race days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:24
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|14
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|16
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|18
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|19
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|24
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|33
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|38
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|42
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|43
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|45
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|47
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|50
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|52
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|54
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|55
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|58
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|61
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|64
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|66
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|72
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|73
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|74
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|76
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|77
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|79
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|82
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|83
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|85
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|87
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|88
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|89
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|91
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|92
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|96
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|100
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|102
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|106
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|107
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|115
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|118
|Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|126
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|127
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:19
|128
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:21
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:24
|131
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:37
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|134
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:13
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|136
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:57
|137
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:00
|DNS
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|3
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|14:25:12
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Dimension Data
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|4:48:14
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:06
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:07
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|9
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|10
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|18
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|21
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) BMC Racing Team
|23
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|28
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|38
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|41
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|45
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|47
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|48
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|50
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|55
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|56
|Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|57
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|58
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|62
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|64
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|69
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|72
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|75
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky
|78
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|81
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|84
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|89
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|93
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|94
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|98
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|99
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors
|100
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|104
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|109
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|110
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|111
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|115
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|116
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|118
|Hendrikus van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|119
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Mitchelton-Scott
|124
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|125
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|126
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|127
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:29
|128
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|129
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|130
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|131
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|132
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:47
|133
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|134
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:23
|135
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|136
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:07
|137
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|5
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|12
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|11
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:48:20
|2
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:04
|4
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|9
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors
|18
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|27
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|28
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|31
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|32
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:25
|35
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:17
|36
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:01
|37
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani CSF
|14:25:12
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|Team Sunweb
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|LottoNL-Jumbo
|17
|EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Team Novo Nordisk
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|20
|Dimension Data
