Image 1 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 102 The peloton rolls through the desert. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 102 Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 102 Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 102 Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 102 Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 102 Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 102 Nibali trails Chaves during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 102 Chaves drops Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 102 Riders cast a shadow during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 102 Wout Poels. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 102 Aru and Nibali. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 102 Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 102 Lukasz Wisniowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 102 The peloton in action during stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali takes in some water (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali cools himself down (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 102 Esteban Chaves during stage 3. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali leads the bunch. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 102 A fan waits for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looks back and sees daylight as he rides to stage 6 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 102 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 102 Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 102 Leopold Konig (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) after his win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 102 Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 102 Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 102 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 102 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 102 Aru and Nibali after stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) is after a kiss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks and Nibali briefly follows (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 102 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks his rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 102 Guardini (Astana) takes a bottle in the feed zone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacked with 5km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 102 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) puts Nibali under pressure (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 102 Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 102 Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 56 of 102 Wout Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 57 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks his rivals at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 58 of 102 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 59 of 102 Nibali and Aru were no match for Chaves at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 60 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 61 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an early attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 62 of 102 Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 63 of 102 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 64 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 65 of 102 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 66 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 67 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) hunts down Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 68 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 69 of 102 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 70 of 102 Astana talk tactics after a difficult stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 71 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the final climb of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 72 of 102 Gilbert mixes with the Belgian fans at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 73 of 102 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 74 of 102 The two man break on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 75 of 102 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 76 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 77 of 102 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads a group of favourites on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 78 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 79 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 80 of 102 Movistar ahead of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 81 of 102 Alexey Lutsenko (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 82 of 102 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 83 of 102 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 84 of 102 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 85 of 102 Maxim Belkov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 86 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 87 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 88 of 102 Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 89 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 90 of 102 Wouter Poels (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 91 of 102 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 92 of 102 The Etixx boys give the thumbs up from Abu Dhabi (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 93 of 102 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 94 of 102 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 95 of 102 Gilbert picks up his lunch on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 96 of 102 Riders relax during the early phase of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 97 of 102 Orica GreenEdge show their team work on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 98 of 102 Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 99 of 102 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 100 of 102 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 101 of 102 Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tim de Waele) Image 102 of 102 Elia Viviani in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) claimed stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a late crash saw Wout Poels (Team Sky) fall on the last corner. The win handed Chaves the race lead with just one sprint stage remaining in the race.

Chaves and Poels came into the last few hundred meters together and Poels’ late attack had put him in the driving seat with the Colombian desperately hanging on. However disaster struck for Poels as he came down on the last corner before the line.

By the time the Team Sky rider made it to his feet Fabio Aru (Astana) has taken second with Poels forced to settle for third. Chaves now leads Aru by 16 seconds on GC with Poels third at 27 seconds.

"It was a very hard climb, and even harder in the heat," Chaves said after his win.

"The first part was hard, the final kilometres less so, but you needed to have the legs. The racing was hard, too. We are in the middle of the desert and the temperatures were unbelievable, so it was important to keep my body temperature down. The team was great. They worked hard for me all day, bringing me water and ice for my back and head. I poured 30 to 35 bottles of water on my body. I am really happy with this win. It was a hard climb, but I did not raise my hands in celebration because the rider in front of me crashed, and it would not have been correct to celebrate. I would like to send my commiserations to Wout Poels, and also say to the race organisers, 'Congratulations, Abu Dhabi Tour.'"

The stage, with the only mountain-top finish of the race, had seen Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) skip away in the early stages and build up a lead that approached three minutes.

However, with the stage and the overall set to be decided, the GC contenders were never going to allow such a move to threaten their chances. The final climb, 11km in length and with pitches of around 10 per cent, saw Astana reel in the break with Chtioui the last rider to be caught.

The Kazak team had been hoping to set-up either Vinecenzo Nibali or Aru for the stage win but their pace setting was disrupted by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who attacked with just under 8 kilometres remaining. The Spaniard was quickly caught but the damage his move inflicted on the on peloton was significant, although Astana were able to re-group and had three men in contention as the peloton raced towards the final five kilometres.

Nibali was the next rider to attack and he briefly sauntered clear with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) for company. This brought Team Sky into play as they had two men left in the chasing group.

Aru looked dangerous but it was Chaves who took the race by the scruff of the neck with an attack that cut through the Nibali- Brambilla tandem.

The Italian national road champion cracked almost as soon as he latched onto the Colombian’s wheel and it looked as though the peloton were racing for second place as the Orica rider built up a 20-second lead.

However Poels is never a rider to write off in these situations – as he showed last month in the Tour Britain. He toiled with Aru before going clear and with just under 1,000 meters to go caught Chaves.

It was the Dutchman who looked the strongest and he attacked next with Chaves trying to keep pace. However the final corner saw the Team Sky climber come down, and with that gift Chaves the win and the leader’s jersey. A muted celebration from Chaves said it all but he will be the overall winner of the race, assuming he makes it through the final criterium stage on Sunday.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3:28:04 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:12 3 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:21 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 5 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:19 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:30 11 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:16 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:17 15 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:20 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:34 17 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:04 18 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:13 19 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:03:27 20 Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia 0:03:52 21 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:54 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 23 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:05 24 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:04:09 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:29 26 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:49 27 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 28 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 30 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:12 31 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:21 32 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:32 33 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:46 34 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:54 36 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 37 Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia 38 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 39 Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia 40 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:38 42 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 44 Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 45 Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 46 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 47 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:12:33 48 Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE 0:13:49 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:33 50 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 51 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 52 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 53 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:01 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 55 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 56 Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:15:11 57 Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE 0:15:49 58 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:47 59 Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE 0:17:02 60 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:18:11 61 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:18:35 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:43 63 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 66 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 68 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 70 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 71 Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE 72 Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE 73 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 76 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 77 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 81 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 82 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 83 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 85 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 86 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 87 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 89 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 90 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 91 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 93 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 94 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 97 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 98 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 99 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

General Classification