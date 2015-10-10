Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Chaves wins stage 3 after Poels crashes on final corner

Orica climber moves into race lead

Image 1 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 102

The peloton rolls through the desert.

The peloton rolls through the desert.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 3

Vincenzo Nibali finishes stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 102

Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash.

Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 102

Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash.

Wout Poels crosses the line after his crash.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 102

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 102

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 102

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.

Gianluca Brambilla and Vincenzo Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 102

Nibali trails Chaves during stage 3

Nibali trails Chaves during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Chaves drops Nibali.

Chaves drops Nibali.

Chaves drops Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves

Esteban Chaves
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 102

Riders cast a shadow during stage 3

Riders cast a shadow during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Wout Poels.

Wout Poels.

Wout Poels.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Aru and Nibali.

Aru and Nibali.

Aru and Nibali.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert

Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Lukasz Wisniowski

Lukasz Wisniowski

Lukasz Wisniowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 102

The peloton in action during stage 3

The peloton in action during stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali takes in some water

Vincenzo Nibali takes in some water
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali cools himself down

Vincenzo Nibali cools himself down
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 102

Esteban Chaves during stage 3.

Esteban Chaves during stage 3.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali leads the bunch.

Vincenzo Nibali leads the bunch.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 102

A fan waits for the peloton

A fan waits for the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looks back and sees daylight as he rides to stage 6 victory

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) looks back and sees daylight as he rides to stage 6 victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 102

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 102

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick Step)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 102

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)

Leopold Konig (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) after his win

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) after his win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 102

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant - Alpecin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 102

Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare)

Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 102

Aru and Nibali after stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Aru and Nibali after stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) in the leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) is after a kiss

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) is after a kiss
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks and Nibali briefly follows

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks and Nibali briefly follows
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 102

Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves on the final climb

Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 102

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 102

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks his rivals

Fabio Aru (Astana) attacks his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 102

Guardini (Astana) takes a bottle in the feed zone

Guardini (Astana) takes a bottle in the feed zone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacked with 5km to go

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacked with 5km to go
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 102

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) puts Nibali under pressure

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) puts Nibali under pressure
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 102

Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 102

Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Astana lead the peloton at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 102

Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves

Fabio Aru (Astana) goes after Chaves
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)

Wout Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks his rivals at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks his rivals at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 102

Nibali and Aru were no match for Chaves at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Nibali and Aru were no match for Chaves at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) attacks Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an early attack

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) puts in an early attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 102

Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare)

Janez Brajkovic (Unitedhealthcare)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 102

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica - GreenEdge) takes stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 102

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 67 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) hunts down Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) hunts down Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 68 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) after his win

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 69 of 102

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 70 of 102

Astana talk tactics after a difficult stage

Astana talk tactics after a difficult stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 71 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the final climb of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the final climb of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 72 of 102

Gilbert mixes with the Belgian fans at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Gilbert mixes with the Belgian fans at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 73 of 102

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 74 of 102

The two man break on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The two man break on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 75 of 102

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 76 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 77 of 102

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads a group of favourites on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) leads a group of favourites on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 78 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 79 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after his win

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) on the podium after his win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 80 of 102

Movistar ahead of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Movistar ahead of stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 102

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 102

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 102

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 102

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 87 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 88 of 102

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) wins stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 89 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3

Wouter Poels (Team Sky) limps over the line on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 90 of 102

Wouter Poels (Team Sky)

Wouter Poels (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 91 of 102

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 92 of 102

The Etixx boys give the thumbs up from Abu Dhabi

The Etixx boys give the thumbs up from Abu Dhabi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 93 of 102

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 94 of 102

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the race leader's jersey at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 95 of 102

Gilbert picks up his lunch on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Gilbert picks up his lunch on stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 96 of 102

Riders relax during the early phase of the stage

Riders relax during the early phase of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 97 of 102

Orica GreenEdge show their team work on stage 3

Orica GreenEdge show their team work on stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 98 of 102

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 99 of 102

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) in the break

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 100 of 102

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 101 of 102

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)

Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 102 of 102

Elia Viviani in the race leader's jersey

Elia Viviani in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) claimed stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a late crash saw Wout Poels (Team Sky) fall on the last corner. The win handed Chaves the race lead with just one sprint stage remaining in the race.

Chaves and Poels came into the last few hundred meters together and Poels’ late attack had put him in the driving seat with the Colombian desperately hanging on. However disaster struck for Poels as he came down on the last corner before the line.

By the time the Team Sky rider made it to his feet Fabio Aru (Astana) has taken second with Poels forced to settle for third. Chaves now leads Aru by 16 seconds on GC with Poels third at 27 seconds.

"It was a very hard climb, and even harder in the heat," Chaves said after his win.

"The first part was hard, the final kilometres less so, but you needed to have the legs. The racing was hard, too. We are in the middle of the desert and the temperatures were unbelievable, so it was important to keep my body temperature down. The team was great. They worked hard for me all day, bringing me water and ice for my back and head. I poured 30 to 35 bottles of water on my body. I am really happy with this win. It was a hard climb, but I did not raise my hands in celebration because the rider in front of me crashed, and it would not have been correct to celebrate. I would like to send my commiserations to Wout Poels, and also say to the race organisers, 'Congratulations, Abu Dhabi Tour.'"

The stage, with the only mountain-top finish of the race, had seen Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) skip away in the early stages and build up a lead that approached three minutes.

However, with the stage and the overall set to be decided, the GC contenders were never going to allow such a move to threaten their chances. The final climb, 11km in length and with pitches of around 10 per cent, saw Astana reel in the break with Chtioui the last rider to be caught.

The Kazak team had been hoping to set-up either Vinecenzo Nibali or Aru for the stage win but their pace setting was disrupted by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who attacked with just under 8 kilometres remaining. The Spaniard was quickly caught but the damage his move inflicted on the on peloton was significant, although Astana were able to re-group and had three men in contention as the peloton raced towards the final five kilometres.

Nibali was the next rider to attack and he briefly sauntered clear with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) for company. This brought Team Sky into play as they had two men left in the chasing group.

Aru looked dangerous but it was Chaves who took the race by the scruff of the neck with an attack that cut through the Nibali- Brambilla tandem.

The Italian national road champion cracked almost as soon as he latched onto the Colombian’s wheel and it looked as though the peloton were racing for second place as the Orica rider built up a 20-second lead.

However Poels is never a rider to write off in these situations – as he showed last month in the Tour Britain. He toiled with Aru before going clear and with just under 1,000 meters to go caught Chaves.

It was the Dutchman who looked the strongest and he attacked next with Chaves trying to keep pace. However the final corner saw the Team Sky climber come down, and with that gift Chaves the win and the leader’s jersey. A muted celebration from Chaves said it all but he will be the overall winner of the race, assuming he makes it through the final criterium stage on Sunday.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge3:28:04
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:12
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:21
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
5Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:19
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
8Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:30
11Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:16
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:17
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:20
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:34
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:04
18Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:13
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:27
20Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:03:52
21Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:54
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:05
24Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:09
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:29
26Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:49
27Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
28Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
30Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:12
31Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:07:21
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:32
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:46
34Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:09:54
36Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
37Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
38Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
39Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
40Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
41Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:38
42Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
44Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
45Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
46Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:33
48Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE0:13:49
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:33
50Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
51Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
52Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
53Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:01
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
56Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:15:11
57Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE0:15:49
58Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:47
59Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE0:17:02
60Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:18:11
61Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:35
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:43
63Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
66Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
68Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
69Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
70Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
71Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
72Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE
73Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
76Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
77Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
81Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
82Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
83Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
85John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
86William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
87Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
89Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
90Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
91Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
93Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
94Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
97Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
98Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
99Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
100Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge10:51:12
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
3Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:27
4Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:41
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:01:29
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:40
11Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:27
15Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:30
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:44
17Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:14
18Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:23
19Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:03:37
20Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia0:04:02
21Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:03
22Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:04:15
23Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
24Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:39
25Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:05:56
26Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:59
27Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
28Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:16
30Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:22
31Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:07:31
32Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:42
33Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:54
34Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:10:04
35Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
36Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
37Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
38Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
39Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
40Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins0:10:48
41Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:10:58
44Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:10
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:12
46Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:11:30
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:12:43
48Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE0:13:59
49Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:41
50Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:14:43
51Gang Xu China Lampre-Merida
52Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:11
53Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
55Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:15:16
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:21
57Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins0:18:21
58Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:18:45
59Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:54
60Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:19:42
61Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
63Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:47
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:49
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
66Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:19:53
67Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
68Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
69Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
70John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
74Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
75Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
76Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:20:32
78Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:35
79Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:20:40
80Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:47
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:20:48
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:54
83Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:21:24
84Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:26
85Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:21:29
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:31
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:48
88Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:21:49
89Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE0:21:57
90Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:00
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:22:08
92Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:41
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:23:07
94Cheng Ji China Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:09
95Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:23:38
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:45
97Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:59
98Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE0:24:32
99Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE0:26:01
100William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:30:10

