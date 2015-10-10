Abu Dhabi Tour: Chaves wins stage 3 after Poels crashes on final corner
Orica climber moves into race lead
Stage 3: Al Ain (Al Qattara Souq) - Jebel Hafeet
Esteban Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) claimed stage 3 of the Abu Dhabi Tour after a late crash saw Wout Poels (Team Sky) fall on the last corner. The win handed Chaves the race lead with just one sprint stage remaining in the race.
Chaves and Poels came into the last few hundred meters together and Poels’ late attack had put him in the driving seat with the Colombian desperately hanging on. However disaster struck for Poels as he came down on the last corner before the line.
By the time the Team Sky rider made it to his feet Fabio Aru (Astana) has taken second with Poels forced to settle for third. Chaves now leads Aru by 16 seconds on GC with Poels third at 27 seconds.
"It was a very hard climb, and even harder in the heat," Chaves said after his win.
"The first part was hard, the final kilometres less so, but you needed to have the legs. The racing was hard, too. We are in the middle of the desert and the temperatures were unbelievable, so it was important to keep my body temperature down. The team was great. They worked hard for me all day, bringing me water and ice for my back and head. I poured 30 to 35 bottles of water on my body. I am really happy with this win. It was a hard climb, but I did not raise my hands in celebration because the rider in front of me crashed, and it would not have been correct to celebrate. I would like to send my commiserations to Wout Poels, and also say to the race organisers, 'Congratulations, Abu Dhabi Tour.'"
The stage, with the only mountain-top finish of the race, had seen Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) and Rafaâ Chtioui (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team) skip away in the early stages and build up a lead that approached three minutes.
However, with the stage and the overall set to be decided, the GC contenders were never going to allow such a move to threaten their chances. The final climb, 11km in length and with pitches of around 10 per cent, saw Astana reel in the break with Chtioui the last rider to be caught.
The Kazak team had been hoping to set-up either Vinecenzo Nibali or Aru for the stage win but their pace setting was disrupted by Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) who attacked with just under 8 kilometres remaining. The Spaniard was quickly caught but the damage his move inflicted on the on peloton was significant, although Astana were able to re-group and had three men in contention as the peloton raced towards the final five kilometres.
Nibali was the next rider to attack and he briefly sauntered clear with Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx - Quick-Step) for company. This brought Team Sky into play as they had two men left in the chasing group.
Aru looked dangerous but it was Chaves who took the race by the scruff of the neck with an attack that cut through the Nibali- Brambilla tandem.
The Italian national road champion cracked almost as soon as he latched onto the Colombian’s wheel and it looked as though the peloton were racing for second place as the Orica rider built up a 20-second lead.
However Poels is never a rider to write off in these situations – as he showed last month in the Tour Britain. He toiled with Aru before going clear and with just under 1,000 meters to go caught Chaves.
It was the Dutchman who looked the strongest and he attacked next with Chaves trying to keep pace. However the final corner saw the Team Sky climber come down, and with that gift Chaves the win and the leader’s jersey. A muted celebration from Chaves said it all but he will be the overall winner of the race, assuming he makes it through the final criterium stage on Sunday.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3:28:04
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|5
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:19
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|11
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:16
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:17
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:20
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:34
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:04
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:13
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:27
|20
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:03:52
|21
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:54
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:05
|24
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:09
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:29
|26
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:49
|27
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|28
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:12
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:21
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:32
|33
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:46
|34
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:54
|36
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|37
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|38
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|40
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:38
|42
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|44
|Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|46
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:33
|48
|Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE
|0:13:49
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:33
|50
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|51
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|52
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|53
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:01
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|56
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:11
|57
|Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE
|0:15:49
|58
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:47
|59
|Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE
|0:17:02
|60
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:18:11
|61
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:35
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:43
|63
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|68
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|70
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
|72
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE
|73
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|76
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|77
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|81
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|82
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|83
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|85
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|87
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|90
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|91
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|93
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|94
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|99
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|10:51:12
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|4
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:40
|11
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:02:27
|15
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:30
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|17
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:14
|18
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:23
|19
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:03:37
|20
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:02
|21
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:03
|22
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|23
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:39
|25
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:56
|26
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:59
|27
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|28
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|29
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:16
|30
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:22
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:31
|32
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:42
|33
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:54
|34
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:10:04
|35
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Carlos Mario Ramirez Botero (Col) Colombia
|37
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|38
|Alex Cano Ardila (Col) Colombia
|39
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|40
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:10:48
|41
|Hassan Mohammed Al Murawwi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:58
|44
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:10
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:12
|46
|Mario Jorge Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:30
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:43
|48
|Jaber Almansory (UAE) UAE
|0:13:59
|49
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:41
|50
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:14:43
|51
|Gang Xu China Lampre-Merida
|52
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:11
|53
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|55
|Rafaa Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:21
|57
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:18:21
|58
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:18:45
|59
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:54
|60
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:19:42
|61
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|63
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:47
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:49
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|66
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|67
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|68
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|71
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Majid Albalooshi (UAE) UAE
|74
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|75
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|76
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|77
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:32
|78
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:35
|79
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:40
|80
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:47
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:48
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:54
|83
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:21:24
|84
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:26
|85
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:21:29
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:31
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:48
|88
|Mansoor Ali Shambih (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:49
|89
|Ammar Abdulla (UAE) UAE
|0:21:57
|90
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:00
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:22:08
|92
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:41
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:23:07
|94
|Cheng Ji China Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:09
|95
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:23:38
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:45
|97
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:59
|98
|Talal Al Balooshi (UAE) UAE
|0:24:32
|99
|Khaiam Alboloshi (UAE) UAE
|0:26:01
|100
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:30:10
