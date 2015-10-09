Image 1 of 88 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the stage 2 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 88 Elia Viviani (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 88 The sprint on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 88 Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 88 Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 88 Daniel Oss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 88 The stage 2 podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 88 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 88 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Elia Viviani (Team Sky) continued his storming 2015 form with an eighth win of the season on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, where he is now the race leader.

The Italian locked onto the wheel of Peter Sagan as the sprint was opened up at the end of the 129km pan-flat stage, and he came round to get the better of the new world champion. Fabio Sabatini took third after becoming Etixx-QuickStep's new go-to man when Tom Boonen crashed out of the race after 55km.

Astana did much of the work in the peloton for stage 1 winner and race leader Andrea Guardini, but the Italian was nowhere to be seen in the final kilometre.

"I know in this final of the season I have really good condition," said Viviani before a trip to the podium to collect the red and green jerseys for leader of the overall and points classifications.

"Yesterday we were disappointed because we worked all day and lost position on the last corner. I did a good sprint but from 30 positions back. Today we decided not to work as much, to save energy because we have a lot of climbers for tomorrow. If I was to have two leadout guys we needed to stay on wheels. When I saw 3km I needed to do a good effort to take Sagan’s wheel. When Sagan opened his sprint I say ‘ok, now I need to pass him, not wait’. I know I have good power at the end of this season. I am really really happy to take another win this season."

The route from the Yas Marina, which looped out to the Zayed Sport City Stadium and then out to the Emirates Palace before finishing on the Yas Mall, could not have been flatter.

That didn’t stop six riders breaking away; Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai), Belkov (Katusha), Daniel Patten (Wiggins), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) all went clear but never gained much more than two minutes. With temperatures mercifully cooler than on yesterday’s shortened stage, the pace was electric as Astana set the tempo in the peloton.

The first intermediate sprint, back at the Yas Marina, proved to be something of a flashpoint. Voss was unceremoniously bumped into the kerb by Zurlo, and was soon disqualified – for an as yet unknown reason – as he dropped back to the bunch. It was there also that Boonen’s race and season came to a premature end. The Belgian came down heavily on his left side after colliding with Theo Bos and Songezo Jim of MTN-Qhubeka and was taken away in an ambulance for checks.

The five remaining breakaway members ploughed on along the straight, wide motorway roads that lined the coast. With Vincenzo Nibali and Astana on the front of the bunch, things were very much under control, and Haddi and Zurlo gave up from the break with 35km to go.

As they approached the final 10 kilometres there were attacks in the break and the peloton, Patten putting in a short-lived dig up front, while Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai) went up the road behind.

Things came back together with 2.5km to go, whereupon BMC, Tinkoff-Saxo and Etixx took it up. After a sweeping left-hander Daniele Bennati led out and Sagan soon came round but Viviani opened up too and simply had too much power. A first win in the rainbow bands will have to wait.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3:02:07 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 9 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 16 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 17 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 23 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 25 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 27 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 30 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 35 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 36 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 40 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 41 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 42 Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE 43 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 44 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 45 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 46 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 49 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 50 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 53 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 54 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 55 Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 56 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 57 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 59 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 60 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 62 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 63 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 65 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 67 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 70 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 72 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 73 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 74 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 75 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 76 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:24 78 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:26 79 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:40 80 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:51 81 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:55 82 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 85 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:01:08 86 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:21 89 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 90 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 91 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:38 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:43 95 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 96 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 97 Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE 0:02:23 98 Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE 0:02:39 99 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:45 100 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky DNF Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka DSQ Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 20 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 3 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 5 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 6 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 3 9 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit, km. 54.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 3 4 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 1

Sprint 2 - Emirates Palace, km. 91.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 8 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 3 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drapac Professional Cycling 9:06:21 2 Team Sky 3 Orica GreenEdge 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 5 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 6 Movistar Team 7 BMC Racing Team 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Bora-Argon 18 10 Lampre-Merida 11 Colombia 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 Team Wiggins 15 Team Katusha 16 MTN - Qhubeka 17 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 18 United Arab Emirates 0:02:04

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7:23:08 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 4 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 6 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 7 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 9 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:08 10 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 11 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:09 12 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 15 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 21 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 22 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 28 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 29 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 30 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 32 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 33 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 34 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 38 Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia 39 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 41 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 44 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 45 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 46 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 47 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 48 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 51 Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 54 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 55 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 57 Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 58 Alex Cano (Col) Colombia 59 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 60 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 61 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 62 Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 63 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 64 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 65 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 66 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 69 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:32 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:34 71 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 72 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:52 73 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 74 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:57 75 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:04 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 78 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:11 79 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 0:01:18 80 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 81 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:41 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:46 83 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:48 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 85 Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 86 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:05 87 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:07 88 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14 89 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 90 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:17 91 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:25 92 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:58 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:24 94 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:26 95 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:55 96 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:02 97 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:16 98 Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE 0:08:43 99 Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE 0:08:59 100 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:10:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 20 3 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 5 Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 14 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 7 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 8 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 10 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 11 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 12 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 13 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 7 14 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 15 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 16 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 17 Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 5 18 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 3 20 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 3 21 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 2 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 pts 2 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 11 3 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 8 4 Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 8 5 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 6 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 7 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 4 8 Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins 2 9 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7:23:12 2 Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:05 5 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:06 6 Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 7 Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins 8 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 9 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE 14 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia 16 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia 19 Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia 20 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins 22 Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 24 Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins 25 Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins 26 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 27 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:28 28 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:53 29 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:00 30 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:37 31 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:03 32 Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE 0:02:10 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:21 34 Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE 0:08:39 35 Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE 0:08:55