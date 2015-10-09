Abu Dhabi Tour: Viviani wins stage 2
Italian pips Sagan to the line in sprint finish
Stage 2: Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) - Abu Dhabi (Marina Island)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) continued his storming 2015 form with an eighth win of the season on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, where he is now the race leader.
The Italian locked onto the wheel of Peter Sagan as the sprint was opened up at the end of the 129km pan-flat stage, and he came round to get the better of the new world champion. Fabio Sabatini took third after becoming Etixx-QuickStep's new go-to man when Tom Boonen crashed out of the race after 55km.
Astana did much of the work in the peloton for stage 1 winner and race leader Andrea Guardini, but the Italian was nowhere to be seen in the final kilometre.
"I know in this final of the season I have really good condition," said Viviani before a trip to the podium to collect the red and green jerseys for leader of the overall and points classifications.
"Yesterday we were disappointed because we worked all day and lost position on the last corner. I did a good sprint but from 30 positions back. Today we decided not to work as much, to save energy because we have a lot of climbers for tomorrow. If I was to have two leadout guys we needed to stay on wheels. When I saw 3km I needed to do a good effort to take Sagan’s wheel. When Sagan opened his sprint I say ‘ok, now I need to pass him, not wait’. I know I have good power at the end of this season. I am really really happy to take another win this season."
The route from the Yas Marina, which looped out to the Zayed Sport City Stadium and then out to the Emirates Palace before finishing on the Yas Mall, could not have been flatter.
That didn’t stop six riders breaking away; Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai), Belkov (Katusha), Daniel Patten (Wiggins), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) all went clear but never gained much more than two minutes. With temperatures mercifully cooler than on yesterday’s shortened stage, the pace was electric as Astana set the tempo in the peloton.
The first intermediate sprint, back at the Yas Marina, proved to be something of a flashpoint. Voss was unceremoniously bumped into the kerb by Zurlo, and was soon disqualified – for an as yet unknown reason – as he dropped back to the bunch. It was there also that Boonen’s race and season came to a premature end. The Belgian came down heavily on his left side after colliding with Theo Bos and Songezo Jim of MTN-Qhubeka and was taken away in an ambulance for checks.
The five remaining breakaway members ploughed on along the straight, wide motorway roads that lined the coast. With Vincenzo Nibali and Astana on the front of the bunch, things were very much under control, and Haddi and Zurlo gave up from the break with 35km to go.
As they approached the final 10 kilometres there were attacks in the break and the peloton, Patten putting in a short-lived dig up front, while Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai) went up the road behind.
Things came back together with 2.5km to go, whereupon BMC, Tinkoff-Saxo and Etixx took it up. After a sweeping left-hander Daniele Bennati led out and Sagan soon came round but Viviani opened up too and simply had too much power. A first win in the rainbow bands will have to wait.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3:02:07
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|16
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|17
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|22
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|23
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|35
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|36
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|42
|Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
|43
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|44
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|50
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|53
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|54
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|55
|Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|57
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|59
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|60
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|62
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|64
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|67
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|68
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|70
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|72
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|73
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|75
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:24
|78
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|79
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:40
|80
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:51
|81
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:55
|82
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|85
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:08
|86
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|89
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|90
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|91
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:38
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:43
|95
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:04
|96
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|97
|Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
|0:02:23
|98
|Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
|0:02:39
|99
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:45
|100
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|DSQ
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|20
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|3
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|5
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|6
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|3
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|9:06:21
|2
|Team Sky
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Lampre-Merida
|11
|Colombia
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Team Wiggins
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|18
|United Arab Emirates
|0:02:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7:23:08
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|4
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|6
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|9
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|10
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:09
|12
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|15
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|19
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|21
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|24
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|26
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|30
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|33
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|35
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|38
|Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
|39
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|41
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|44
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|45
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|46
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|47
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|51
|Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|54
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|57
|Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
|59
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|60
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|61
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|62
|Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|65
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|66
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:32
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:34
|71
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|72
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:52
|73
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|74
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:57
|75
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:04
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|78
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:11
|79
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:01:18
|80
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|81
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:46
|83
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:48
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|86
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:05
|87
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:07
|88
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|89
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|90
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:17
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:25
|92
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:58
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:24
|94
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:26
|95
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:55
|96
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:02
|97
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:16
|98
|Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
|0:08:43
|99
|Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
|0:08:59
|100
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:10:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|24
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|20
|3
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|5
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|14
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|7
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|8
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|12
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|13
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|14
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|16
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|5
|18
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|20
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|3
|21
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|2
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|pts
|2
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|11
|3
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|8
|4
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|8
|Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins
|2
|9
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:23:12
|2
|Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:05
|5
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:06
|6
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|7
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
|8
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|9
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
|14
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
|16
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
|19
|Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
|20
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|22
|Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|24
|Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
|25
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
|26
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|27
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|28
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|29
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:00
|30
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:37
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:03
|32
|Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
|0:02:10
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:21
|34
|Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE
|0:08:39
|35
|Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE
|0:08:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|22:09:54
|2
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Movistar Team
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Colombia
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|11
|Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
|12
|MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|15
|Team Wiggins
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|18
|UAE
|0:02:04
