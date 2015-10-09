Trending

Abu Dhabi Tour: Viviani wins stage 2

Italian pips Sagan to the line in sprint finish

Image 1 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the stage 2 win

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) takes the stage 2 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 88

Elia Viviani (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Sky) wins stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 88

The sprint on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

The sprint on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 88

Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack

Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 88

Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack

Maxim Belkov (Katusha), Will Clarke (Drapac) and Rafaa Chitoui (Skydive Dubai) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 88

Daniel Oss (BMC)

Daniel Oss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 88

The stage 2 podium

The stage 2 podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 88

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 88

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 88

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 88

BMC Racing Abu Dhabi Tour

BMC Racing Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 88

The peloton race under a bridge Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton race under a bridge Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 88

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 88

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 88

UnitedHealthcare rider leads the breakaway

UnitedHealthcare rider leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 88

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 88

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 88

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 88

Newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Newly crowned world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 88

The peloton racing stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton racing stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) celebrates success after stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) celebrates success after stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) leads points classification Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) leads points classification Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) is the new leader of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) is the new leader of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 88

Alessandro Bazzana (UntiedHealthcare) Abu Dhabi Tour

Alessandro Bazzana (UntiedHealthcare) Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey after stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) in the red leader's jersey after stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 and takes leader's jersey at Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 and takes leader's jersey at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 88

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2

Abu Dhabi Tour stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 88

The breakaway during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

The breakaway during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) wins stage 2 at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 88

The bunch sprint to the line in stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

The bunch sprint to the line in stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint for the line in stage 2

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) sprint for the line in stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 88

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)Stage 2 sprint at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)Stage 2 sprint at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 88

Peter Sagan (TInkoff-Saxo) is leading the young rider category at Abu Dhabi Tour

Peter Sagan (TInkoff-Saxo) is leading the young rider category at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 88

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton passes a mural Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 88

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 88

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 88

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a nasty fall during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a nasty fall during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) crashes during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) crashes during stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/T
Image 55 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) holding his head after crashing at Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) holding his head after crashing at Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) gets up after crashing

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) gets up after crashing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 88

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) crashed at the same time as Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and abandoned the Abu Dhabi Tour

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) crashed at the same time as Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and abandoned the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the ground after a heavy crash in stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the ground after a heavy crash in stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the ground after Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the ground after Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 88

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour

The peloton Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 88

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 88

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)

Eduard Vorganov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 88

Astana team working for stage 1 winner Andrea Guardini

Astana team working for stage 1 winner Andrea Guardini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 88

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 88

Abu Dhabi Tour

Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 88

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 88

Stage 1 winner and previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Stage 1 winner and previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 88

Previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana) sits in the field

Previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana) sits in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 88

Previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Previous race leader Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 88

Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the red jersey during stage 2

Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the red jersey during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 88

Tom Boonen crashes out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2

Tom Boonen crashes out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 80 of 88

Tom Boonen crashes out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2

Tom Boonen crashes out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 81 of 88

Tom Boonen needed medical assistance after his crash on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Tom Boonen needed medical assistance after his crash on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 82 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep) back on his feet after his crash

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep) back on his feet after his crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 83 of 88

Race over for Tom Boonen at the Abu Dhabi Tour

Race over for Tom Boonen at the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 84 of 88

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep) crashed out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2

Tom Boonen (Etixx QuickStep) crashed out of the Abu Dhabi Tour on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 85 of 88

Belkov leads the break of the day on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

Belkov leads the break of the day on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 86 of 88

On the start line for stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

On the start line for stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 87 of 88

On the start line for stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour

On the start line for stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)
Image 88 of 88

Tom Boonen leaves the race in an ambulance

Tom Boonen leaves the race in an ambulance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) continued his storming 2015 form with an eighth win of the season on stage 2 of the Abu Dhabi Tour, where he is now the race leader.

The Italian locked onto the wheel of Peter Sagan as the sprint was opened up at the end of the 129km pan-flat stage, and he came round to get the better of the new world champion. Fabio Sabatini took third after becoming Etixx-QuickStep's new go-to man when Tom Boonen crashed out of the race after 55km. 

Astana did much of the work in the peloton for stage 1 winner and race leader Andrea Guardini, but the Italian was nowhere to be seen in the final kilometre. 

"I know in this final of the season I have really good condition," said Viviani before a trip to the podium to collect the red and green jerseys for leader of the overall and points classifications.

"Yesterday we were disappointed because we worked all day and lost position on the last corner. I did a good sprint but from 30 positions back. Today we decided not to work as much, to save energy because we have a lot of climbers for tomorrow. If I was to have two leadout guys we needed to stay on wheels. When I saw 3km I needed to do a good effort to take Sagan’s wheel. When Sagan opened his sprint I say ‘ok, now I need to pass him, not wait’. I know I have good power at the end of this season. I am really really happy to take another win this season."

The route from the Yas Marina, which looped out to the Zayed Sport City Stadium and then out to the Emirates Palace before finishing on the Yas Mall, could not have been flatter.

That didn’t stop six riders breaking away; Paul Voss (Bora-Argon18), Soufiane Haddi (Skydive Dubai), Belkov (Katusha), Daniel Patten (Wiggins), Alessandro Bazzana (UnitedHealthcare) and Federico Zurlo (UnitedHealthcare) all went clear but never gained much more than two minutes. With temperatures mercifully cooler than on yesterday’s shortened stage, the pace was electric as Astana set the tempo in the peloton.

The first intermediate sprint, back at the Yas Marina, proved to be something of a flashpoint. Voss was unceremoniously bumped into the kerb by Zurlo, and was soon disqualified – for an as yet unknown reason – as he dropped back to the bunch. It was there also that Boonen’s race and season came to a premature end. The Belgian came down heavily on his left side after colliding with Theo Bos and Songezo Jim of MTN-Qhubeka and was taken away in an ambulance for checks.

The five remaining breakaway members ploughed on along the straight, wide motorway roads that lined the coast. With Vincenzo Nibali and Astana on the front of the bunch, things were very much under control, and Haddi and Zurlo gave up from the break with 35km to go.

As they approached the final 10 kilometres there were attacks in the break and the peloton, Patten putting in a short-lived dig up front, while Anton Vorobyev (Katusha) and Rafaa Chtioui (Skydive Dubai) went up the road behind.

Things came back together with 2.5km to go, whereupon BMC, Tinkoff-Saxo and Etixx took it up. After a sweeping left-hander Daniele Bennati led out and Sagan soon came round but Viviani opened up too and simply had too much power. A first win in the rainbow bands will have to wait.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3:02:07
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
7Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
9Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
16Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
17Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
23Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
25Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
30Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
35Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
36Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
37Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
40Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
41Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
42Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
43Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
44Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
45Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
46Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
50Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
53Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
54Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
55Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
56Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
57Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
59Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
60Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
61Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
62Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
63Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
65Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
66Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
67Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
69Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
70Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
72Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
73Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
74Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
75Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
76Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:24
78Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
79Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:40
80William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:51
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:55
82Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
85Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:08
86Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:21
89Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
90Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
91Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
92Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:38
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:01:43
95Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
96Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
97Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE0:02:23
98Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE0:02:39
99Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:45
100Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
DSQPaul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky20pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo16
3Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin9
5Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
6Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team5
7Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins3
9Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 1 - Yas Marina Circuit, km. 54.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8pts
2Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling3
4Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins1

Sprint 2 - Emirates Palace, km. 91.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling8pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
3Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team3
4Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drapac Professional Cycling9:06:21
2Team Sky
3Orica GreenEdge
4Etixx - Quick-Step
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
6Movistar Team
7BMC Racing Team
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Bora-Argon 18
10Lampre-Merida
11Colombia
12Astana Pro Team
13Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
14Team Wiggins
15Team Katusha
16MTN - Qhubeka
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
18United Arab Emirates0:02:04

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky7:23:08
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
4Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
6Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
9Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:08
10Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
11Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:09
12Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
15Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
21John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
22Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
23Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
29Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
30Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
31Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
32Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
33Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
34Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
36Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
37Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
38Carlos Quintero (Col) Colombia
39Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
40Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
41Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
44Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
45Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
46Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
47Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
48Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
51Bruno Pires (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Mohammed Abdulrahim Al Majid (UAE) UAE
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
54Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
56Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
57Mohammed Alblooshi (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
58Alex Cano (Col) Colombia
59Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
60Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
61Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
62Rafaâ Chtioui (Tun) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
63Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
64Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
65Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
66Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
69Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:32
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:34
71Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
72Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:52
73Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
74Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:57
75Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:04
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
78Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:11
79Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins0:01:18
80Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:33
81Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:41
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:46
83Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:48
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
85Mansour Thani (UAE) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
86Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:05
87Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:07
88Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:14
89Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE
90Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:17
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:25
92Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:58
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:03:24
94Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:26
95Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky0:03:55
96Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:02
97Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:16
98Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE0:08:43
99Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE0:08:59
100William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:10:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky24pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team20
3Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo16
5Andrea Palini (Ita) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team14
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo12
7Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
8Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin10
10Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
11William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
12Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
13Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team7
14Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step7
15Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
16Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
17Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia5
18Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 183
20Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins3
21Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins2
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling16pts
2Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team11
3William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling8
4Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team8
5Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
6Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha5
7Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka4
8Daniel Patten (GBr) Team Wiggins2
9Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7:23:12
2Soufiane Haddi (Mar) Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team0:00:02
3Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Songezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:05
5Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:06
6Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
7Christopher Latham (GBr) Team Wiggins
8Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
9Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Brendan Canty (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Hussein Ahmed Abdulla Jaber (UAE) UAE
14Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
15Daniel Martinez (Col) Colombia
16Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Carlos Mario Ramirez (Col) Colombia
19Sebastián Molano (Col) Colombia
20Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Michael Thompson (GBr) Team Wiggins
22Daniel Pearson (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
24Luc Hall (GBr) Team Wiggins
25Iain Paton (GBr) Team Wiggins
26Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
27Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:28
28Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
29Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:00
30Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:37
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:03
32Ali Ibrahim Abdulla Ammar (UAE) UAE0:02:10
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:21
34Soudir Shir Mohamad Talal (UAE) UAE0:08:39
35Sodir Shir Mohamad Khayyam (UAE) UAE0:08:55

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling22:09:54
2Drapac Professional Cycling
3Team Sky
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Movistar Team
6Orica GreenEdge
7Bora-Argon 18
8Etixx - Quick-Step
9Colombia
10BMC Racing Team
11Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team
12MTN - Qhubeka
13Astana Pro Team
14Lampre-Merida
15Team Wiggins
16Team Katusha
17Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
18UAE0:02:04

